German Foreign Minister: European Unity Crucial To Ukraine Support
Germany is looking for further ways to help Ukraine protect its people and infrastructure, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on January 4, stressing that any dip in Europe's resolve on the issue would serve as a boon to Moscow. "And this year, we must protect and further develop the joint European unity that made us strong last year," Baerbock said during a news conference with her Portuguese counterpart in Lisbon. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Kazakh, Russian Security Officers Apprehend Alleged Criminal Group In Baikonur
Kazakhstan’s National Security Committee (KNB) says its officers and counterparts from Russia's Federal Security Service have apprehended 18 alleged members of a criminal group. The arrests were made in the southern city of Baiqonyr, also known as Baikonur, where a major cosmodrome is located that Russia leases for its space programs. According to a KNB statement on January 4, the members of the group who were allegedly involved in robberies, extortion, and abductions, were detained a day earlier in the Kazakh cities of Astana, Qyzylorda, and Qonaev. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Kyrgyz Police Prevent Another Bride Kidnapping After Stopping Speeding Car
Police in the southern Kyrgyz city of Osh say they have prevented another bride snatching. The police said on January 4 that they had stopped a car for speeding on December 31 and found a 23-year-old woman inside the vehicle asking for help as she had been kidnapped by two 25-year-old men, one of whom intended to forcibly marry her. Thousands of bride kidnappings occur each year in Kyrgyzstan despite the criminalization of the practice in 2013. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Kazakhstan Shuts Down More Than 100 Highways Amid Heavy Snowstorms
Kazakhstan has been forced to shut down 127 highways across the country due to heavy snowfalls, the Central Asian nation's Emergency Ministry said on January 4. According to the ministry, special rescue teams have been established to locate and provide help to motorists stuck on highways amid the ongoing snowstorms. Overall, 691 people, including 137 children, have already been rescued in several regions, while rescue work continues, the ministry said. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Kazakh President Toqaev Reshuffles Government
Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev has reshuffled the government, the presidential administration said on January 4. According to the administration, the minister of industry and infrastructure, the minister of ecology, geology, and natural resources, the minister of culture and sports, as well as justice minister have been replaced. No reasons were given for the changes. To read the original report by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Officials Warn Muscovites To Brace For Extreme Cold Spell
Forecasters in Moscow are predicting severe cold weather for the January 6-10 period, with temperatures expected to fall as low as minus 29 degrees Celsius. During this period, temperatures are expected to hover around 15 degrees lower than average for this time of year. Officials are warning residents to remain at home as much as possible. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Blasts Reported Near Russian Air Base In Crimea, Moscow Again Hits Ukraine's Energy Grid
Explosions were reported in the vicinity of Russia’s Belbek military airfield on Ukraine’s occupied Crimean Peninsula early on January 4, while Moscow renewed its air attacks on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure.
The Russia-installed head of the port city of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, claimed on Telegram that two drones had been shot down by Russian forces. RFE/RL cannot confirm that report.
Belbek is home to the 38th fighter regiment of the Russian Air Force. It was targeted by a drone attack in August 2022. Since then, air defenses in Crimea have been activated regularly. The occupation head of the peninsula, Sergei Aksyonov, has said drone attacks are the “main threat” in the area.
The Ukrainian General Staff reported on January 4 that Russia has launched dozens of air and missile strikes, many of which targeted civilian infrastructure in Kramatorsk, Zaporizhzhya, and Kherson. Air-raid sirens were heard in many locations across the country overnight.
Russia has carried out intense air strikes against Ukraine’s energy system since October, causing widespread blackouts and shortages of heating and water.
In addition, the Ukrainian side reported fighting in several districts of the partially occupied eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.
In Russia’s central Samara region on January 3, residents mourned the loss of local soldiers who were killed in one of Ukraine’s deadliest strikes in the Donetsk region town of Makiyivka on December 31.
