Russian Cruise Ship, Met With Fresh Protests In Batumi, To Nix Georgian Port From Itinerary
The cruise ship Astoria Grande, with some 800 mostly Russian passengers on board, was met with fresh protests as it arrived in the Georgian Black Sea port of Batumi early on July 31 on its way back from Istanbul.
Protesters held banners with slogans decrying Russia's war in Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin for launching the invasion. Police detained nine protesters.
RIA Novosti, citing data from the cruise sales agency, reported that the Astoria Grande, which organizes regular cruises from the Russian port of Sochi through Batumi to Istanbul, will no longer stop in the Georgian port.
The protest, attended by some 200 students, members of opposition parties, and civil activists was the second in several days.
According to blogger Nikolai Levshits, several Georgian opposition parties and civic movements blocked the exit of passengers from the ship and blocked access to a bus that had come to take the tourists into the city.
Levan Khabeishvili, the head of the opposition National Movement, also took part in the protest.
On July 27, the Astoria Grande was forced to leave Batumi ahead of schedule after hundreds of Georgians there and in the capital, Tbilisi, protested its presence in Georgia.
The protests broke out following revelations that Russian passengers on board had told Georgian media that they supported Russia's 2008 war against Georgia and that Moscow had "liberated" Abkhazia, the breakaway region Georgia lost control of during the conflict.
According to reports, among the passengers are Russian television stars who support Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and Putin, including Russian singer Mitya Fomin, who took part in a televised marathon show in support of the war, Belarusian singer Dmitry Koldun, and members of the Russian band Te100steron, all known for being pro-war.
Another Russian Soldier Sentenced For Refusal To Go To War In Ukraine
A military court in Russia's Far Eastern Kamchatka Peninsula said on July 31 it had sentenced a soldier to 30 months in a colony settlement for refusal to go to war in Ukraine. A colony settlement is a dormitory-like penitentiary located near an industrial facility where convicts work alongside regular employees. TheSota Telegram channel identified the soldier as Grigory Mekhedov. Since the start of the partial mobilization to Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, 1,064 probes have been launched against soldiers and officers who illegally left their units, refused to follow orders, or deserted. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Wagner Group Stops Recruiting, Continues Activities In Africa, Belarus, Prigozhin Says
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Wagner chief who led a short-lived insurrection in Russia last month, said on Telegram on July 31 that the mercenary group had suspended recruitment, adding that it "continues its activities in Africa and at training centers in Belarus." "Right now, we are not facing a personnel deficiency and do not plan to carry out a new recruitment," Prigozhin, who did not give his current location, said. Last week, Prigozhin was spotted at the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg. While his exact whereabouts have been unknown since the mutiny, he is believed to be moving between Russia and Belarus. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russian Journalist Detained For Pelting Embassy In Estonia With Eggs
Estonian police have detained self-exiled Russian journalist and outspoken Kremlin critic Arkady Babchenko. Police in Tallinn said in a statement that a probe was launched against a man who pelted the Russian Embassy in Tallinn with eggs late on July 30. Babchenko confirmed on Twitter that he was detained by police. In 2018, Ukraine's Security Service staged his assassination as part of a sting operation to catch people involved in an alleged Russian plot to kill him. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
- By Current Time
More Than 700,000 Ukrainian Children Taken To Russia Since Start Of War, Official Says
Russian children's commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova has said that more than 700,000 Ukrainian children have been taken from Ukraine to Russia since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Lvova-Belova said in a report published on July 30 that the vast majority of those children came to Russia accompanied by parents and relatives. On March 17, the International Criminal Court in The Hague issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Lvova-Belova. They were charged with being responsible for the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia -- a war crime under international legislation. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Several Civilians Killed In Russian Strikes As Ukraine Gains Some Ground In South
Several Ukrainian civilians, including a child, were killed in Russian shelling and air strikes, regional officials and the military said, as Kyiv's forces reportedly made further territorial gains in the south amid heavy fighting on the entire front line.
