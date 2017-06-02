German Music Festival Halted Over 'Terror Threat'

German authorities have halted a music festival in the country’s west because of a "possible terrorist threat."

Organizers of the Rock am Ring festival said police asked attendees to clear the festival site on the event’s opening night on June 2 so that an investigation can take place.

Police said they were in possession of "concrete elements, in the light of which a possible terrorist threat cannot be ruled out."

The three-day event, held at an arena near the western city of Nuerburg, was scheduled to run until June 4. Up to 90,000 people had been expected to attend.

Organizers said they hope to be able to go ahead with the program on June 3.

Based on reporting by dpa and AFP