Moscow has acknowledged that 89 soldiers were killed in the attack, while Ukraine’s military and pro-Kremlin military bloggers have said that around 400 soldiers died or were wounded in the artillery strike.
Russia’s Defense Ministry on January 3 claimed that Ukraine targeted the soldiers by geolocating their mobile phones when in use.
Ruslan Leviyev, the founder of Conflict Intelligence Team, an open-source intelligence firm, told RFE/RL it is unclear how Ukraine's armed forces discovered the location of the troops, saying they may have been tipped off by local residents or intelligence operatives.
Samara region Governor Dmitry Azarov met with Defense Ministry officials on January 3 to discuss medical and other aid for soldiers -- many of whom were reportedly from the Samara region -- who were wounded in the Makiyivka attack. Officials and soldiers’ families issued appeals for donations of items such as socks, underwear, shoes, and gloves.
Azarov’s office denied reports that many of the victims were recently mobilized men.
The attack was among the deadliest assaults carried out by Ukraine since Russia launched its unprovoked massive invasion of the country last February.
Belarus Court Sets Date For Tsikhanouskaya Trial On Treason Charges
The trial in absentia of Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya and several of her allies will open in the Minsk City Court on January 17, the country’s Supreme Court announced on January 3. The defendants are charged with treason, mass rioting, the creation of an extremist group, conspiracy to seize power, and calling for international sanctions against Belarus. Tsikhanouskaya, who claims to have won Belarus’s disputed 2020 presidential election, is currently living in Lithuania. When the trial opens, she is expected to be attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Belarus Service, click here.
Ruslan Khasbulatov, Whose 1993 Showdown With Yeltsin Led To Deadly Parliament Shelling, Dies Aged 80
Ruslan Khasbulatov, a Russian politician whose dramatic standoff with then-President Boris Yeltsin in 1993 led to the deadly shelling of the parliament building in Moscow, an event that transformed post-Soviet Russia's political trajectory, has died at the age of 80, according to Russian state television.
Khasbulatov died at his home outside Moscow, state television reported on January 3, citing relatives.
Khasbulatov, an ethnic Chechen, was a close ally of Yeltsin in the last days of the Soviet Union in 1991. Both were elected in 1989 to the new Congress of People’s Deputies of the Soviet Union in which Yeltsin headed a faction that criticized then-Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev’s reform program as not radical enough.
Yeltsin became president of the Russian Soviet Socialist Republic in June 1991 and appointed Khasbulatov speaker of the Russian parliament.
But Yeltsin and Khasbulatov became rivals, and Khasbulatov allied himself with Aleksandr Rutskoi, Yeltsin's vice president who attempted to remove the president in 1993 after Yeltsin’s decision to dissolve parliament. Their memorable showdown led to the shelling of the parliament building -- known as the White House -- by troops loyal to Yeltsin who stormed the building and placed Khasbulatov and Rutskoi under arrest. Both were jailed but later pardoned.
The events gave Yeltsin an opportunity to change the constitution to consolidate power in the presidency, something his successor, Vladimir Putin, would exploit to nearly erase any remnants of democracy.
Khasbulatov in a commentary written for RFE/RL 15 years later said the events in 1993 precipitated the destruction of parliamentary democracy in Russia and led to the adoption of a strong presidency.
Khasbulatov also played an important role in political developments in Chechnya between the August 1991 coup against Gorbachev and Yeltsin's decision in 1994 to dispatch troops to Chechnya to “restore constitutional order.”
This brought Khasbulatov into conflict with Dzhokhar Dudayev, who was elected chairman of an informal All-National Congress of the Chechen People in November 1990. Seven months later, on June 8, 1991, the Congress proclaimed an independent Chechen republic outside the Russian Soviet Socialist Republic and the U.S.S.R.
Khasbulatov traveled to Grozny in September 1991 as Yeltsin’s envoy with the intention of forcing Doku Zavgayev, then head of the Checheno-Ingush region committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union (CPSU), to resign. But he was outmaneuvered by Dudayev, who was elected president in late 1991 with 90 percent of the vote.