The death toll in a Russian missile strike early on July 31 on a high-rise apartment building in the southern city of Kryviy Rih has increased to at least four, the Ukrainian emergency service said.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
Regional Governor Serhiy Lysak said that a 10-year-old child was among the dead, while Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the Kryviy Rih Defense Council, said on Telegram at noon local time that eight more people might be under the rubble.
Russian shells also struck the southern city of Kherson for a second time in less than 24 hours on July 31, killing a 65-year-old man in his car, regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Telegram.
Pavlo Kyrylenko, the governor of the eastern region of Donetsk, said on July 31 that two civilians were killed by Russian shelling late on July 30.
Local authorities in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy reported on July 30 that two civilians had been killed and at least 17 injured in a Russian rocket attack.
On the battlefield, Ukrainian forces have been engaged in heavy fighting along the entire frontline, repelling Russian assaults in the northeast and making some advances in the south, Ukrainian officials said.
Ukrainian troops fought more than 20 close-combat battles over the past 24 hours, the General Staff of Ukraine's military said in its morning report on July 31, adding that Russian air strikes and shelling had continued to take a toll on the civilian population and infrastructure.
"As a result of the Russian attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population, and residential buildings were destroyed," the military said.
Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar, meanwhile, reported advances in the Ukrainian counteroffensive in the southern region of Zaporizhzhya.
"We are gradually but surely moving [ahead] in the Berdyansk and Melitopol directions," Malyar said on Telegram, adding, "Fighting continues in all directions of the counteroffensive."
Malyar said that since the start of their counteroffensive in May, Ukrainian forces had liberated almost 205 square kilometers -- out of which almost 13 square kilometers were recaptured during the past week.
In the northeast, Russian forces continued their attacks on Ukrainian-held Kupyansk and Lyman, "but failed and suffered losses," Malyar said.
Ukrainian and Russian forces continued heavy artillery exchanges in the Bakhmut area of Donetsk, where fierce fighting has been under way for months, with Malyar saying that Moscow is pouring additional troops into the area.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said that Ukraine is to open discussions with Washington in the coming days on "firm" security guarantees for Kyiv that would ensure the country's ability to protect itself until it becomes a member of NATO.
"Ukraine will begin negotiations with the United States on a bilateral agreement on security guarantees next week," Yermak wrote on Telegram late on July 30.
"These guarantees will be valid until Ukraine acquires NATO membership, which is the most reliable guarantee of security. As long as there is a war in our country and we cannot join NATO, our state must secure reliable guarantees for the transition period," he wrote.
Yermak also said a Ukrainian-organized meeting will soon be held in Saudi Arabia to discuss Zelenskiy's peace plan, which is based on the departure of all Russian troops from Ukrainian territory.
Zelenskiy on July 30 warned that it is was "inevitable" that "war" would come to Russia after authorities there were forced to temporarily close a busy Moscow airport following an overnight drone attack on the capital.
"Gradually, the war is returning to the territory of Russia -- to its symbolic centers and military bases. And this is an inevitable, natural, and absolutely fair process," Zelenskiy said on July 30 during a visit to the city of Ivano-Frankivsk -- which, although in western Ukraine, has been hit by Russian missile fire in the past.
Russian officials said three Ukrainian drones attacked Moscow early on July 30, injuring a security guard and forcing the temporary suspension of traffic at Vnukovo airport, one of four major facilities serving the capital.
Russia's Defense Ministry called it an "attempted terrorist attack" and claimed that one drone had been shot down and two others jammed, leading them to crash into Moscow's prestigious Moskva-Citi business complex.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Georgia Reiterates Support For 'One China Principle' During PM's Visit To Beijing
Georgia's government on July 31 issued a joint statement with China on the establishment of a "strategic partnership" between the two countries. According to the statement, issued as Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Gharibashvili was on an official visit to China, "Georgia decisively supports one China principle." Gharibashvili met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Qiang during the visit. For years, Georgia has called Western countries its strategic partners, enshrining into the constitution its plans to join NATO and the European Union. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Georgian Service, click here.
