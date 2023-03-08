News
Georgian Opposition, Rights Groups Call For More Protests Against 'Foreign Agent' Law
TBILISI -- Georgia's opposition has called for new protests after dozens of activists were detained during clashes with police while demonstrating against parliament's move toward approving a controversial "foreign agent" law that has drawn sharp criticism from the West.
Nika Melia, chairman of the main opposition United National Movement (ENM), called for Georgians to gather at 3 p.m. (1100 GMT) on March 8, while rights groups plan to hold further actions outside of parliament later in the day.
Protesters clashed with police inside and outside of Georgia's parliament on March 7 as lawmakers took up the controversial "foreign agent" law that critics say will harm press freedoms and push the country toward authoritarianism.
The Interior Ministry said in a statement on March 8 that 66 protesters detained during the clashes face charges of minor hooliganism and failing to obey the demands of law enforcement officers. It added that a probe has been launched into the violence.
According to the ministry, the protesters threw stones, highly flammable substances, and heavy objects at police and used physical force against them. In dramatic scenes outside the legislature, police responded with tear gas, stun grenades, and water cannons.
The Interior Ministry said about 50 police officers were injured during the clashes, but did not specify the number of injured protesters.
The proposed legislation, which is backed by the ruling Georgian Dream party and was approved in a first reading on March 7, forces civil society organizations that receive more than 20 percent of their funding from abroad to be classified as "foreign agents."
Some have likened the bill to legislation passed in Russia, where all organizations or individuals receiving financial support from abroad can be declared "foreign agents," a label that stigmatizes them and forces them to submit to audits.
Later revisions of the law targeted foreign-funded media.
The leader of a right-libertarian Girchi party, Zurab Japaridze, was among those detained, his lawyer, Vakho Barabashvili, said on March 8, adding that police severely beat his client during the detainment.
President Salome Zurabishvili has said she will veto the bill, although parliament can override her veto.
The foreign ministers of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, in a joint statement on March 8, called on the Georgian government "to respect the right of people to a peaceful protest."
"The first reading of the law on foreign agents passed by the Georgian parliament raises serious questions about the prospects of democracy in Georgia. We call on the parliament of Georgia to responsibly assess the real interests of the country and refrain from decisions that may undermine aspirations of Georgia's people to live in a democratic country which is advancing towards the EU and NATO," the statement said.
The United States and the European Union also have criticized the legislation.
Belarus's Tsikhanouskaya Wins Irish Tipperary Peace Award
Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya was announced as a recipient of the 2022 Tipperary International Peace Award in recognition of her activities for democracy in Belarus, the Tipperary Peace Convention in Ireland said on March 8. Tsikhanouskaya spent time in Tipperary as a child, where she was brought with other children from radiation-hit areas in Belarus following the Chernobyl nuclear disaster in Ukraine in 1986. The prestigious award's past recipients include the late South African president, Nelson Mandela, former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, and Pakistani girls' rights activist Malala Yousafzai. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Balkars In Russia's North Caucasus Commemorate Victims Of Stalin-Era Deportation
Balkars in Russia's North Caucasus region of Kabardino-Balkaria are marking the 79th anniversary of their mass deportation to Central Asia by Soviet leader Josef Stalin. The head of Kabardino-Balkaria, Kazbek Kokov, issued a statement expressing compassion for the relatives of the victims "of arbitrariness and lawlessness." About 38,000 Balkars were deported on March 8, 1944, to Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan by Stalin's regime, which accused them of collaborating with Nazi Germany. Those who survived were able to return to the North Caucasus in 1957.
Franco-Irish Citizen Sentenced To 6 1/2 Years In Iran As Health Worsens
Iran has sentenced Franco-Irish citizen Bernard Phelan to 6 1/2 years in prison for "providing information to another country," his sister said in a statement, adding that her 64-year-old brother was at risk of dying in custody. Ties between France and Iran have deteriorated in recent months, with Tehran detaining seven French nationals in what Paris has said are arbitrary arrests that are equivalent to state hostage taking. Phelan, a tourism consultant, was detained in early October as anti-government protests spread across the country. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Hundreds March On Women's Day In Bishkek Demanding Equal Rights
BISHKEK -- Hundreds of activists in Kyrgyzstan -- which the United Nations has chided for having issues with gender-based violence -- have rallied to demand equal rights for women as they mark International Women's Day.
