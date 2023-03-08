Georgian Opposition, Rights Groups Call For More Protests Against 'Foreign Agent' Law

The URL has been copied to your clipboard

TBILISI -- Georgia's opposition has called for new protests after dozens of activists were detained during clashes with police while demonstrating against parliament's move toward approving a controversial "foreign agent" law that has drawn sharp criticism from the West.

Nika Melia, chairman of the main opposition United National Movement (ENM), called for Georgians to gather at 3 p.m. (1100 GMT) on March 8, while rights groups plan to hold further actions outside of parliament later in the day.

Protesters clashed with police inside and outside of Georgia's parliament on March 7 as lawmakers took up the controversial "foreign agent" law that critics say will harm press freedoms and push the country toward authoritarianism.

The Interior Ministry said in a statement on March 8 that 66 protesters detained during the clashes face charges of minor hooliganism and failing to obey the demands of law enforcement officers. It added that a probe has been launched into the violence.

According to the ministry, the protesters threw stones, highly flammable substances, and heavy objects at police and used physical force against them. In dramatic scenes outside the legislature, police responded with tear gas, stun grenades, and water cannons.

The Interior Ministry said about 50 police officers were injured during the clashes, but did not specify the number of injured protesters.

The proposed legislation, which is backed by the ruling Georgian Dream party and was approved in a first reading on March 7, forces civil society organizations that receive more than 20 percent of their funding from abroad to be classified as "foreign agents."

Some have likened the bill to legislation passed in Russia, where all organizations or individuals receiving financial support from abroad can be declared "foreign agents," a label that stigmatizes them and forces them to submit to audits.

Later revisions of the law targeted foreign-funded media.

The leader of a right-libertarian Girchi party, Zurab Japaridze, was among those detained, his lawyer, Vakho Barabashvili, said on March 8, adding that police severely beat his client during the detainment.

President Salome Zurabishvili has said she will veto the bill, although parliament can override her veto.

The foreign ministers of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, in a joint statement on March 8, called on the Georgian government "to respect the right of people to a peaceful protest."

"The first reading of the law on foreign agents passed by the Georgian parliament raises serious questions about the prospects of democracy in Georgia. We call on the parliament of Georgia to responsibly assess the real interests of the country and refrain from decisions that may undermine aspirations of Georgia's people to live in a democratic country which is advancing towards the EU and NATO," the statement said.

The United States and the European Union also have criticized the legislation.