Wagner Group Training Belarusian Mechanized Forces, Ministry Says
Russia's Wagner mercenary group has begun training mechanized units of the Belarusian military, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said on July 30. "Training is being conducted to organize departments, platoons, and companies, taking into account the experience of the [Wagner] specialists," the ministry said. Thousands of Wagner mercenaries have arrived in Belarus since the group's short-lived rebellion in Russia. Wagner troops played a key role in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, helping take main parts of the town of Bakhmut after nearly 10 months of intense fighting. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Russian Embassy In Moldova To Suspend Consular Appointments
Russia's embassy in Moldova said it will temporarily stop providing appointments for consular matters in what Moldovan officials say is a situation linked to the order by the country's authorities to reduce staff. The embassy late on July 29 said consular appointments would be suspended from August 5 "for technical reasons." Ex-Soviet Moldova has been buffeted by Russia's war in neighboring Ukraine, and pro-Western President Maia Sandu has denounced the invasion and accused Moscow of trying to destabilize her country. Moldovan officials ordered the Russian Embassy to reduce staff to 25 from more than 80 by August 15. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Macedonian-Albanian Party Offers Deal To Clear Path To EU Membership Talks
North Macedonia's opposition nationalist VMRO-DPMNE party has welcomed an ethnic Albanian party's offer to resign from government ministries in a move designed to help push forward the path toward EU talks, but it said the resignations must be irrevocable and that elections be quickly called. The Democratic Union for Integration (BDI) said the resignations would become effective only if VMRO-DPMNE votes for constitutional changes to recognize a Bulgarian minority, as demanded by Bulgaria in return for dropping its veto for EU membership. The ruling Social Democratic Party (SDSM) didn't immediately comment. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
Russians In Belgrade Hold Anti-War Protest After Activists Face Entry, Residence Problems In Serbia
Pro-democracy Russians in Serbia protested on July 30 after two prominent anti-war activists and critics of Russian President Vladimir Putin said they faced problems with entry and residence permits in the Balkan country. Several dozen activists held banners reading, "We came to live in peace" and "I love Serbia and I want a safe and happy life here" on a central square in Belgrade. The rally came days after Serbian police refused to extend a residency permit for Vladimir Volokhonsky and weeks after another prominent activist, Peter Nikitin, spent more than one day at the Belgrade airport because of an entry ban, according to the two activists. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Iran Insists It Remains Ready To Pursue Its Rights To Disputed Gas Field
Iran's oil minister has warned that the country will not tolerate "violations of its rights" and that Tehran will pursue its interests in regard to a disputed natural-gas field that has also been claimed by Saudi Arabia and Kuwait. Javad Owji on July 30 said Tehran sought "the path of negotiation and understanding with our neighbors," but that it was ready to pursue its rights to the exploration and operation of the Arash gas field if no agreement is reached. Kuwait on July 27 said it would begin production at the gas field -- known as Dorra in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait -- without waiting for border demarcation with Iran. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
Ten People Killed In Fierce Storms In Central Russia
Ten people were killed in central Russia after strong winds toppled trees and heavy rains disrupted the electricity supply in hundreds of settlements, Russia's Emergencies Ministry said on July 30. Eight of the 10 were killed and 29 injured at a camping location near Lake Yalchik in the Mari-El region, the ministry said. Russia's Investigative Committee said it had opened a criminal case into the incident, which killed three children. Storms disrupted the power supply in 520 settlements and damaged the roofs of 41 residential buildings and seven buildings that provide social services in eight different Russian regions, officials said. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Pope Urges Russian 'Brothers' to Restore Black Sea Grain Deal
Pope Francis on July 30 called on Russia to reverse its decision to abandon the Black Sea grain deal, under which it had allowed Ukraine to export grain from its seaports despite the ongoing war. "I appeal to my brothers, the authorities of the Russian Federation, so that the Black Sea initiative may be resumed and grain may be transported safely," Francis said during his weekly Angelus message. Global wheat prices have spiked since Russia on July 17 quit the pact, which was brokered by the UN and Turkey in July 2022. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Pakistan Blast Kills At Least 44 At Political Gathering
A suicide bomber blew himself up at a political rally in a former stronghold of militants in northwest Pakistan bordering Afghanistan on July 30, killing at least 44 people and wounding nearly 200 in an attack that a senior leader said was meant to weaken Pakistani Islamists.
