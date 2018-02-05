German Prosecutors Seek Life Sentence For Muslim Accused Of Killing Converted Woman

German prosecutors have demanded a sentence of life in prison for an Afghan asylum seeker accused of killing a woman after she converted to Christianity.

The man repeatedly stabbed the 38-year-old Afghan woman in front of two of her children, aged 5 and 11, in April 2017, public prosecutor Oliver Moessner told the court in the southern German city of Traunstein on February 5.

Moessner likened the killing to a public execution,saying that it took place outside a supermarket in the southern town of Prien am Chiemsee.

Homicide carries a life term under German law, although convicts are usually released after 15 years.

The suspect had reportedly confessed to killing the woman, but just before the start of the trial he claimed he could no longer remember it.

Based on reporting by dpa, AFP, and dw.com