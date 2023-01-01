News
German Intelligence Sees Growing Activity By Russian, Iranian Secret Services
The interest of Russian intelligence services in Germany continues to increase the longer the war in Ukraine lasts, according to Germany's domestic intelligence service. The head of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Thomas Haldenwang, also counts China and Iran among the states whose intelligence services are active in Germany. "Russia's intelligence interest here in Germany is not only unbroken, but is also increasing as the effects of the war continue," Haldenwang told dpa. Since the start of Russia's war on Ukraine, many European states expelled Russian agents, with Germany expelling 40 members from Russia's Berlin embassy.
Germany Takes Over Leadership Of NATO's 'Spearhead Force'
Germany has assumed leadership of NATO's Very-High-Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF) at the start of the new year. Germany contributes 8,000 soldiers of the VJTF's total of 11,500. As the force with the highest readiness for short-term deployments, the VJTF must be prepared for deployment to any location within 48-72 hours. "While Russia's illegal war in Ukraine continues to threaten peace and security in Europe, there must be no doubt about NATO's determination to protect and defend every inch of the alliance's territory," NATO spokeswoman Oana Lungescu said.
Kosovo Needs Stronger NATO Security Presence, Prime Minister Says
Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti has called for NATO to boost its peacekeeping force in Kosovo after ethnic tensions once again flared with Serbia. "A substantial increase in NATO soldiers and military equipment in our country would improve security and peace in Kosovo and in the entire Western Balkans region," Kurti told Germany's Die Welt newspaper in an article published on January 1. The NATO-led KFOR protection force has been tasked with guaranteeing security across Kosovo since 1999, following a war over the region that ended the same year. It comprises nearly 3,800 soldiers from more than two dozen countries.
UN Official Meets Taliban Deputy PM Over Women NGO Ban
A senior UN official in Afghanistan met on January 1 with the deputy prime minister of the Taliban-led government to discuss a ban on women working for nongovernmental groups that Afghan authorities have announced in a series of measures rolling back women's rights. The decision by the Taliban government to bar women from NGO work has prompted major international aid agencies to suspend operations in the country. The deputy head of the UN Mission in Afghanistan, Potzel Markus, met Abdul Salam Hanafi to discuss the ban, as well as other measures including barring women from universities.
Iranian Journalist Samimi Released From Prison
Iranian journalist Keyvan Samimi has been released from prison after being jailed last year owing to his presence at a protest rally in May 2019, according to a reformist newspaper.
The Sharq daily on January 1 reported Samimi's release from Semnan prison, 200 kilometers east of Tehran. It did not say on what date the 73-year-old, who is a member of the Religious Nationalists Council, was released.
Samimi was imprisoned in Tehran's Evin prison last year to serve a two-year sentence after being found guilty of "assembly and collusion against the state" relating to his attendance of a protest rally in front of parliament marking May Day in 2019.
He was temporarily released in February due to poor health, but was sent to Semnan just three months later after he was handed new charges of harming national security.
After being sent back to prison, new charges of conspiracy and collusion were filed against him in August. The developments came after he had earlier in the year called the death of imprisoned writer Baktash Abtin a "premeditated murder."
In December, he reportedly issued a message from prison supporting the ongoing nationwide protests that erupted following the September death in custody of Mahsa Amini. The 22-year-old's death came after she was arrested for allegedly wearing her head scarf improperly.
Rights groups say that the government's violent crackdown on the protests, which have included calls against Iran's clerical establishment, has resulted in the deaths of nearly 500 people, including 62 children.
Samimi was believed to be the oldest journalist to have been jailed in the Islamic republic. He has been editor-in-chief of Nameh magazine and an editor of Iran Farda magazine.
Following his rearrest in May, 200 civil and political activists signed a statement declaring that Iran's judicial, security, and political authorities would be responsible for any "negligence and misfortune" Samimi might encounter in prison.
