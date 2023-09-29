German Chancellor Scholz, Five Central Asian Leaders Meet As Berlin Looks To Blunt Moscow's Influence

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has acknowledged that Milan Radoicic, an ethnic Serb politician who accused by Kosovo of participating in an attack on an Orthodox monastery that left four people dead, is in Serbia.

Vucic, who has denied claims that Serbia was involved in the clashes saying the gunmen were local Kosovo Serbs “who no longer want to withstand the terror” of Kosovo's ethnic Albanian authorities, told Serbian state television that Radoicic would be questioned by the Serbian authorities about the matter.

Kosovo has accused Radoicic of organizing and participating in the September 24 attack at a 14th-century Orthodox monastery in the village of Banjska in the Serb-populated north of Kosovo. Around 30 people dressed in military-like uniforms stormed the monastery, sparking a gunbattle with Kosovar police. Three attackers were killed, along with a Kosovar police officer.

Pristina has said that at least six of the suspected attackers who escaped were in Serbia and demanded Belgrade hand them over to Kosovar authorities.

Kosovo's interior minister, Xhelal Svecla, published a video on September 26 showing heavily armed men in the monastery complex and said that among them was Radoicic. It wasn’t immediately possible to verify his identity in the video, which Svecla said was shot on September 24, apparently by drone.

Radoicic is a construction tycoon as well as a top official of the main ethnic Serb political party in Kosovo, Serbian List, funded mainly by Belgrade. He was hit with sanctions by the United States and Britain in 2021 for allegedly being part of an organized crime group.

Radoicic has not appeared publicly since the attack and his whereabouts were unclear. But on September 27 Vucic told Serbian state TV that he was in Serbia and he would be questioned.

“He will certainly respond to the invitation of the competent authorities of Serbia. I am convinced that he will be heard,” Vucic said.

“He considers himself a fighter for freedom. He has never given up on his comrades and he will never give up, but there are things and questions that he will have to answer,” he added.

Kosovo has accused Serbia of direct involvement in the clashes, which Belgrade denies.

Vucic’s statement came as Svecla told the AP in a September 28 interview that investigators were looking at evidence linking Russia, an ally of Serbia, to the armed assault.

Russian weapons, other equipment and documents suggesting Russian involvement were discovered after the daylong gunbattle, he said.

Svecla also alleged that the insurgents had come from Serbia and that they were trained in camps in Serbia.

“We found some documents which lead us to a suspicion that there were individuals coming from Russia too,” he added.

“For the equipment, we have evidence, but for the people we still have only suspicion.”

The monastery attack further raised tensions in the region at a time when European Union and U.S. officials have been pushing for a deal that would normalize ties between Serbia and Kosovo.

Tensions continued to mount in the region after Pristina tried to forcibly install four mayors in mostly Serbian northern municipalities following boycotted by-elections to fill posts vacated by protesting Serbs.

The clashes that erupted following the elections injured dozens of NATO-led peacekeepers and some ethnic Serb protesters.

With reporting by AP, AFP and Reuters