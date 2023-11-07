EU, U.K. Condemn Killing Of Georgian Civilian By Russian Troops Near Breakaway South Ossetia

Imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi has launched a hunger strike to protest against a lack of medical attention after prison officials twice blocked her access to urgently needed hospital care because she will not wear a head scarf.

A statement issued by her family on Instagram on November 6 said that, according to the diagnosis of a "trusted" doctor of the prison, Mohammadi "has been in need of emergency transfer to the heart and lung center for urgent medical care, it’s been a week now that they are refusing to give her the medical aid she needs.

"Narges went on a hunger strike today in protesting two things: The Islamic republic's policy of delaying and neglecting medical care for sick inmates, resulting in the loss of the health and lives of individuals. The policy of 'death' or 'mandatory hijab' for Iranian women," it said.

"The Islamic republic is responsible for anything that happens to our beloved Narges," it added.

Renowned globally as a staunch advocate for the "Women, life, freedom" movement, Mohammadi was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on October 6.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee on November 6 said it was "deeply concerned" about Mohammad's health.

"The requirement that female inmates must wear a hijab in order to be hospitalized is inhumane and morally unacceptable," Chairwoman Berit Reiss-Andersen said.

"Narges Mohammadi's initiation of a hunger strike demonstrates the seriousness of the situation. The Norwegian Nobel Committee urges the Iranian authorities to provide Narges Mohammadi, and other female inmates, with whatever medical assistance they may need," Reiss-Andersen added.

For years, Mohammadi has voiced dissent against the obligatory hijab rule imposed on Iranian women, as well as restrictions on women's freedoms and rights in the country by its Islamic rulers.



Her husband, Taghi Rahmani, said last week that the Nobel award has ratcheted up pressure by officials on Mohammadi, with some citing her statements as grounds for indictment.



Rahmani also noted Mohammadi's steadfast refusal to revert to wearing the mandatory hijab, or Islamic head scarf, a stance reinforced since the "Woman, life, freedom" protests.



"She does not want to return to the previous era," he said, noting that it has been more than 20 months since she was allowed to speak to her children while Rahmani, who lives in France and has been labeled by authorities as a "fugitive accused," is prohibited from speaking with his wife.



On November 1, Mohammadi's family reported a sit-in by her and fellow inmates at Evin prison to protest against the denial of her transfer to a cardiac hospital, underscoring the ongoing struggle for basic rights within the Iranian penal system.