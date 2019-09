Georgia's ruling party, Georgian Dream, has nominated Interior Minister Giorgi Gakharia as its candidate for prime minister.



Billionaire businessman Bidzina Ivanishvili, the party's chairman, submitted the proposal on September 3 at the end of a one-hour session of the political council. ​

Mamuka Bakhtadze announced his resignation as prime minister on September 2 after little more than a year in the position, saying he had fulfilled the mandate he was given.