Iranian Soccer Players Reportedly Arrested At Mixed-Gender Party
Iranian authorities have arrested soccer players who attended a mixed party east of Tehran, local media reported on January 1 without identifying them or giving their exact number. "Several current and former players of one of Tehran's prominent football clubs were arrested last night (December 31) at a mixed party in the city of Damavand," Tasnim news agency said. "Some of these players were in an abnormal state due to alcohol consumption," it added. Iranian law only permits non-Muslims to consume alcohol for religious purposes. Dancing with the opposite gender is forbidden.
Russia Launches New Year Drone Attacks Across Ukraine
Air-raid sirens rang in the new year in Kyiv as Russia launched a barrage of drone and missile strikes targeting the Ukrainian capital and other cities.
Sirens blared for more than four hours in Kyiv as the city came under attack late on December 31 and early on January 1.
Ukraine's air force said it destroyed 45 Iranian-made kamikaze drones used in the barrage, including 32 after midnight. Russia also reportedly fired 20 missiles at targets in various areas of the country, with the Ukrainian military saying most were shot down.
The attacks came after Russian President Vladimir Putin indicated in his televised New Year's address that the Kremlin would continue its unprovoked war, which was initially cast as a short-term military operation but is now approaching its 11th month.
Speaking from Russia's Southern Military District flanked by soldiers, Putin claimed that "moral, historical rightness" was on Russia's side.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, writing on social media after the attacks began on December 31, criticized Putin for continuing to attack Ukraine over the holiday season and said history would not treat the Russian president kindly.
"There were several waves of missile attacks on New Year's Eve. Missiles targeting people.... No one in the world will forgive you for this. Ukraine will not forgive," he said.
In his New Year's address, Zelenskiy told the Ukrainian people that "I want to wish all of us one thing -- victory."
In a post on Telegram, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said one person had been killed and 22 wounded, including a Japanese journalist, in the December 31 attack on the capital.
He added that 30 percent of Kyiv residents were without electricity.
Oleksandr Pavlyuk, deputy commander of Ukraine's land forces, wrote on Telegram that civilian sites in three districts of Kyiv were damaged, including a private home and a hotel.
"For the occupiers, there are no laws and customs of warfare," he wrote. "They think they will defeat us: If not on the battlefield, then by destroying our cities."
"But...they are doomed to failure," he added. "Because we will not stop fighting until we regain every inch of our land."
Russian missile strikes were also reported elsewhere in Ukraine on December 31.
Nighttime shelling of the southern city of Kherson killed one person and wounded another, according to Zelenskiy's office. A 22-year-old woman injured in an attack in eastern Khmelnytskyi later died of her wounds, the city's mayor said.
The fresh attacks come just days after Russia launched what has been described as one of its largest air strikes on Ukraine since the start of the war.
With reporting by Reuters
Several Killed, Injured In Blast At Kabul's Military Airport
Afghanistan's Taliban authorities say that several people were killed or injured in an explosion on the morning of January 1 at a military airport adjacent to Kabul International Airport.
The spokesman for Kabul's security operations, Khalid Zadra, told RFE/RL that "a number of our compatriots were martyred or injured" in the suspected bomb blast and that an investigation into the incident had been launched. Zadra did not provide specific casualty figures.
Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor also said that several people had been killed or injured, without giving exact figures.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Since the Taliban seized power in August 2021, the country has been targeted by Islamic State-Khorasan, an offshoot of the Islamic State (IS) extremist group.
On December 27, IS claimed responsibility for an attack in Afghanistan's northern Badakhshan Province that killed a key Taliban security official.
An armed anti-Taliban resistance movement known as the National Resistance Front has been active in the country's north.
The military airport struck on January 1 lies about 200 meters from Kabul International Airport and is also close to the Interior Ministry compound. The Interior Ministry building was targeted in a suicide bombing in October in which at least four people were killed.
Other high-security government ministries, as well as foreign embassies and the presidential palace, are located along Airport Road, as is the military airport.
Reports indicated that the military airport was damaged but intact, and that Taliban security forces had cordoned off the area and were preventing photos or video from being taken of the site.