The demonstrators, who gathered near the Sports Palace in the center of the capital, Bishkek, on March 8 and marched to the monument of Urkia Salieva, a figure of female emancipation in the Central Asian country, held posters with slogans such as "Free woman means prosperous Kyrgyzstan," "Boss, hands off my body," and "We don't need your flowers, we need rights!"
The activists demanded the government set up a national plan on measures to stop domestic violence and bride snatching, toughen punishment for violence against women, establish special state-sponsored crisis centers in each district of the country, and tighten legislation securing education and medical services for all girls and women.
Police accompanied the march but did not interfere.
The march was organized by the Bishkek Female Initiatives group. Mostly peaceful marches demanding rights for women have been held in the Kyrgyz capital on March 8 for several years.
The country has witnessed several deadly, high-profile cases of bride snatching and domestic violence in recent years. The Interior Ministry says more than 10,000 cases of domestic violence against women are registered officially each year.
Last year, the United Nations called on Kyrgyzstan to intensify its curbing of violence against women and girls, saying that despite recent efforts made by the state to promote gender equality, perpetrators of violence against women and girls continued to enjoy impunity.
In neighboring Kazakhstan, dozens of women rallied in the center of the country's largest city, Almaty, on March 8, demanding a lowering of the retirement age for women to 58 years from 63 and a nationwide mass amnesty for women serving prison terms for various crimes, including excessive self-defense.
With reporting by KazTAG
UN Believes Video Of Ukrainian Soldier's Killing 'May Be Authentic'
The UN Human Rights Office said on March 8 that it believes that a viral video showing what it called the apparent execution of a captured soldier after saying "Glory to Ukraine" may be authentic. "We are aware of this video posted on social media that shows a Ukrainian soldier hors de combat apparently being executed by Russian armed forces. Based on a preliminary examination, we believe that the video may be authentic," a spokeswoman told AFP.
Putin's Cellist Friend Moved Millions Through Swiss Bank Accounts, Prosecutors Say
A concert cellist linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin moved millions of francs through Swiss bank accounts without any proper checks, Swiss prosecutors alleged at the opening of a trial of four bankers accused of helping him. Prosecutors say that Sergei Roldugin, a close friend of Putin according to the indictment, deposited millions of francs in accounts between 2014 and 2016. The four bankers appeared at Zurich District Court at the start of their trial on March 8, accused of lacking diligence in financial transactions. The bankers -- three Russians who worked in Zurich and one Swiss -- deny the allegations. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Ukraine Again Denies Role In Nord Stream Sabotage Amid Reports On Group
Ukraine has again said it was not involved in the sabotaging of the Nord Stream gas pipeline amid media reports that intelligence reviewed by U.S. officials indicates that a pro-Ukrainian group was behind last year's attacks.
The New York Times reported on March 7 that according to U.S. intelligence, a "pro-Ukrainian group" was behind the September attacks on the pipelines that spewed gas into the Baltic Sea.
Sweden and Denmark, in whose exclusive economic zones the explosions occurred, have concluded that the pipelines carrying natural gas from Russia to Germany were blown up deliberately but questions remain as to the culprits and who may have ordered the attacks, which severely damaged Russia's ability to ship gas to the West to generate revenues during its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
"This is not our activity," Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov told reporters in the Swedish capital, Stockholm, ahead of a meeting with EU defense ministers on March 8.
A day earlier, presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak also denied any official involvement in the incident, adding the government had no information about "pro-Ukrainian groups" who could have been involved.
Four explosions caused leaks in three of the four links that make up the Russian-owned Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in September, sending tons of pressurized methane gas into the Baltic Sea at a time of heightened concerns in Europe over a potential energy crisis due to supply disruptions from Russia amid its ongoing war with Ukraine.
A Swedish prosecutor has said traces of explosives were found at the site, confirming that sabotage had taken place.
The New York Times reported that U.S. intelligence officials said evidence suggested "opponents" of Russian President Vladimir Putin were behind the blasts.
German media has reported that the group, which The New York Times did not identify, was comprised of six people who used false passports while renting a boat from the port city of Rostock to use in the operation.
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius on March 8 warned against jumping to conclusions in the matter.
"It may just as well have been a false-flag operation staged to blame Ukraine, an option brought up in the media reports as well," Pistorius told public broadcaster Deutschlandfunk in an interview.
"The likelihood for one or the other is equally high," he added.
