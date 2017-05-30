Germany Arrests Syrian Teen Suspected Of Planning Attack

German authorities say they have arrested a 17-year-old Syrian national suspected of planning a suicide attack in Berlin.

The arrest took place in the Uckermark district northeast of Berlin, said Karl-Heinz Schroeter, the interior minister of the state of Brandenburg.

Police said the suspect, whose name wasn't released, came to Germany in 2015 and registered as an asylum-seeker. The teenager has been living in a home for young refugees in Uckermark since 2016.

There was no immediate information about the alleged plot.

In December, a Tunisian citizen drove a truck into a Berlin Christmas market, killing 12 people. The attacker, Anis Amri, was later shot dead by police in Italy.

The extremist group Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.