With reporting by AP and dpa
Iran Tests New Military Drones In War Games Near Strait of Hormuz
Iran's military tested new attack drones in the coastal area of the Gulf of Oman and near the strategic Strait of Hormuz on December 31 as part of annual drills, state TV reported. State TV said the Ababil-5 attack drone was used during war games for the first time and successfully hit its target with a bomb after traveling 400 kilometers. The military drones have been a point of contention between Iran and the United States and its allies, which claim Tehran is supplying Moscow with drones utilized in Ukraine.
Russia, Turkey Discuss Holding Fresh Syria Meeting
Foreign ministers from Russia and Turkey discussed holding another three-way Turkey-Syria-Russia ministers' meeting in a phone call on December 31, Turkish state broadcaster TRT Haber said, adding that the meeting could take place in the second half of January. In a sign of normalizing relations between Ankara and Damascus, Turkey's defense minister and intelligence chief met with his Syrian counterparts in Moscow in a meeting also attended by Russian officials on December 28, marking a first in the decade-long Syrian war.
Ukrainians Ring In New Year After Day Of Russian Missile Attacks, Air-Raid Alerts
KYIV -- Ukrainians welcomed in 2023 on January 1 following a day of intensified Russian missile attacks on civilian targets as the presidents of both countries issued New Year’s addresses aimed at boosting spirits of their troops and fellow citizens.
Multiple explosions rang out in Kyiv late on December 31 after a reported Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian capital and amid further Russian attacks elsewhere in Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on social media that Ukraine will never forgive Moscow after the latest rocket and drone attacks. He took direct aim at Russian President Vladimir Putin as the cause of the conflict.
"There were several waves of missile attacks on New Year's Eve. Missiles targeting people.... No one in the world will forgive you for this. Ukraine will not forgive," he said.
“All this war that you are waging -- you, Russia. It is not the war with NATO, as your propagandists lie. It is not for something historical. It’s for one person to remain in power until the end of his life.
“And what will be with all of you, citizens of Russia, does not concern him,” he added. “He hides behind you and burns your country and your future.”
For the New Year, he said in a video address to fellow Ukrainians, "I want to wish all of us one thing -- victory."
Meanwhile, Putin -- in his New Year’s address on December 31 -- claimed that "moral, historical rightness" is on Russia's side, even amid growing international condemnation for his country’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
In a post on Telegram, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said one person had been killed and 22 wounded, including a Japanese journalist, in the latest missile and drone attack on the capital.
He added that 30 percent of Kyiv residents were without electricity.
The Ukrainian military said its defense forces had shot down many of missiles fired on December 31 ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations, but it added that some got through, hitting civilian infrastructure. At least six missiles were targeted toward the capital.
Russian forces fired "more than 20 cruise missiles,” the commander in chief of the armed forces of Ukraine, Valery Zaluzhny, said. “Our air defense destroyed 12 [of them]."
Oleksandr Pavlyuk, deputy commander of Ukrainian land forces, wrote on Telegram that civilian sites in three districts of Kyiv were damaged, including a private home and a hotel.
"For the occupiers, there are no laws and customs of warfare,” he wrote. “They think they will defeat us: If not on the battlefield, then by destroying our cities.
“But…they are doomed to failure,” he added. “Because we will not stop fighting until we regain every inch of our land."
The fresh attacks come just two days after Russia launched what has been described as one of its largest air assaults on Ukraine since the start of the war.
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Moscow has denied that it has targeted civilians, despite ever-mounting evidence it has done so. The UN confirmed the deaths of at least 6,884 civilians and the injuries of 10,947 more as of December 26.
Following the injury to the Japanese journalist, Tokyo’s embassy in Kyiv said it was “deeply outraged by the repeated massive attack on civilians and civilian objects in Ukraine on New Year's Eve, which led to the death and injury of civilians, including a Japanese journalist."