With reporting by The New York Times, Reuters, and AFP
Taliban Is World's Most Repressive Regime For Women, UN Says
The Taliban has implemented the world's most repressive regime for women, the United Nations mission to the country said in a statement to mark International Women's Day on March 8, calling on Afghanistan's rulers to scrap the severe restrictions it imposed on its female population since returning to power.
The radical Islamist group, which came back to power in the war-wracked country in August 2021 as U.S. and NATO forces pulled out, had initially promised to allow for women’s and minority rights.
However, the Taliban has taken a hard line, further crushing women's rights and restricting freedoms, including imposing a ban on girls' education beyond the sixth grade.
Women were forced to cover themselves, banned from public spaces, and forbidden to work for domestic and foreign NGOs, while traveling or working outside their home is largely restricted.
The International Labor Organization said on March 7 that Afghan women's employment had fallen by 25 percent since the Taliban's return to power.
WATCH: Latifa Naziri is the only female dentist in Firozkoh, the capital of Afghanistan's central Ghor Province.
"Afghanistan under the Taliban remains the most repressive country in the world regarding women's rights," said Roza Otunbayeva, special representative of the UN secretary-general and head of the UN Mission to Afghanistan (UNAMA), adding that the group's actions to stifle women's rights had been "methodical, deliberate, and systematic."
Aid agencies and humanitarian groups estimate that more than half of Afghanistan's 38 million people suffer from hunger, with children being most at risk of malnutrition.
"On International Women's Day, the United Nations in Afghanistan is renewing its call on the country's de facto authorities to halt and reverse harsh restrictions on the fundamental rights of women and girls," UNAMA said in its statement.
"The rights of women and girls must be restored immediately in order to build an inclusive, peaceful and hopeful Afghanistan," it said, adding that the effect of the harsh treatment of women is felt by all Afghans and "will resonate throughout generations."
Some 20 women held a rare protest in Kabul on March 8, calling on the international community to step in and ensure the protection of Afghans, AFP reported.
With reporting by AFP and AP
Ukraine Says Still Holding Bakhmut As Russians Vow To Take City; EU Talks Ammunition For Kyiv
Ukrainian forces continued to hold their ground in Bakhmut, the military said on March 8, despite claims by Russian mercenaries that they are holding the eastern part of the city in the Donetsk region, as the European Union readies plans to supply much-needed ammunition to Ukraine.
Ukrainian defenders repelled more than 100 enemy attacks over the past 24 hours, Ukraine's General Staff said in its daily battlefield report, with Bakhmut and its surroundings the focal point of Russia's offensive in the east.
"Unsuccessful [Russian] offensive actions continue in the districts of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Kamyanka, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka in the Donetsk region," the military said.
The Russian Army, despite significant losses, continues its assault on Bakhmut, it said.
On March 6, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that the military-political leadership of the country decided to continue the defense of Bakhmut .
Ukrainian leaders continue to insist that their troops are holding on in Bakhmut even as the head of the Russian mercenary group Wagner said early on March 8 that his forces, who have been leading the assault on the city, had managed to take its eastern part.
"Wagner units have taken all the eastern part of Bakhmut, all that's east of the Bakhmutka river" that bisects the town, Wagner chief and Kremlin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin said in an audio message released by his press service.
There was no independent confirmation of Prigozhin's claim.
On March 6, Zelenskiy indicated in a video address that Kyiv was looking to send more troops to Bakhmut, saying his military commanders agreed with the strategy in the face of comments from some outside the country that Ukraine should consider pulling out before its forces can become cut off and surrounded.
Both sides are believed to have suffered heavy losses in the battle for the city, which had a prewar population of 70,000, but has now largely been deserted as civilians flee the fighting.
Separately, Kyiv said on March 7 it had secured the release of 130 Ukrainian troops, including four women, in its latest prisoner swap with Russia.
The Russian Defense Ministry said 90 of its troops captured by the Ukrainian armed forces were released in the swap.
In Stockholm, EU defense ministers are preparing to discuss on March 8 plans to send Ukraine 1 bilion euros ($1.05 billion) worth of ammunition.
The ministers will be joined by their Ukrainian counterpart, Oleksiy Reznikov, to discuss ways to meet Kyiv's immediate needs and the European defense industry for the longer term to ensure an uninterrupted flow of ammunition for Kyiv.
Ukraine is currently facing a critical shortage of 155-millimeter howitzer shells, the staple of the ammunition used in the battle for Bakhmut and other eastern objectives.