Five days later, Dudayev signed a decree reaffirming Chechnya’s independence from the crumbling Soviet Union, prompting Yeltsin to send Russian forces into Chechnya. The conflict ended in August 1996 with the recapture of Grozny by Chechen resistance forces and a formal peace agreement.
Khasbulatov later claimed that in the fall of 1994 it would have been possible to remove Dudayev “practically without firing a shot,” but that Moscow intervened rather than risk Khasbulatov succeeding him. Khasbulatov chronicled his role in a book titled How They Prevented Me From Stopping the War In Chechnya.
Khasbulatov continued to comment on developments in Chechnya. His analysis included insights into the psychological impact on Chechen society of the massive destruction of infrastructure and the republic’s economy.
Khasbulatov was born in the village of Tolstoi-Yurt, north of Grozny, on November 22, 1942, and grew up in Kazakhstan. He entered Moscow State University in 1962 and graduated with a degree in law. Following the family tradition, he went on to study for several higher degrees, focusing on the political, social, and economic development of capitalist countries.
Khasbulatov's political engagement began in the late 1980s at the time when Gorbachev, then still general-secretary of the Communist Party, decreed the first multicandidate elections in the history of the Soviet Union as part of his reformist agenda.
With reporting by former RFE/RL analyst Liz Fuller
Iranian President Repeats Vow To Avenge Killing Of Top General
Iran's president has again vowed to avenge the killing of the country's top general on the third anniversary of his death in a U.S. drone strike.
President Ebrahim Raisi on January 3 told a ceremony marking General Qassem Soleimani’s death that those behind it “should know that retaliation is obvious.”
Since Soleimani was killed on January 3, 2020, in Iraq, he has been hailed as a national icon among supporters of Iran's theocracy. Raisi claimed in his speech that Soleimani defeated “U.S. hegemony” and praised him for his role in leading Iranian-backed forces against the Islamic State extremist group.
Demonstrators who have been taking part in recent anti-government protests over the past four months, however, have expressed their contempt for him, ripping down billboards and burning other images erected in his honor.
The drone strike in which Soleimani was killed was ordered by then-President Donald Trump.
Soleimani was the commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), and the United States held him responsible for the deaths of many of its soldiers in Iraq. His Iraqi lieutenant, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, was also killed in the same drone strike.
The Iranian Foreign Ministry said earlier on January 3 on Twitter that "the cowardly assassination” of Soleimani failed to achieve its goals.
"Iran continues to play a decisive role; America's footprint in West Asia is getting smaller every day, and the terrorist plot designed by America in our region has failed," the ministry said on January 3 on Twitter.
Iran responded to the killing of Soleimani by launching a barrage of missiles at U.S. bases in Iraq. The retaliatory attack caused no fatalities, but the U.S. military said dozens of its soldiers suffered head injuries.
Amid the heightened tensions in the days following the drone strike, Iranian forces accidentally shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet, killing all 176 people aboard.
Earlier this year the U.S. Justice Department charged a member of the IRGC in connection with an attempted plot to murder former White House national-security adviser John Bolton. The Justice Department said on August 10 that charges were filed against Shahram Poursafi of Tehran.
The Justice Department said Poursafi "attempted to pay individuals in the United States $300,000 to carry out the murder." Iran rejected the charges as "ridiculous and baseless."