Pictures and video posted to Twitter showed the facade of Kyiv’s Alfavito Hotel charred and destroyed.
WATCH: Despite constant shelling by Russian forces, a festive New Year's tree was put up in the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, a hotly contested area in Ukraine's Donetsk region. Most of Bakhmut's prewar popular of 70,000 have fled. Volunteers hope the New Year's tree will be a sign of hope for those who remain in the embattled city.
Russian missile strikes were reported elsewhere, including in the Mykolayiv region and the Khmelnytskiy region in the west.
In Mykolayiv, regional military administration chief Vitaliy Kim said in a social media post that Russian missile launches had been reported.
"The occupiers have decided to try to spoil the day for us," he said.
In Kherson, Yaroslav Yanushevich, head of Ukraine’s regional military administration, said Russian shelling in a nearby village had "severely" injured a 13-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl, a brother and sister.
Reports from the field from either side could not immediately be independently verified.
Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address on December 30 that Russia hasn’t abandoned plans to capture all of Donetsk, aiming to accomplish the goal by New Year's Day. Zelenskiy also warned Ukrainians there could be another widespread air assault.
Separately, the sides announced a new prisoner swap on December 31.
Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian parliament's human rights commissioner, said that "140 Ukrainians released from Russian captivity will celebrate the New Year and Christmas holidays at home," listing the soldiers as 132 men and eight women.
Among those released, he said, were "defenders of Mariupol and Snake Island" and others captured near Bakhmut, the site of intense fighting over recent weeks.
Russia's Defense Ministry said 82 of its soldiers had been handed over by Ukraine.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
Iran's Top Court Accepts Protester's Appeal Against Death Sentence
Iran's Supreme Court has accepted a protester's appeal against his death sentence for allegedly damaging public property and sent his case back for review, the judiciary said on December 31, as a rights group said more clashes broke out in the west. Noor Mohammadzadeh, 25, was arrested on October 4 and sentenced to death two months later on a charge of "waging war against God" for allegedly trying to break a highway guardrail in Tehran and setting fire to a trash can during anti-government demonstrations. He rejected the accusations, saying he was forced to confess to his guilt, and went on a hunger strike two weeks ago.
Afghan Educator Who Tore Up His Degrees Vows To Fight Taliban Ban On Women
An Afghan academic who caused a storm by quitting and tearing up his degree certificates on live television to protest the ban on women in universities has vowed to fight the order "even if it costs my life." Ismail Mashal, a lecturer in journalism for more than a decade at three universities in Kabul, shred his qualifications and resigned from the institutions after the ban was issued this month. "I'm raising my voice. I'm standing with my sisters.... My protest will continue even if it costs my life," Mashal, 35, told AFP at his office in the Afghan capital.
Putin Changes Gas Payment Decree To Allow 'Unfriendly' Countries To Pay Debt In Foreign Currency
Russia will allow “unfriendly” countries to pay debt settlements for natural-gas supplies in a foreign currency, according to changes made by President Vladimir Putin to an earlier decree.
The document, published on December 30 on the Russian government’s website of legal information, says Russian natural-gas suppliers can make settlements with buyers from “unfriendly” countries in the foreign currency specified in the contract.
The debt for gas supply will be considered repaid after the funds of the foreign buyer have been credited to an authorized bank where a special account has been opened for the purpose of receiving the payments.
Putin signed the decree on payments for Russian natural gas in March, forcing "unfriendly" European customers to open ruble bank accounts with Gazprombank and pay in rubles if they wanted to continue receiving Russian gas. That decree only concerned deliveries from Gazprom.
Supplies were subsequently cut off to some companies and countries, such as Poland and Finland, that refused the terms of the decree, which was seen as a means to spur demand for rubles after the United States and the European Union implemented stiff economic sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Putin's decree meant that buyers of Russian gas in Europe -- all EU countries were included in the "unfriendly" category -- had to buy rubles on the Russian market to pay for supplies.
The president defended the policy by saying that Western countries had “canceled the confidence in its currencies" by imposing sanctions on Russia for the war against Ukraine.