Police said the blast rocked a district convention of the Jamiat Ulema-e Islam Pakistan (JUI) party around 5 p.m. in the Bajaur tribal district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, which borders Afghanistan.
Firebrand cleric Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who heads the JUI, was not at the rally, party officials told AP. But officials reported that Maulana Ziaullah, the local leader of the party, was among the dead.
Azam Khan, chief of the emergency room at the main hospital in Khar, told AP that 35 bodies were brought to the hospital, while officials said the number of wounded was approaching 200.
Officials said the seriously wounded were being airlifted to Peshawar, the provincial capital, where better medical care was available.
Details could not immediately be independently confirmed.
It was not yet clear if the explosion was the result of a bomb or a suicide attack. No one has so far claimed responsibility.
Bajaur has long been a sanctuary for Islamist extremists, including the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), known as the Pakistani Taliban, and the Islamic State (IS) group.
Rehman is considered to be pro-Taliban and his political party is part of the coalition government in Islamabad, but the TPP has previously claimed attacks on JUI party members.
Rehman has on many occasions condemned TTP violence in Pakistan, asserting that its "jihad" in Pakistan is un-Islamic and unconstitutional and has urged the TTP and similar groups to seek power through the electoral process. He did support the Afghan Taliban's war against the now-deposed Western-backed government in Afghanistan.
The TPP later issued a statement condemning the bombing, saying it was intended to pit Islamist groups against each other. The Afghan Taliban also said it condemned the attack.
IS has also previously said it was responsible for attacks against religious scholars affiliated with the JUI, which operates mosques and madrasas in the region.
Pakistan conducted a massive military operation against extremists across the northwestern regions in June 2014, forcing many militants and leadership to take refuge across the border in Afghanistan.
However, the TTP has gradually staged a comeback in the mountainous tribal regions since late 2019 and considerably increased the frequency of their attacks in the past two years.
The TTP is a separate militant group from the Afghan Taliban, which toppled the Western-backed government in Kabul in mid-August. But Pakistan's militant groups are often interlinked with those across the border in Afghanistan and the TTP follows the same hard-line Sunni Islam as its Afghan counterparts.
On July 20, two police officers were killed and at least 10 wounded in Peshawar when two suicide bombers attacked a security and administrative compound in the Bara Tehsil neighborhood.
Protesters across the northwestern province have called on Islamabad to provide security as returning TPP fighters asserted control in the volatile region.
With reporting by AP and AFP
- By RFE/RL
Pro-Junta Demonstrators In Niger March With Russian Flags, Damage French Embassy
Thousands of supporters of a military junta that took power in Niger earlier this week have marched in the capital, Niamey, with many waving Russian flags and chanting the name of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The demonstrators on July 30 set fire to the door of the French Embassy, while the army tried to restore order.
The French Foreign Ministry urged the junta to "ensure the security of our diplomatic missions and consulates," while the office of French President Emmanuel Macron said France "will not tolerate any attack against France or its interests."
Former colonial power France and the European Union suspended financial aid and security cooperation with Niger on July 29.
Junta leaders said they overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum on July 28 because of what they claimed was the threat of "imminent military intervention" by the 15-member Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).
ECOWAS planned an emergency summit in Abuja, Nigeria, on July 30 to discuss the situation in Niger.
Russia's Kremlin-connected Wagner mercenary group has a presence in neighboring Mali.
Before the coup, Niger was considered the most reliable remaining partner for Western efforts to combat jihadists in the Sahel region. France has 1,500 troops in Niger to conduct joint operations with Niger's military, while the United States and the European Union have provided security training and assistance.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Binken, traveling in Australia, said continued U.S. aid was conditioned on "the continuation of the democratic governance and constitutional order" in Niger.
