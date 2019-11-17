Georgian Opposition Demonstrates For Election Reform

Thousands of Georgians protested on November 17 outside the parliament in Tbilisi after it refused to accelerate an electoral reform. The protesters joined opposition supporters who pitched tents to block entry to the parliament on November 14, when lawmakers voted down a bill that would have unified the method for allocating seats. The reform is scheduled to take effect in 2024, but the opposition wants it sooner, claiming that the current system unfairly favors the ruling Georgian Dream party.