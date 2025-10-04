Georgian Police Deploy Pepper Spray And Water Cannons As Thousands Protest In Tbilisi

Georgian police have used pepper spray and water cannons at protestors who attempted to break into the presidential palace in Tbilisi.

Thousands of people have taken to the streets following calls by opposition parties for large protests against the ruling Georgian Dream party.

Their aim was to revitalize daily demonstrations that began last year following alleged violations in parliamentary elections and a subsequent government decision to halt talks on joining the European Union.

Those protests have largely fizzled out in recent months.

Crowds started to gather shortly after voting began on October 4, with some organizers saying the aim was the "peaceful overthrow of the government."

But around 7 p.m. local time they began moving toward the presidential palace.

As protesters tried to break through the palace fences, Georgia's Interior Ministry declared the rally had "exceeded the norms set by law." Police responded by deploying water cannons and pepper spray.

Video coverage by RFE/RL's Georgian Service showed both police officers and protesters were engaging in physical confrontations, with demonstrators throwing unidentified objects.

Georgia's Former President Salome Zurabishvili, who has previously lead peaceful protests, criticized the actions of the protestors.

"As a legitimate president, I officially reject this and continue to stand with my people peacefully until we achieve new elections," Zurabishvili added.

Ahead of the demonstration, authorities pledged a tough response to those it cast as seeking "revolution."

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly