Georgian Parliament Rejects Constitutional Amendment On Proportional Electoral System

TBILISI -- Georgian lawmakers have rejected a constitutional amendment on the transition to a proportional electoral system that was demanded by protesters this summer.

The bill was rejected in its first reading on November 14 as the number of supporting votes failed to reach the required minimum of 113.

Changing the electoral system from a mixed system to a proportional one from 2020 was one of the demands of thousands of demonstrators who rallied for weeks in June and July.

Members of Georgia's parliamentary majority, including deputy speaker Tamar Khangoshvili, who voted for the bill, resigned from the ruling Georgian Dream coalition, while other parliamentary parties are calling for street protests.

Dozens of activists and supporters of opposition parties picketed the parliament building on November 14, demanding the amendments be approved and saying a large rally will be held in front of the building later in the day to protest the outcome of the vote.

The parliament speaker Archil Talakvadze said after the session that the 2020 parliamentary elections will be held under a mixed system.

Meanwhile, according to the proposed amendments, 5,000 signatures would be required for a political party to get registered for the poll and the mechanism for verifying the lists of supporters would be simplified.

The leader of the Georgian Dream party, tycoon Bidzina Ivanishvili, had announced the party's readiness to reform electoral regulations amid anti-government protests sparked on June 20 by a Russian State Duma deputy who sat in the Georgian parliament speaker's chair while addressing lawmakers from predominantly Orthodox Christian countries at a forum.

More than 240 people were injured when riot police fired rubber bullets and water cannons to turn back an angry crowd that was trying to storm the parliament.