German Police Say Two Killed In Disco Shooting

German police say two people have been killed and several wounded in a shooting at a disco in the southern city of Konstanz.

Police said the 34-year-old gunman opened fire at the disco in the early hours of July 30, killing one and wounding four others before being shot by police.

Police ruled out terrorism as a motive for the attack and said the gunman was an Iraqi citizen who had lived in the country for a long time and was not an asylum seeker.

"We are still investigating but the circumstances surrounding the events at the disco in the evening before the shooting are a bit clearer and this led us to rule out a terrorism background," said Konstanz police spokesman Fritz Bezikofer.

The police statement said the attacker "was critically injured in a shootout with police officers as he left the disco, and later succumbed to his wounds in hospital," said the statement.

Police said special forces have been deployed in the city as it was not clear if the suspect had acted alone or had accomplices.

The attack came after a 26-year-old migrant killed one person and injured six others in a knife attack in the northern city of Hamburg on July 28.

German authorities said the attacker had shown signs of radicalization prior to the attack.

Based on reporting by dpa and AFP

