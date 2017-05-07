German President Arrives In Israel To Meet Rivlin, Netanyahu, Abbas

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has arrived in Jerusalem for the start of a four-day visit, briefly drinking an evening beverage with his counterpart ahead of a planned meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Steinmeier's office said he will meet with Netanyahu on May 7 and then again with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, whom he met late on May 6 at Jerusalem's Machane Yehuda Market for a beer and meal.

He is scheduled to meet Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas on May 8 at his headquarters in Ramallah.

This is Steinmeier's first visit since being elected to the largely ceremonial presidential post earlier this year. He had traveled to Israel previously while serving as foreign minister.

Steinmeier's visit comes amid a diplomatic row between Netanyahu and German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel.

Netanyahu canceled an April 25 meeting with the visiting Gabriel, after the German met with rights groups critical of the Israeli government.

Steinmeier is not scheduled to meet with the rights groups.

Based on reporting by dpa and AFP