With reporting by AP and AFP
Prominent Soviet-Era Dissident Viktor Fainberg Dies At 91
Prominent Soviet-era Russian dissident Viktor Fainberg has died at the age of 91, his children said on January 3. Fainberg was among eight dissidents who protested in Moscow in August 1968 against the Soviet invasion of Czechoslovakia. They were all quickly arrested and most suffered years in psychiatric clinics, exile, or prisons as a result. The Soviet Army and other Warsaw Pact forces were ordered into Czechoslovakia to crush reform efforts aimed at creating "socialism with a human face." Fainberg emigrated to Israel in 1974 and later resided in France. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
U.K.'s Sunak Promises Long-Term Support To Ukraine After Drone Attacks
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that he can count on Britain for support in the long run following recent drone attacks, Sunak's office said on January 3. "The leaders discussed the abhorrent drone attacks on Ukraine in recent days," the spokesperson said in a statement issued after the two leaders spoke earlier in the day. "The prime minister said Ukraine could count on the U.K. to continue to support it for the long term, as demonstrated by the recent delivery of more than 1,000 anti-air missiles." To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Turkmen Physician, Whose Incarceration U.S. Lawmakers Questioned, Released From Prison
Noted Turkmen physician Khursanai Ismatullaeva, who was fired from a hospital in 2017 and handed a nine-year prison term on corruption charges in November 2021 after the case of her dismissal following sick leave was discussed in the European Parliament, has been released from prison. Sources close to the government said on January 3 that Ismatullaeva was released last month as part of a mass amnesty. In November 2021, U.S. lawmakers urged Turkmen authorities to release Ismatullaeva and other political prisoners. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Turkmen Service, click here.
Iran Revokes Death Sentences Of Three Protesters But Confirms Two Others
Iran's Supreme Court has revoked the death sentence handed to three defendants who allegedly played a role in the murder of a security officer but confirmed the death penalty of two others in the case.
Amir Hashemi, the the Supreme Court's public relations director, announced on Twitter on January 3 that based on the court's decision, the death sentences for Hamid Qarahasanlou, Hossein Mohammadi and Reza Aria were being revoked due to a flaw in the investigation.
However, the court rejected appeals by Mohammad Mahdi Karmi and Seyed Mohammad Hosseini, confirming their death sentences stemming from the same incident.
Authorities have accused 16 protesters of causing the death of a member of the Basij paramilitary force during an anti-government demonstration. All of the accused deny the charges, saying they were being targeted for their part in the nationwide protests triggered by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini.
Five of those accused were handed death sentences, while the other 11, including three minors, were given lengthy jail terms.
The incident happened on November 3 in Karaj, the capital of Alborz Province, when mourners were paying tribute to slain protester Hadis Najafi at a cemetery to mark 40 days -- the end of the official mourning period -- after she was killed during the protests.
Prosecutors say Ruhollah Ajamian, 27, was stripped naked and killed by a group of mourners who had been paying tribute to Najafi.
Human rights organizations have condemned the death sentences of protesters in Iran after what they have termed "sham trials" that were held via three hearings over six days.
Among those sentenced to death in the case was Qarahasanlou, a doctor whose brother has said officers severely tortured his sibling and sister-in-law while in custody.
The lawyer of Mohammad Hosseini, whose death sentence has been confirmed by the Supreme Court, said his client also was tortured until he confessed to playing a part in the murder of a security officer.
Ali Sharifzadeh Ardakani said in a tweet on December 18 that during a meeting his client told him he had been tied up and tortured by agents to secure a confession.
"He was tortured with his eyes closed and his hands and feet tied. They kicked his head until he fainted and injured different parts of his body with an iron rod and an electroshock weapon," Ardakani said.
Earlier, the opposition activist collective 1500tasvir reported that Mohammad Mehdi Karami, the other accused in the case whose death sentence has been confirmed, said in a meeting with his family that officers beat him so badly during his arrest that they left his body in the street, thinking he was dead. They realized he wasn't just as they were leaving.
Since the death of Amini while she was in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly, Iranians have flooded streets across the country to protest against a lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The activist HRANA news agency said that, as of January 2, at least 516 people had been killed during the unrest, including 70 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
The Oslo-based Iran Human Rights Organization says the number of executions in Iran exceeded 500 last year.