The change announced on December 30 to allow debt settlement does not automatically mean the resumption of gas supplies, according to the information published.
Putin previously ordered the central bank and the government to develop "the order of transactions for the purchase of rubles on the domestic market of the Russian Federation by gas buyers."
With reporting by Reuters
Ukrainian Defense Minister Claims Russia Is Planning A New Mobilization, Urges Russians To Avoid It
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov has claimed Russia, bogged down in Ukraine after invading its neighbor more than 10 months ago, will soon announce a further mobilization, and urged Russians to avoid it.
"Avoid mobilization in any way. When the bunker leaders are unable to send new recruits, they will be forced to admit defeat. And the war will end. It will still happen and the question is in the price. And will this price be paid with your blood," Reznikov said in a video message issued late on December 30.
According to Reznikov, Russia was preparing to close it borders to men of conscription age.
"I want to appeal to Russian conscripts. First of all, this applies to residents of large cities. I know for a fact that you have about one week left to make at least one choice. At the beginning of January, the Russian authorities will close the borders for men, then they will declare martial law," Reznikov said, adding Belarus could take similar action.
"I'm not asking you to take my word for it. I want you to ask yourself only one question and answer it honestly: When you go to war, where you can die or become crippled for life, what exactly will you be fighting for, you personally?" the Ukrainian defense chief asked.
Russia invaded Ukraine 10 months ago, alleging a threat to its security orchestrated by NATO. The war has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions so far.
After Kremlin public denials that any such action was planned, Russian President Vladimir Putin on September 21 ordered a “partial mobilization.” At the time, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the military would seek to call up about 300,000 men.
The announcement triggered a massive exodus from Russia. Hundreds of thousands of Russians fled the country, with many crossing the borders into Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.
Reznikov’s video appeal came after the Ukrainian defense minister told The Guardian newspaper that the training of tens of thousands of mobilized and new conscripts in Russia may indicate Kremlin intentions to launch a new offensive in Ukraine.
Shelling Damages Backup Power Line To Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant, IAEA Says
A backup power line to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant has been disconnected due to damage caused by shelling, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a statement on December 30. The nuclear power plant, which has been shut down, continues to receive electricity needed for reactor cooling and other essential functions from the plant's only remaining operational external power line, IAEA Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi said. IAEA experts present at the plant reported that its connection to the backup line was lost late on December 29 as a result of shelling some distance away that damaged the line.
Monument To Russian Poet Pushkin Removed In Ukraine's Kramatorsk
A monument to the Russian poet Aleksandr Pushkin has been dismantled in Kramatorsk, the mayor of the city in Ukraine's Donetsk region said on December 30. Mayor Oleksandr Honcharenko published a photo of the bust of Pushkin being removed from a park by a backhoe. "Here is a place for our heroes, our culture and history. This is not a fight against monuments, this is Ukraine's fight for life," Honcharenko said on Facebook. Honcharenko said the bust will be temporarily stored in a city facility and its fate decided later.
More Than 12,000 Men Have Tried To Leave Ukraine Illegally Since Martial Law
Since Ukraine declared martial law and implemented a general mobilization in response to Russia's invasion, more than 12,000 men have tried to leave Ukraine illegally, and 15 of them have died, the State Border Service reported on December 30. More than 2,100 criminal proceedings have been initiated for falsification of documents, illegal transport of persons, and draft evasion. Charges have resulted against 950 people, and more than 350 have been held criminally liable. The service said the bodies of 12 people who drowned had been found along river sections of the Ukrainian-Romanian border. Three other bodies were found in the mountains.
Bosnian Prosecutor Indicts Almost 20 For War Crimes
The Prosecutor-General's Office of Bosnia-Herzegovina has indicted more than a dozen people for crimes against the civilian population and against prisoners of war committed during the violent breakup of Yugoslavia.