The African Union has issued an ultimatum to the junta to restore Niger's democratically elected government within 15 days. Failure to do so, the bloc said, would force it to take "necessary action, including punitive measures against the perpetrators."
Niger is one of the poorest countries in the world and relies on some $2 billion in annual international assistance.
With reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters
Putin Says 'Armed Conflict' With Ukraine Justifies Crackdown On Dissent
Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the ongoing crackdown on dissent in Russia, saying that "there must be a certain attitude toward people who are causing harm inside the country." During a press conference following the Africa-Russia summit in St. Petersburg on July 29, Putin noted that Russia "is in an armed conflict with a neighbor" when a journalist asked if it was "normal for people to be arrested for things they have written or said." Putin also rejected calls for a cease-fire in Ukraine, saying Russian forces could not stop responding "when we are being attacked." To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Zelenskiy Warns 'War' Coming To Russia After Drone Attack Closes Moscow's Vnukovo Airport
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has warned that it was "inevitable" that "war" would come to Russia after authorities there were forced to temporarily close a busy Moscow airport following an overnight drone attack on the capital.
"Gradually, the war is returning to the territory of Russia -- to its symbolic centers and military bases. And this is an inevitable, natural, and absolutely fair process," Zelenskiy said on July 30 during a visit to the city of Ivano-Frankivsk -- which, although in western Ukraine, has been hit by Russian missile fire in the past.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
Zelenskiy also warned Ukrainians that they must be prepared for further Russian attacks on the country's infrastructure and to prepare now for the winter months.
"Ukraine is getting stronger," he said. "But we must be aware that, just as last year, Russian terrorists can still attack our energy sector and critical facilities this winter."
Russian officials said three Ukrainian drones attacked Moscow early on July 30, injuring a security guard and forcing the temporary suspension of traffic at Vnukovo airport, one of four major facilities serving the capital.
Russia's Defense Ministry called it an "attempted terrorist attack" and claimed that one drone had been shot down and two others jammed, leading them to crash into Moscow's prestigious Moskva-Citi business complex.
Russia's state-controlled RIA Novosti agency published images showing damage to an office tower in the business district.
The reports could not be independently verified.
A spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force said in Kyiv on July 30 that "there is always something flying in Russia, and in Moscow in particular."
"Something is coming, and loudly," Yuriy Ihnat added. "No matter that the Russian authorities would like to close their eyes and say they have shot down everything…. There is no point in talking about peace in the Russian hinterland."
It was the fourth time this month that Moscow has been targeted by drone attacks.
Local Russian Telegram channels said late on July 30 that a drone strike hit near the southwestern Russian city of Taganrog, causing a fire but no injuries. The reports could not immediately be confirmed.
Also unconfirmed was a report in the Ukrainian media of a late-night explosion in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, near the front lines of the war.
Meanwhile, Kyiv said its counteroffensive in southern and eastern Ukraine was proceeding with some success.
Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar wrote on Telegram on July 30 that Kyiv's forces were "slowly, but surely advancing" in the direction of Berdyansk and Melitopol in the southern Zaporizhzhya region.
"Fighting continues in all directions of the offensive," Malyar wrote.
Ukraine's military said on July 30 that the Chonar Bridge, which links Crimea with the occupied part of the Kherson region, was damaged in an attack the previous day.
The Russian occupation authorities in Kherson also reported Ukrainian missile strikes targeting railroad supply lines in the region, claiming the attacks had been repulsed.
The Russian Defense Ministry also said that "25 drones" attacked unspecified targets in Crimea, adding that all were destroyed or disabled.
Crimea, which has been occupied by Russia since 2014, is the base of the Russian Black Sea Fleet and vital supply link between Russia and the Russian-occupied parts of southern Ukraine.
Ukraine's General Staff reported 36 combat clashes during the July 29-30 period.
