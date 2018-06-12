Georgian Ruling Coalition Convenes Amid Reports Of Possible Reshuffle

TBILISI -- Georgia's parliamentary majority, dominated by the Georgian Dream party, announced a gathering in the party's office amid reports of a possible cabinet reshuffle in the wake of street protests.

Tycoon Bidzina Ivanishvili, who leads the party, and Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili were taking part in the June 12 gathering, which was convened amid media reports that Kvirikashvili and four of his ministers may resign.

Georgian Dream lawmaker Eka Beselia declined to comment on the reports, which came after antigovernment protests shook Tbilisi on June 10-11.

A wave of demonstrations started on May 31 on protest against what protesters said was a miscarriage of justice following the killing of two teenagers in December.

The protests stopped after June 6, but resumed on June 10 and ended on June 11 with police dismantling protesters' tents and detaining opposition politicians and their supporters.