Under the indictments filed on December 30, 15 people were accused of committing war crimes in the Banja Luka Military-Investigative Prison, known as Mali Logor, for "illegal imprisonment, beatings, detention in inhumane conditions, abuse, sexual abuse, and other inhuman acts."
The offenses "were committed against dozens of victims, civilians and war veterans. Prisoners of Bosniak and Croat nationality, among whom there were also women and elderly people, and the beatings also resulted in death," the Prosecutor-General's Office said.
The same day, the office indicted one person for crimes against humanity for participating in attacks on villages inhabited by Bosniak civilians in the Vlasenica region.
It also indicted a Bosniak army security officer for his role in keeping "illegally imprisoned" ethnic Serbs behind bars and participating in their torture, and an ethnic Croat who allegedly participated in the execution of two civilians -- a father and son -- in the Maglaj region.
The suspect from Vlasenica is now living in Serbia, the office said, while the suspect from the Maglaj region currently resides in Croatia.
More than 100,000 people died in the 1992-95 Bosnian War -- which was marked by ethnic cleansing and brutality -- that ended with the signing by Serbian, Croatian, and Bosniak leaders of a U.S.-mediated peace in Dayton, Ohio.
The Dayton accords created two highly autonomous entities, the Serb-dominated Republika Srpska and the Bosniak-Croat Federation, that share some joint institutions.
The country is governed and administered along ethnic lines established by the agreement, with a weak and often dysfunctional central government.
Iranian Illustrator Reportedly Sentenced To Death On Unknown Charges
The Revolutionary Court of Tehran has sentenced an Iranian illustrator to death, informed sources have told RFERL's Radio Farda.
Iranian writer and illustrator Mehdi Bahman was arrested on October 11 amid nationwide protests after he gave an interview to Israeli TV Channel 13.
No details about the charges against Bahman have been released.
The interview with Channel 13 was given in April after he approached an Israeli woman to have one of his books translated into Hebrew.
In the interview, Bahman criticizes the Islamic republic for imposing Shari'a law in people's lives. He also said that according to his observations, the Iranian people have no problem with Israel and Jews around the world, and want to normalize relations between Iran and Israel.
Bahman is also a researcher of religious proximity and has illustrated books of the Torah, Psalms, and the Bible.
Since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was arrested by the notorious morality police for wearing a hijab "improperly," Iranians have flooded into the streets across the country in protest, with women and even schoolgirls putting up unprecedented shows of defiance in what appears to be the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
A brutal government crackdown on public demonstrators and dissent has seen several thousand arrested, including journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others voicing opposition to the government.
Lawmakers have demanded an even sharper reaction, calling for heavy penalties, including death sentences, for protesters.
Investigations by Radio Farda show that in the last three months, at least 44 Iranian protesters have been accused of "waging war against God" and "corruption on Earth," which are punishable by death and often leveled in cases allegedly involving espionage or attempts to overthrow the government.
Two public executions have taken place, according to the authorities, and rights groups say many other defendants have been handed death sentences.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Bulgaria Moves To Replace Russian Nuclear Fuel Supplies
Bulgaria's sole nuclear power plant has signed a nuclear fuel supply deal with a French firm in an effort to replace shipments from Russia in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The state-owned Kozloduy plant on the Danube River currently relies on Russian fuel for its two Soviet-built 1,000-megawatt reactors. Under the 10-year agreement signed on December 30, Framatome, a subsidiary of French energy giant EDF, will supply nuclear fuel to Kozloduy's Unit 5 reactor from early 2025. Last week, Kozloduy signed a similar contract with Westinghouse Electric Sweden to deliver nuclear fuel for its other operational reactor from 2024.
IOC Sanctions Against Russia, Belarus 'To Remain Firmly In Place'
International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach has reiterated that sanctions against Russia and Belarus in connection with Russia's invasion of Ukraine must remain in place. Bach also said in a New Year's message published on December 30 that the IOC will continue to support Ukraine's Olympic community. The IOC imposed sanctions on the Russian and Belarusian governments and states shortly after the start of the invasion in late February. They include no international sports events in the two countries and none of their symbols displayed at events.