Local authorities in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy reported on July 30 that one civilian had been killed and at least 17 injured in a Russian rocket attack the previous evening. The attack damaged a residential building and a school.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
WSJ: Saudi Arabia To Host Ukraine Talks Early Next Month
Saudi Arabia is set to host Ukraine peace talks next month, inviting Western countries, Ukraine, and major developing nations, including India and Brazil, The Wall Street Journal reported on July 29, citing diplomats involved in the discussions.
Senior officials from up to 30 countries, including Indonesia, Egypt, Mexico, Chile, and Zambia have been invited to the meeting in Jeddah on August 5-6, the report said.
It is not clear how many of them will attend. Britain, South Africa, Poland, and the European Union are among those who have confirmed attendance and the U.S. national-security adviser, Jake Sullivan, is expected to attend, the WSJ said. The talks exclude Russia.
The report said, Ukraine and Western officials hope that the talks can lead to international backing for peace terms favoring Ukraine. Kyiv says negotiations with Russia would only be possible after Moscow withdraws its troops.
Russia -- which claims to have annexed around a sixth of Ukraine -- has said it is open to peace talks with Ukraine but that they must take account of these "new realities" on the ground.
U.S. Officials To Hold Direct Talks With Afghan Taliban Representatives In Doha
United States officials will hold rare direct talks with representatives of the Afghan Taliban in Doha to discuss economic issues, security, and women’s rights, the U.S. State Department said.
Thomas West, the U.S. special representative for Afghanistan, and Rina Amiri, the U.S. special envoy for Afghan women, girls, and human rights will meet a Taliban delegation led by the militant group's acting foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, in a two-day meeting that is expected to begin on July 30.
“Priority issues will include humanitarian support for the people of Afghanistan, economic stabilization, fair and dignified treatment of all Afghans, including women and girls, security issues, and efforts to counter narcotics production and trafficking,” the State Department said in a statement earlier this week.
Suhail Shaheen, the designated Taliban representative to the United Nations, who is based in Doha, told RFE/RL that the issue of Afghanistan central bank funds frozen in the United States will also be on the agenda of the meeting.
The funds were frozen in the Federal Reserve Bank of New York in August 2021, after the hard-line Taliban group returned to power in Afghanistan as the last foreign forces withdrew following two decades of war.
No country has officially recognized the Taliban-led government, which has been widely criticized for human rights abuses, severe restrictions of women’s rights, and discrimination of ethnic minorities.
Ahead of the talks in Doha, the State Department pointed out that the upcoming meeting “does not indicate any change in the policy of the United States.”
The meeting doesn’t mean “any kind of indication of recognition or any kind of indication of normalization or legitimacy of the Taliban,” a deputy spokesperson, Vedant Patel, said.
Patel reiterated Washington’s concerns about the Taliban’s marginalization of women and girls, and other human rights abuses.
The Taliban-led government has banned women from attending universities, and prohibited girls from getting education beyond primary schools. Women have also been excluded from many workplaces.
In December, it banned women from working for nongovernmental organizations, including international aid agencies.
Most recently, the Taliban ordered the closure of beauty salons in a move that will lead to the loss of an estimated 60,000 jobs.
West and Amiri will arrive in Doha from Kazakhstan after meeting officials from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan to discuss Afghanistan and other regional issues.
With reporting by Reuters
Russian Investigators Call Children As Witnesses Against Their Mother Accused Of Discrediting Army
A 9-year-old girl and her 10-year-old brother have been called as witnesses in a criminal case against their mother after she was accused of repeatedly “discrediting” the Russian Army. Lidia Prudovskaya and her two children were summoned by investigators in the northern Russian region of Arkhangelsk on July 28 to give testimony in the case, Russian news outlet Sota reported. Discrediting the Russian military is a criminal offense under a law adopted after Russia sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022. The law is regularly used against Kremlin critics. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Armenian Aid Truck Convoy Blocked At Azerbaijani Checkpoint For Third Day
A convoy of 19 Armenian trucks carrying emergency food aid to Nagorno-Karabakh remains blocked at an Azerbaijan checkpoint, where it has been waiting for approval to access the Lachin Corridor for three days.