Iran has already admitted to executing two men for crimes allegedly linked to the protests.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Turkmen President Serdar Berdymukhammedov To Pay Two-Day Visit To Beijing
Turkmen President Serdar Berdymukhammedov will pay a two-day state visit to China this week. Chinese Foreign Minister Hua Chunying said in Beijing on January 3 that Berdymukhammedov's visit on January 5-6 was scheduled following an invitation by Chinese President Xi Jinping. No other details were given. To read the original story from Xinhua, click here.
Iranian Protesters Come Out In Support Of Javanrud Residents
Protesters in several western Iranian cities took to the streets overnight to support demonstrators in Javanrud, who have faced deadly attacks by security forces amid nationwide unrest over the death of 22-year-old student Mahsa Amini in mid-September.
Demonstrators in the Kurdish Iranian city of Mahabad were gathered in a local cemetery on January 2 to mark the end of the 40-day mourning period for Shemal Khadiripour, a young protester killed by security forces in ongoing anti-regime unrest.
After the ceremony, the protestors lit fires in several areas of Mahabad, blocked streets, and chanted anti-government slogans while expressing support for the people of Javanrud, who have faced off against Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) forces for three days.
Javanrud remains under strict security control after intense confrontations between protesters and the security forces on December 31 which left at least one person dead after people gathered to honor slain protesters, only to be pushed away by IRGC troops.
IRGC forces have since kept a heavy presence in the streets.
Video published on social media from the western Iranian city of Sanandaj showed protesters there setting fire to a government building late on January 2.
In the Iranian capital, Tehran, protesters could be seen tearing down pictures of Qasem Soleimani, the former commander of the Quds Force, who was killed by the United States in a drone attack in Iraq on January 3, 2020.
Protesters have been burning banners put up in various cities in Soleimani's honor, including the central Iranian city of Yazd.
The protests over Amini's death while she was in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly came after a summer of unrest across Iran over poor living conditions, water shortages, and economic difficulties resulting from crippling sanctions that the United States has imposed on Iran over its nuclear program.
The activist HRANA news agency said that, as of January 2, at least 516 people had been killed during the unrest, including 70 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Bulgarian President Asks Reform Party To Form Government
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has formally asked the second-largest political party in parliament to form a government in a bid to avoid a fifth general election in two years. Nikolay Denkov, the head of the reformist We Continue the Change party, said he would try to build a working coalition, although analysts weren't hopeful. Denkov, a 60-year-old chemistry professor and former education minister, will have a week to propose a cabinet. The cabinet will then need the backing of a majority of the 240 lawmakers in parliament. Denkov's party, which led a ruling four-party coalition that collapsed in June, has 53 parliamentarians. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Bulgarian Service, click here.
Pakistan Shuts Markets In Evenings Under Energy Conservation Plan
Pakistan's government has ordered all malls and markets to close by 8:30 p.m. among other measures in a new energy conservation plan, the defense minister said on January 3. The news comes as Islamabad grapples with an economic crisis. The country's foreign exchange reserve levels barely cover a month's worth of imports, most of which are accounted for by energy purchases from abroad, and funds expected under an International Monetary Fund program have been delayed. Khawaja Asif told journalists that measures approved by the cabinet aim to save the cash-strapped country about 62 billion Pakistani rupees ($273.4 million). To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iran Detains Two French Nationals, One Belgian On Espionage Charges
Two French nationals among seven arrested in Iran have been indicted on charges of alleged espionage and conspiracy against the country's national security. Masoud Satayshi, a spokesman for the judiciary, said on January 3 that another indictment had been issued for a Belgian citizen whose case is currently being processed by the Revolutionary Court. He did not give the names of those indicted. Iranian security forces have taken some 40 foreign nationals into custody, often without revealing any charges, since mass protests broke out across the country over the death of a woman while in police custody. To read the original story from Radio Farda, click here.