Uzbekistan Suspends Sales By Indian Drug Company Linked To 19 Deaths
Uzbekistan has suspended the sale of all products by Indian pharmaceuticals company Marion Biotech, after a cold syrup made by the drugmaker was blamed for the deaths of at least 19 children in the Central Asian country.
Uzbekistan's Health Ministry said on December 30 the children died after consuming Marion Biotech's Doc-1 Max syrup, which according to the ministry contained the toxic substance ethylene glycol.
The ministry has ordered all pharmacies in the country to withdraw from their shelves Doc-1 Max and other medicines made by the Indian company.
Criminal probes over the affair have been launched both in Uzbekistan and India.
India's drug regulator suspended production of all medicines by Marion Biotech following an inspection of the company's facility in the northwestern city of Noida, authorities said.
"All manufacturing activities of Marion Biotech at Noida unit have been stopped [last] night, while further investigation is ongoing," Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Twitter on December 30.
Reuters quoted Hasan Harris, Marion Biotech's legal head, as saying the company was awaiting findings from inspectors.
"We await the reports, the factory was inspected. We've halted production of all medicines," Harris said.
In October, cough and cold syrups made by Indian firm Maiden Pharmaceuticals were blamed for the deaths of nearly 70 children in the West African country of Gambia.
A laboratory analysis by the World Health Organization (WHO) found that the syrups contained "unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol," chemicals often meant for industrial use.
But Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd denied any wrongdoing, and India’s drug regulator disputed the WHO’s findings.
Dubbed the "pharmacy of the world," India exports medicines to more than 200 countries. Its pharmaceutical industry is currently valued at $50 billion and is expected to reach $120 billion by 2030.
With reporting by Reuters
Latvian Sentenced To Four Years In Belarusian Prison Over Dissent
A court in Minsk has sentenced a Latvian citizen, Dmitrijs Mihailovs, who was convicted of calling for sanctions against Belarus and insulting authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka, to four years in prison. Mihailovs was detained on March 1 and later included on Belarus's list of people involved in "terrorist activities." Police found social-media messages on his phone that condemned Lukashenka's regime, which has brutally cracked down on dissent since protests over a disputed election in August 2020 handed him a sixth term.
Iranians Mark End Of Mourning Period For Killed Protesters With Fresh Demonstrations
Iranian protesters staged fresh demonstrations in several cities to mark the end of the 40-day mourning period for 10 protesters killed by security forces in unrest triggered by the death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody.
With police standing nearby in the central Iranian city of Semirom, people gathered to mark the end of the traditional mourning period following the death of Ali Abbasi, a 24-year-old killed by direct fire from security forces during a demonstration on November 16.
Videos published on social media showed attendees chanting anti-government slogans such as, "Death to Khamenei," a reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
"The trumpet of war has been blown and the brave have been distinguished from the cowards," Ali Abbasi's sister said during a commemoration ceremony.
Also, in Behesht-e Zahra, the largest cemetery in Iran, located in the southern part of metropolitan Tehran, a large crowd of protesters reached Hamidreza Rouhi's grave despite the deployment of security forces to keep crowds away.
Rouhi, a university student who had a modeling career since childhood, was shot dead during a demonstration in the Iranian capital, Tehran, on November 18.
Videos on social media showed a confrontation between the protesters and the security forces who went there to disrupt the ceremony.
Similar scenes were repeated in the cities of Bukan, Marvdasht, Ahvaz, and Izeh.
Iran has been engulfed by anti-government demonstrations since Amini's death on September 16.
She died while being detained by police after she was arrested for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
Police have responded to the unrest with a brutal crackdown that has angered the protesters further while raising concern around the world over the poor state of human rights in Iran.
Almost 500 people, including 62 children, have died in the police crackdown on protesters, while thousands have been detained.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
'Paris Of The East': 1923 Romania Through The Eyes Of An American