The corridor is the only route linking Armenia with the breakaway region, and has been blocked by Baku for more than seven months. Armenia on July 28 vowed not to turn back the convoy, with Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanian saying that although "there are no positive developments at the moment," the vehicles will continue to stay there "as long as necessary."
The Armenian government said on July 25 that it would try to send 360 tons of flour, cooking oil, sugar, and other basic foodstuffs to Nagorno-Karabakh to alleviate severe food shortages there caused by the blockade.
The trucks reached the entrance to the Lachin Corridor late on July 26 but remained stranded there in the following hours, with Baku refusing to let them though an Azerbaijani checkpoint set up there in April.
"We will try to ensure the opening of the Lachin Corridor through all the political means available to us. The trucks will continue to stay here at the moment," Kostanian told the media in front of the convoy.
He was accompanied by representatives of the diplomatic corps and international organizations accredited in Armenia.
Armenian officials had expressed hope that Russian peacekeepers would escort the relief supplies.
But Vardan Sargsian, a representative of the Nagorno-Karabakh separatists, told the media late on July 27 that no progress has been made and that the Russian side has not responded yet to the request.
In a statement on July 26, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry condemned the aid convoy as a “provocation” and said it was an attack on Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian defended the attempted delivery of the humanitarian aid.
“We cannot turn a blind eye to the situation that Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh are currently facing,” Pashinian wrote on Twitter.
“The 360 tons of vitally important foodstuff sent to Nagorno-Karabakh is exclusively for humanitarian purposes.”
Tensions have been high over the situation on the Lachin Corridor.
Azerbaijan earlier this month suspended traffic through a checkpoint on the corridor pending an investigation after it said "various types of contraband" had been discovered in the Red Cross vehicles coming from Armenia.
The suspension of traffic heightened concerns over a humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh.
Both Armenia and separatist authorities in the enclave have said that Azerbaijan has blockaded the territory since December, resulting in shortages of food, medicines, and energy.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought two wars over Nagorno-Karabakh, a predominantly Armenian-populated mountainous enclave that is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan. The most recent war lasted six weeks in late 2020 and left 7,000 soldiers dead on both sides.
As a result of the war, Azerbaijan regained control over a part of Nagorno-Karabakh and seven surrounding districts. The war ended with a Russian-brokered cease-fire under which Moscow deployed about 2,000 troops to serve as peacekeepers.
- By AFP
U.S. Says Russia's Shoigu Looking For Weapons In North Korea
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on July 29 that the United States believes Russia's defense minister is in North Korea to secure supplies of weapons to aid the stalled invasion of Ukraine. Following Sergei Shoigu's arrival on a rare trip to Pyongyang, Blinken said that Russia is scrambling to buy arms from allies across the world. "We're seeing Russia desperately looking for support, for weapons, wherever it can find them to continue to prosecute its aggression against Ukraine," Blinken told reporters in Australia. Russia is one of a handful of nations with which Pyongyang maintains friendly relations.
Ukrainian Fencer Allowed To Compete Again At World Championships After Disqualification
Ukrainian multiple saber fencing world champion Olha Kharlan was set to compete later on July 29 in the team event at the world championships in Milan, after originally being disqualified for refusing a handshake with a Russian opponent in the individual event. The ruling body FIE said on the evening of July 28 that it had suspended the sanction after consultations with the athlete and the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which for its part guaranteed her a place at next year's Paris Games. Kharlan was disqualified on July 27 after refusing to shake hands with Russian Anna Smirnova.
EU Sanctions Russian Companies For Spreading War Propaganda
European Union countries have placed sanctions on seven Russian individuals and five entities over a "digital information manipulation" campaign. Those sanctioned were responsible for a campaign called "RRN," or Recent Reliable News, aimed at "distorting information and disseminating propaganda in support of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine," a statement from the European Council said on July 28. Those affected by the punitive measures include officers of the Russian military intelligence service (GRU), which allegedly founded a front organization called the "Institute of the Russian Diaspora" for the campaign.
