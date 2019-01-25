Georgia To Hold British 'Speedboat Killer' Behind Bars For Three Months

A court in Tbilisi has ruled to keep a fugitive British man for three months behind bars pending possible extradition.

Jack Shepherd, 31, went on the run last year after his date was killed in a speedboat crash on the River Thames. He handed himself in to police in Georgia on January 23.

The court in Tbilisi on January 25 ruled to keep Shepherd behind bars for three months while Britain's request for his extradition is being considered.

In July 2018 Shepherd was convicted in absentia of the manslaughter by gross negligence of 24-year-old Charlotte Brown and sentenced to six years in prison. An international arrest warrant was later issued.

Georgia's Rustavi-2 television aired an interview with Shepherd late on January 23 in which he maintained his innocence.

Shepherd took Brown on a first date on December 8, 2015, during which the couple dined at a London restaurant before he took her for a ride in a speedboat.

Both were thrown from the boat when it hit floating debris at about midnight.

Shepherd was found clinging to the hull, but Brown was pulled from the water unconscious and died from cold water immersion.

Prosecutors said he was drunk and that neither he nor Brown was wearing a life jacket.

Shepherd was released on bail, but later failed to show up for his trial in July.

He reportedly had arrived from Istanbul last March and since lived in Tbilisi.