French Producer Of LNG Containers Suspends Operations In Russia
French liquefied natural gas containers manufacturer Gaztransport & Technigaz (GTT) has joined dozens of other international companies in announcing the suspension of its operations over Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine launched in February last year. The company said on January 3 that the decision was made after a thorough analysis of the European Union's sanctions imposed on Russia over its aggression against Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russian Chess Champion Alexandra Kosteniuk To Represent Switzerland
Former women's world chess champion Alexandra Kosteniuk, who holds dual Russian-Swiss citizenship, will compete on Switzerland's female grandmasters' team as of January 1, 2024, the Swiss Chess Federation said in a statement on January 3. According to the statement, Kosteniuk will play for the country's male grandmasters' team as well, "if need be." Kosteniuk stopped representing Russia after her country launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February last year. She currently is playing under the flag of the International Chess Federation (FIDE), the statement says. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Kyrgyzstan Bans Performers From Lip-Synching At State, Public Events
Kyrgyz Culture Minister Altynbek Maksutov has signed a decree banning entertainers from lip-synching songs at state and public events. The document bans lip-synching by performers at theaters, cinema halls, museums, clubs, libraries, and sports venues. According to the January 3 decree, a violation will lead to unspecified punishments of the performers, organizers, and hosts of the events. In 2021, Kyrgyz authorities forced entertainers to indicate on their promotional materials if they planned to use lip-synching at their performances. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Russians Mourn Soldiers Killed In Attack As Kremlin Blames Troops' Cell Phone Use For Revealing Location
Residents in the Russian region of Samara gathered on January 3 to mourn the loss of local soldiers killed in one of Ukraine's deadliest defensive strikes as Moscow put the blame on its own soldiers for using their mobile phones, which might have provided the data Ukraine used to locate them.
Russia's Defense Ministry said 89 soldiers were killed when Ukraine launched the artillery attack on December 31 on the Moscow-controlled town of Makiyivka in the Donetsk region. The ministry had put the figure at 63 a day earlier. Ukraine's military has claimed around 400 soldiers were killed or wounded in the attack. Some sources said on social media that the number may be even higher. RFE/RL is unable to confirm either side's data.
Russian military bloggers, whose information has largely been reliable during the war, said ammunition stored close to the facility housing the soldiers had exploded in the attack and contributed to the high number of casualties.
The Russian Defense Ministry on January 3 claimed that Ukraine discovered the location of the Russian soldiers by geolocating their mobile phones when in use, though analysts said that could be just one of several explanations.
Many of those who died in Makiyivka were from Samara region in southwest Russia.
In the regional capital, also called Samara, several hundred people gathered on January 3 for Orthodox commemorative services, placing flowers on the ground in front of the city’s main war memorial. Similar services were held in other towns throughout the region.
"Dear friends, it is very difficult for me to speak. I haven’t slept in three days. Samara hasn't slept in three days," Yekaterina Kolotovkina, the chairwoman of an officially sanctioned council representing mothers and wives of soldiers, told the gatherers in Samara.
Many people in Samara don't know the fate of their relatives, one family member told RFE/RL on condition of anonymity.
Samara Governor Dmitry Azarov met with Defense Ministry officials on January 3 to coordinate medical help and other aid for survivors.
The blast in Makiyivka left many surviving Russian soldiers without basic necessities, prompting Samara officials and relatives to call for donations of such items as socks, underwear, shoes, and gloves.
Azarov’s office denied reports that many of those killed were recently mobilized men. Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision in September to announce a mobilization was highly unpopular, triggering a mass exodus of military-age men. If mobilized men were killed in Makiyivka, it could stiffen resistance to serve should the Kremlin seek to again draft citizens.
The attack is among the deadliest single blasts carried out by Ukraine since the start of the invasion in February. Putin has yet to comment on the situation.
Some commentators have criticized Russia's military brass for concentrating so many soldiers in one spot within the firing range of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) provided by the United States.
Ruslan Leviyev, the founder of Conflict Intelligence Team, an open-source intelligence firm, told RFE/RL it is unclear how Ukraine's armed forces discovered the location of the Russian troops in Makiyivka.
