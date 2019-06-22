Georgian Protesters Hold Calm Vigil, But Say New Demonstrations Planned

TBILISI -- Some 600-800 mostly young people held a calm vigil around the blocked-off parliament building in the Georgia capital during the early morning hours of June 22, an apparent pause after two days of anti-Russia protests.



Parliamentary speaker Irakli Kobakhidze resigned on June 21 -- meeting one of the protesters' demands. But opposition figures said they would rally again on June 22 to press their further demands, including a call for the interior minister to step down and for the holding of early parliamentary elections.



The authorities erected a grey steel barrier blocking off the front and back entrances to the parliament building, dotted with holes that police were using early on June 22 to peer out at the crowd.



Rustaveli Avenue, the city's main thoroughfare, remained blocked by police cars, but pressure will likely build for authorities to reopen one of Tbilisi's busiest streets.



On June 21, thousands of Georgians protested peacefully in central Tbilisi a day after violent clashes with police that were touched off after a Russian member of parliament was allowed to sit in the speaker’s chair of the Georgian Parliament during a session of the assembly.



Demonstrators initially gathered on June 20 to express their anger at Russian State Duma Deputy Sergei Gavrilov, who had sat in the Georgian parliamentary speaker's seat while addressing a council of lawmakers from predominantly Orthodox Christian countries -- the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy (IAO).



The symbolism of a Russian lawmaker speaking in Russian from the parliamentary speaker's chair touched nerves in Tbilisi, sparking the ire of the public, opposition parties, Georgia's president, and members of the ruling Georgian Dream coalition.



Russia-Georgian relations have been strained for more than a decade.



Russian troops crossed into Georgia in August 2008 and temporarily occupied several Georgian cities in a brief war in which Moscow backed separatists in Georgia's breakaway regions of South Ossetia and Abkhazia.



Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili called Russia "an enemy and occupier" and suggested Moscow had helped trigger the initial protests.



"The fifth column that it manages may be more dangerous than open aggression," Zurabishvili posted on her Facebook page.



Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin on June 21 expressed what he called “indignation at the actions taken by representatives of the radical political forces of Georgia.”



Karasin said the demonstrators in Tbilisi “used an important international forum uniting the Orthodox states of the world to spew their anti-Russian sentiments.”



On June 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a temporary ban on Russian airlines from flying to Georgia as of July 8, and recommended that travel agencies suspend tours to the former Soviet republic.



"The president will revise this decision only when the situation in Georgia is normalized and there is not the slightest threat to the security of our citizens," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted by TASS as saying.

The Georgian government said 240 people were treated in hospitals with injuries sustained in the violent clashes with security officials after they tried to break through riot police lines to storm parliament. More than 100 people remained hospitalized on the afternoon of June 21, some with wounds from rubber bullets police fired at the protesters.



Georgian media said that dozens of people were detained during the first night of the protest, with some reporting many had since been released.



On the streets early on June 22, Mariam Basharuli, 27, who was sitting in the middle of the road alongside a line of friends, told RFE/RL that “we will stay here until our boys are released. So many of our friends were taken.”



Basharuli said she and fellow protesters will press their demands later on June 22 – calling it the “last chance” for the government to bow to their demands.



Two young women and a man held a sign nearby reading in English: "The war goes on. We won’t tolerate Russian occupation.”