Existing European funds will need to be prioritized for procuring ammunition for Ukraine before any decision on fresh funds can be expected, the EU's top diplomat said on March 8.
"The first thing to do is to use what we have. If member states are ready to provide more, I will be happy. But today let's be realistic and pragmatic, and discuss about the things that can be adopted today," Josep Borrell said ahead of the meeting.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who arrived late on March 7 in Ukraine, is to meet with Zelenskiy on March 8.
Guterres and Zelenskiy are "to discuss the continuation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative in all its aspects, as well as other pertinent issues," deputy UN spokesman Farhan Haq said on March 7.
The Black Sea Grain Initiative, a deal to ensure that Ukraine can keep shipping grain to global markets, was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July 2022 and was extended in November, but it is due to expire on March 18 unless an extension is agreed.
The visit is the third by Guterres after trips to Ukraine in April and August last year following Russia's invasion on February 24, 2022.
Guterres spent March 7 in Poland, where leaders there announced that Warsaw would send 10 Leopard 2 tanks this week to Ukraine.
With reporting by Reuters
In Latest Prisoner Exchange, 130 Ukrainian, 90 Russian Troops Released
Kyiv said on March 7 it had secured the release of 130 Ukrainian troops, including four women, in its latest prisoner swap with Russia. "I am proud of the whole team that worked intensively on this exchange for a long time," presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak said on social media. The Russian Defense Ministry said 90 of its troops captured by the Ukrainian armed forces were released in the swap. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Special Envoys Express 'Grave Concerns' Over Afghan Humanitarian, Economic Situation
Special envoys for Afghanistan from several Western governments and the European Union said in a joint statement on March 7 that they had "grave concerns" about the deterioration of the humanitarian and economic situation in the Taliban-led country. Envoys from Australia, Canada, the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Switzerland, Britain, and the United States released the statement. The group most recently met in Paris on February 20.
NATO Chief Sees 'Progress' On Sweden, Finland Membership Bids
NATO Security-General Jens Stoltenberg on March 7 said he saw some "progress" in Sweden and Finland's stalled bids to join, ahead of talks with Turkey set to restart this week. Turkey and Hungary are the only NATO members still to ratify the bids of the Nordic states, which must be accepted by all 30 existing members of the military alliance. Ankara had suspended negotiations with Sweden and Finland in outrage after protests in January that included the burning of the Koran outside its embassy in Stockholm.
German Foreign Minister Calls On Iran To Halt Attacks On Iraqi Territory
On a visit to Baghdad, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called on Iran to cease its missile attacks on Iraqi territory. "The Iranian regime shows with its missile attacks that it not only represses its own population with recklessness and brutality, but is apparently prepared to jeopardize lives and stability in the entire region to maintain power," Baerbock said after meeting Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein on March 7. "This is completely unacceptable and dangerous for the region as a whole," Baerbock said.
Afghanistan To Host Pakistan In U.A.E. For Three Cricket Internationals
Afghanistan announced on March 7 it will host Pakistan for three Twenty20 cricket internationals in Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates later this month, the first bilateral series between the neighbors. The Afghanistan Cricket Board said its home season will start with the series against Pakistan on March 25, 27, and 29. Afghanistan was due to start its season with a one-day international series against Australia in March, but Cricket Australia refused to play in protest at the treatment of women in the war-torn country. Cricket Australia also refused to host Afghanistan in November 2021 for the same reason.
