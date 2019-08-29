Georgian National Shot Dead In Berlin Buried At Home

DUISI, Georgia -- A Georgian national, Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, who was shot dead in Berlin last week, has been buried in his native village of Duisi in Georgia's Pankisi Gorge, the home of ethnic Chechens known as Kists.



Khangoshvili's body was transferred to the Pankisi Gorge on August 29 and buried hours later.



The 40-year-old Khangoshvili was shot to death in the German capital, on August 23. German police arrested a 49-year-old Russian citizen suspected in the apparent assassination.



Many in the Duisi village say that Khangoshvili's killing was organized by Russian secret services.



The Kremlin has officially denied any involvement in the killing.

President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on August 28 that "the case has nothing to do with Russia or its agencies."



Khangoshvili reportedly fought Russian troops during the Second Chechen War from 1999 to 2009, where he served as a rebel field commander from 2001 to 2005.



He later joined Georgian counterterrorist forces and played a key role in a Georgian operation against militants holding hostages in the remote Lopota Gorge near the border with Russia's North Caucasus region of Daghestan in 2012.



Russia has been accused by Western governments of organizing killings and attempted assassinations in foreign countries, including poisoning of ex-spies Aleksandr Litvinenko and Sergei Skripal and his daughter in England.