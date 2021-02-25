German Man Charged With Spying At Bundestag For Russia

German prosecutors say they have filed espionage charges against a German man suspected of passing the floor plan for the parliament building in Berlin to Russian intelligence services.

The suspect, named only as Jens F., worked for a company that was contracted by the Bundestag to carry out regular checks on electric equipment in the legislature.

With his access, he collected floor plans of the Bundestag building that he passed on in the summer of 2017 to "an employee in the Russian Embassy in Berlin, who mainly works for the Russian military secret service GRU," prosecutors said.

No further details were immediately available.

Based on reporting by AFP, Reuters, and Interfax