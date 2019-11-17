Georgia Braces For More Protests After Electoral Reform Vote Fails

TBILISI -- Riot police have lined up outside the parliament building as the Georgian capital braces for new protests from demonstrators angry over parliament's rejection of a new electoral reform measure.

Protest organizers hope to draw thousands into downtown Tbilisi on November 17 in a bid to pressure lawmakers into reversing their vote last week.

The measure, which failed to garner the necessary votes on November 14, would have sped up the switch for Georgia's parliament to full proportional representation, which currently has proportional representation for about half of the body's seats.

The shift was scheduled to happen in 2024, but opposition parties demanded it be accelerated because, they say, the current system unfairly favors the ruling Georgian Dream party.

The failed vote prompted demonstrations on November 15, with crowds and activists gathering outside the parliament in Tbilisi and blocked traffic on the city's main thoroughfare.

The failed vote also prompted criticism from the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, as well as the U.S. Embassy in Tbilisi.

The Georgian Dream party, including its billionaire founder and leader, backed the accelerated reforms, but the measure still failed to pass.

That prompted some lawmakers, including deputy speaker Tamar Khangoshvili, to resign from the party.