Thousands In Ukraine Have Complex War-Related Injuries, WHO Says
Thousands of people in Ukraine have sustained complex injuries linked to the war and need rehabilitation services and equipment to help them, a senior World Health Organization (WHO) official said on March 7. They include fractures, amputations, spinal cord injuries, traumatic brain injuries, and burns, Dr. Satish Mishra from the WHO's regional office for Europe told a media briefing. Attacks on health-care facilities, fewer health-care workers due to displacement, and power shortages were all making it difficult for people to get care, he added. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
U.S. Intelligence Suggests Pro-Ukrainian Group Sabotaged Nord Stream Pipelines
New intelligence reviewed by U.S. officials suggests that a pro-Ukrainian group, likely comprised of Ukrainian or Russian nationals, carried out the attack on the Nord Stream pipelines last year, but the intelligence reached no firm conclusions, The New York Times reported on March 7. There was no evidence that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy or other Ukrainian government officials were behind the explosions, the newspaper reported. A senior Zelenskiy aide said Kyiv was "absolutely not involved" and had no information about what happened. Representatives for Moscow couldn't immediately be reached. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Lithuania Wants Permanent German Brigade; Berlin Says It's 'Up To NATO'
A decision on the permanent deployment of a German brigade to Lithuania will be "up to NATO," German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on March 7 in response to calls by Vilnius for a larger NATO presence in the country. "This is not down to who wants what -- or who wants to provide what -- but rather up to NATO," Pistorius told reporters at the drills of hundreds of German troops in Lithuania. Since 2017, Germany has led an international battalion with 1,500 troops in Lithuania as part of a NATO effort to deter Russia aggression. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Poland Says It Will Send 10 More Leopard 2 Tanks To Ukraine This Week
Poland will send 10 more German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine this week, the Polish defense minister said on March 7. "Four [tanks] are already in Ukraine, another 10 will go to Ukraine this week," Mariusz Blaszczak told a news conference. Poland has promised to send 14 Leopard 2 tanks in total. Blaszczak was heading to a meeting of European Union defense ministers in Stockholm on March 7 to discuss the security of Europe and support for Ukraine. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iran Charges Several Media Outlets As More Than 5,000 Students Fall Ill
Iran’s judiciary has made its first arrests in what some officials have called a series of "poisonings" that have left more than 5,000 students, mainly schoolgirls, around the country ill.
The Interior Ministry said on March 7 that "several people" across six provinces had been detained under suspicion of making "hazardous substances" that may be connected with the wave of hospitalizations that started in November and that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has called an "unforgivable crime.
Deputy Interior Minister Majid Mirahmadi told state television that "intelligence agencies" had made several arrests "and the relevant agencies are conducting a full investigation."
The first report of suspected mass illness came in Qom in November, when 18 schoolgirls were taken to a hospital after complaining of symptoms that included nausea, headaches, coughing, breathing difficulties, heart palpitations, and numbness and pain in their hands or legs.
Since then, hundreds of cases have occurred and it remains unclear what might be causing the illnesses, though some of those affected have said they smelled chlorine or cleaning agents, while others said they thought they smelled tangerines in the air.
Some officials, including Khamenei, have characterized the situation as "poisonings," though health officials are still investigating the situation and it remains unclear what is causing dozens of students to be hospitalized.
Some officials say anxiety over the situation may be causing some students to seek medical help.
The muted response by the authorities has prompted some to accuse the government of purposely "poisoning" students, who have been at the forefront of months of anti-government protests -- the biggest threat to the Islamic leadership since the 1979 revolution.
Teachers and parents of students across the country staged more protests on March 7. In the southern city of Nurabad, teachers gathered and called for the government to step down.
One of the teachers who gave a speech in Nurabad said that security agencies were quickly identifying and imprisoning anyone who writes anti-government graffiti, "but they do not accept responsibility for these chemical issues in schools."
Meanwhile, protesters in Tehran's Poonak neighborhood and others in the capital on March 6, chanted "Death to the child-murdering government!" and "Death to the dictator," a reference to Khamenei, from windows and rooftops as reports of the illness continued to surface.
Similar scenes were reported in other Iranian cities, including Mahabad, Mashhad, Babol, Rasht, and Sanandaj.
Tehran's prosecutor announced on March 7 that he had filed a case against the editorial directors of the HamMihan, Roydad24, and Sharq newspapers, as well as against political activists Azar Mansouri and Reza Kianian, a prominent actor and a professor at Sadegh Zibakalam University.
Iran has been roiled by unrest since the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a hijab, or head scarf, improperly.
The government has held several counterrallies to try to quell the dissent, but people continue to take to the streets across the country, as universities and schools have become leading venues for clashes between protesters and the authorities.
Security forces have also launched a series of raids on schools across the country, violently arresting students, especially female students, who have defiantly taken off their hijabs in protest.
Earlier this week, security agents detained a journalist who has actively covered the wave of illnesses from one of its epicenters, the central city of Qom.
Meanwhile, the Fars news agency reported on March 7 that an unspecified number of arrests had been made in five provinces in connection with the incidents. It gave no further details.
Khamenei has called for harsh punishments for those responsible, describing what has happened as an "unforgivable crime."