He said Ukraine could have been tipped off by local residents who support the government in Kyiv or it could have been the work of special forces. He did not exclude that Russian soldiers could have given away their location by posting photos on social media or using their phones to call home.
The Ukrainian military said later on January 3 that it destroyed two Russian ammunition warehouses and a warehouse of fuel and lubricants in the direction of Kreminna-Svatove. Serhiy Cherevatiy, the spokesman for the Ukrainian Army's Eastern Group of Forces, described it as part of an ongoing "systematic destruction of the logistics of the enemy's warehouses and command posts."
According to Cheravatiy, Russian troops are moving their forces in the Kreminna-Svatove direction and are trying to equip engineering facilities, but the initiative and control of the situation "is still more on the Ukrainian side."
In its daily update on January 3, the General Staff of the Ukraine Armed Forces also said that the Russian military had launched six missile and 52 air strikes as well as 77 attacks from rocket launcher systems. It said all six missile strikes and 30 of the air strikes targeted civilian infrastructure.
Ukrainian forces also shot down 27 Iranian-made Shahed drones launched by Russian forces, the General Staff added.
Russia appears to have stepped up its air strikes against civilian targets in the capital, Kyiv, and other cities in recent days.
The Russian military attacked the outskirts of Zaporizhzhya with rockets late on January 3, said regional Governor Oleksandr Starukh. The city of Zaporizhzhya was struck by about 15 Russian missiles, causing a fire in a civilian infrastructure facility and injuring one person, Starukh said on Telegram.
With reporting by Idel.Realities, Reuters, and AP
- By Current Time
Suspected Mastermind Of Banksy Mural Theft In Ukraine Could Face 12 Years In Prison
Prosecutors in Ukraine have announced that the individual suspected of orchestrating the removal of a Banksy mural in a town heavily damaged in Russian bombing could face 12 years in prison if found guilty.
The artwork, depicting a woman in a gas mask and a dressing gown holding a fire extinguisher, was taken off a wall in the town of Hostomel, northwest of the capital, Kyiv, on December 2, according to officials.
The Ukrainian Prosecutor-General’s Office said in a statement on its website that the man it believes organized the operation had been handed a “suspicion notice.”
"He was aware of the value of the work and planned to sell the graffiti and dispose of the funds received as he saw fit," it said in the statement issued on January 2. "To do this, he enlisted the help of men who were unaware of his intentions, whom he assured that he had all the necessary permits to dismantle the mural."
The Prosecutor-General’s Office put the value of the artwork by the renowned British artist at over 9 million hryvnia ($243,900).
"The criminals tried to transport this graffiti with the help of wooden boards and polyethylene," it said.
"Thanks to the concern of citizens, the police and other security forces managed to arrest the criminals."
Earlier, Ukrainian media had reported that eight suspects had been detained over the Banksy mural theft.
The mural was retrieved and is now reported to be in the hands of the Ukrainian Ministry of Culture, which will decide its fate.
Banksy confirmed that he had painted the mural and six others in places that were hit by heavy fighting after Russia invaded Ukraine in late February.
One of them, a female gymnast balancing on a pile of rubble, painted on a building damaged by Russian shelling in the liberated town of Borodyanka, was unveiled by Banksy on November 11.
Banksy, whose identity remains unknown, has created art, much of it with a political message, all over the world for nearly two decades, including in New York City, London, and the West Bank.
With reporting from Reuters and dpa
Islamic State Claims Responsibility For Kabul Attack
The Islamic State extremist group has claimed responsibility for an attack on Taliban forces in Kabul. The group said on Telegram on January 2 that the attack on January 1 had killed 20 people and wounded 30. A spokesman for Afghanistan's Taliban-run Interior Ministry said an explosion outside the military airport in the capital, Kabul, had caused multiple casualties. The ministry denied the casualty figures claimed by Islamic State and said it would release the official death toll. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
