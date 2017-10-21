Police Say Four People Injured In Munich Knife Attack

The southern German city of Munich was on alert on October 21 after a knife attacker injured four people.

The assailant also attempted to stab two others.

A suspect was arrested a few hours later and authorities are working to determine whether this person was the assailant.

Police called on people in the Rosenheimer Platz area, close to Munich’s downtown, to stay inside after the incident.

Local police said the suspect was a man of about 40 years-old, who apparently acted alone.

It said the motive for the attacks was not immediately clear.