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russians, Taliban Among Those Hit By EU Sanctions Over Sexualized Violence
The European Union has placed sanctions on nine people, including two Russian commanders involved in the war in Ukraine, and three organizations the bloc holds responsible for sexualized violence and other violations of women's rights. The move is the first time the EU has issued a sanctions package targeting perpetrators of sexualized violence, using powers it established in 2020. The sanctions also target two policemen in Moscow, two Taliban officials, and others in Myanmar and South Sudan, according to an EU list seen by Reuters ahead of its official release, which also included Iran's Gharchak women's prison. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Thousands Clash With Police In Georgia After Parliament OKs First Reading Of 'Foreign Agent' Law
TBILISI -- Thousands of Georgians took to the streets of central Tbilisi after the parliament passed the first reading of a controversial "foreign agent" law that critics, including the United States and EU, say will impact freedoms in the South Caucasus country.
Riot police faced off with protesters late on March 7 in front of the parliament building as demonstrators blocked Rustaveli Avenue, with some in the crowd shouting "Down with the Russian law."
As tensions soared, police used what appeared to be pepper spray on demonstrators, with several protesters breaking through barriers and some throwing objects at security personnel.
Later, police -- using water cannons and tear gas and amid unconfirmed reports of stun guns being deployed -- moved to break up the protests in the early morning hours, although it was not immediately clear if protesters had left the main demonstration area or moved to other sites.
The clashes came after lawmakers voted 76-13 in the first reading of draft legislation in a ballot originally scheduled for March 9 but moved up for unexplained reasons.
Second and third readings are to follow, but given the voting margin, the bill is expected to pass parliament.
The legislation, which is backed by the ruling Georgian Dream party, would require any organizations receiving more than 20 percent of their funding from overseas to register as a "foreign agent" or face substantial fines.
Critics say it mirrors Russian legislation that has restricted the work of independent journalists and democratic institutions there.
Russian influence is a sensitive issue in Georgia. Russia invaded Georgia in 2008 after which Moscow recognized South Ossetia and another region, Abkhazia, as independent countries and stationed thousands of its soldiers in those areas.
The draft law will be sent to the Council of Europe's Venice Commission, a democracy-and-rights advisory body than can offer an opinion but has no enforcement power.
On March 6, Georgian lawmakers brawled while discussing the law, and security at the parliament building was beefed up as protesters rallied in front of it, demanding consideration of the law be dropped.
President Salome Zurabishvili has said she will veto the bill, although parliament can override her veto.
Late on March 7, Zurabishvili said in a video address made while in the United States on an official visit that she supported the protesters’ demands.
"This law -- which no one needed -- does not come out of nowhere. It is something dictated by Moscow."
"The Georgia that sees its future in Europe will not allow anyone to take away this future...[it] belongs to our next generations, to all of us," she said.
The U.S. Embassy in Tbilisi responded to the March 7 vote, calling it "a dark day for Georgia's democracy."
"Parliament's advancing of these Kremlin-inspired laws is incompatible with the people of Georgia's clear desire for European integration and its democratic development."
"Pursuing these laws will damage Georgia’s relations with its strategic partners and undermine the important work of so many Georgian organizations working to help their fellow citizens. The process and the draft laws raise real questions about the ruling party’s commitment to Euro-Atlantic integration," it added.
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the parliament action was a "very bad development" for Georgia and could negatively affect its ties with Brussels. Georgia has long had aspirations of joining the EU.
Before the vote, Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International called on Georgia's parliament to rebuff the law.
"Georgia's parliament should firmly reject" the legislation, the watchdogs said in a March 7 statement, calling it "incompatible with international human rights law and standards that protect the rights to freedom of expression and association."
More than 60 media outlets and civil society groups last month vowed not to comply with the legislation if it were to pass.
Liquidated Belarusian Association Of Journalists Added To 'Extremist' Group Registry
The Belarusian Association of Journalists (BAZh), which was liquidated in August 2022, has appeared in the Interior Ministry's updated list of extremist groups. According to the ministry, BAZh was labeled extremist in a decision by the Belarusian KGB on February 28. Belarus's independent media has been a casualty of the ongoing crackdown on civil society started after the official results of an August 2020 presidential election that awarded authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka a sixth term in office. The results sparked an unprecedented wave of protests amid allegations the vote was rigged. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Moscow Anti-War Activist Gets More Than Eight Years In Prison
Moscow's Timiryazev district court on March 6 sentenced Dmitry Ivanov, the administrator of the Protesting MGU (Moscow State University) Telegram channel, to 8 1/2 years in prison on a charge of discrediting Russia's armed forces. Ivanov served 25 days in jail in another case but was not released in June. Instead, he was charged again over his social-media posts about Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/L's Russian Service, click here.
