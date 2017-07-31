German Prosecutors Say Suspect In Hamburg Knife Attack Likely Had 'Radical Islamist' Motive

German federal prosecutors say the man accused in a deadly stabbing attack in a Hamburg supermarket likely had a "radical Islamist" motive.

The assessment was delivered in a July 31 statement by federal prosecutors, who have taken over the investigation into the July 28 attack that left one person dead and six injured.

"It appears that there is a radical Islamist background to the act. According to ongoing investigations, the accused had self-radicalized," prosecutors said in the statement.

They added that there is no indication that the suspect, identified as Ahmad A., is a member of the Islamic State group or other terrorist organizations.

The suspect, a Palestinian born in the United Arab Emirates, had failed in his bid to win asylum in Germany.

German authorities said previously that the suspect showed signs of radicalization prior to the attack. But Andy Grote, the interior minister of Hamburg, said on July 29 that he had not been seen as dangerous.

With reporting by AFP, dpa, and Reuters

