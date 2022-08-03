News
Scholz Says Russia Is Blocking Shipment Of Turbine Needed To Hike Gas Flows
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has accused Moscow of purposely holding up the delivery of a turbine by refusing to submit the paperwork needed to transport the item to Russia, where its installation will allow for increased gas supplies via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.
"There is no reason why this delivery cannot happen," Scholz said on August 3 while standing next to the turbine.
Moscow only had to say that "they want to have the turbine and provide the necessary customs information for transport to Russia," the German leader added.
Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom cut flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany to one-fifth of capacity from July 27, saying the move was necessary because it hadn't received the turbine after it was sent for maintenance.
Both Germany and the EU have said there was no technical justification for slowing the flow of gas and said Russia's moves were politically motivated and linked to EU sanctions over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
In an interview with RFE/RL on July 26, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the turbine maintenance excuse was another example of how Russia was trying “every kind of tool and trick” to divide Europe in its stance against the war in Ukraine, which is now in its sixth month.
With reporting by dpa
Inspectors On Way To Check First Vessel Carrying Ukrainian Grain Off Turkish Coast
A delegation of inspectors from a special joint coordination center headed off on a boat to check the first ship carrying Ukrainian grain under a UN-brokered deal to resume grain exports from the war-torn country, footage on Turkish state broadcaster TRT Haber showed on August 3.
The Sierra Leone-registered Razoni, which set sail from Odesa early on August 1 carrying 26,527 tons of corn to Lebanon, arrived off Turkey's Black Sea coast late on August 2. It had been originally expected to arrive in the early afternoon, but bad weather hampered the vessel's progress.
In line with agreed procedure, the inspections were not to take place in the port of Istanbul but at sea, at the mouth of the Bosphorus Strait that connects the Black Sea to the Sea of Marmara and on to the Aegean Sea.
Media have been warned to stay away from the vessel.
Some 27 vessels have been waiting in three Ukrainian ports with cargo and signed contracts, ready to go, according to UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric.
Turkish Rear Admiral Ozcan Altunbulak, a coordinator at the joint center, said “preparations and planning” are continuing for other ships expected to leave Ukraine’s ports.
An unnamed senior Turkish official told Reuters earlier on August 2 that Ankara expects roughly one grain ship to leave Ukrainian ports daily as long as the UN-brokered agreement holds.
The halt of grain shipments from Ukraine, one of the world's biggest grain exporters, contributed to a spike in food prices and caused concern about countries in the Middle East and African receiving enough grain and other commodities to feed their populations.
Ukraine blamed a Russian blockade of its ports for the halt in grain shipments, while Russia blamed mines in the water placed by Ukraine as protection from a Russian amphibious assault.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Ukrainian Strike Likely Severs Rail Link Between Crimea And Kherson As Fighting In Donbas 'Just Hell'
A Ukrainian strike on a Russian ammunition train most likely damaged the rail connection between the Moscow-occupied Kherson region and annexed Crimea, British intelligence said on August 3, as Kyiv admitted that despite supplies of Western weapons the military situation in the east was "hell."
Britain's Ministry of Defense said in its daily intelligence bulletin that although the damage done by the Ukrainians to the railway will probably be soon fixed, the link will remain a "vulnerability" for Russian forces and their logistical resupply route from Crimea into Kherson.
That added to the already existing difficulties Russia is facing in resupplying its forces in Kherson following the damage done by Ukraine to the Antonivskiy Bridge across the Dnieper River, which British intelligence said is now being replaced by ferryboats for troop movements and logistical resupply.
Fleeing civilians will put increased pressure on transport routes out of Russian-occupied Kherson, British intelligence suggested, prompting Moscow to impose circulation restrictions.
Ukraine's military reported early on August 3 that it continued to target the Kherson region, striking several Russian positions in the area overnight and causing casualties and material damage to the enemy.
"Our aircraft carried out three strikes on strongholds and one on the weapons and equipment depot in the Berislavskiy and Bashtansky districts. Missile and artillery units launched a fire attack on Chornobayivka, where the base of the occupying forces is located," the military said on Facebook.
The report could not be independently confirmed.
In the eastern Donbas region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the battlefield situation is “just hell,” and despite U.S. supplies of advanced artillery systems, Kyiv's forces have not been able to overcome Russian advantages in heavy guns and manpower.
The imbalance is "very much felt in combat, especially in the Donbas,” Zelenskiy said on August 2 in his nightly address. “It is just hell there. It can't even be described in words."
He also said the word HIMARS -- short for high-mobility advanced rocket system -- has become "almost synonymous” with the word justice for Ukraine, “and the Ukrainian defense forces will do everything to ensure that the occupiers experience more and more painful losses every week thanks to these very effective systems."
The advanced and more precise HIMARS have been supplied by the United States, and on August 1 the White House said a new package of military aid would include additional ammunition for the systems, which it said "are making a difference on the battlefield."
There were reports earlier on August 2 of air strikes in southern Ukraine, where tens of thousands of Russian troops reportedly were preparing to advance on the cities of Kriviy Rih and Mykolayiv.
Presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych estimated that the Russian attack force numbered about 22,000 soldiers and said that a "sufficiently large" Ukrainian contingent lay in wait.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Russian forces had destroyed six U.S.-made HIMARS missile systems since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, Interfax reported.
The Pentagon denied that. Russia regularly says it has hit HIMARS artillery but has not shown proof.
With reporting by Reuters, BBC, and CNN
UN Nuclear Watchdog Chief Pushing To Send Delegation To 'Volatile' Ukrainian Nuclear Plant
The situation is "volatile" at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in Ukraine, the head of the UN’s international nuclear agency said on August 2, as it continues attempts to send a mission to the plant.
Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), told a news conference at UN headquarters in New York that every principle of safety has been violated at the plant since Russian forces took control of it in March.
"The situation is really a volatile one," Grossi said, adding that the agency cannot allow this to continue.
Located on the Dnieper River in southeastern Ukraine, the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant has been under Russian control since the early weeks of Moscow's invasion, though it is still being operated by Ukrainian staff.
The IAEA has been trying for weeks to send a team to inspect the plant. Ukraine has so far rejected the efforts, which it says would legitimize Russia's occupation of the site in the eyes of the international community.
"Going there is a very complex thing because it requires the understanding and cooperation of a number of actors," particularly Moscow and Kyiv, as well as the backing of the United Nations, since the plant is in a war zone, Grossi said. "I'm trying to put a mission back together to go there as soon as I can."
Grossi is in New York to attend a conference on the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaking on August 1 at the conference, accused Moscow of using the power plant as a military base to fire at Ukrainians, knowing that they can't fire back out without risking accidentally hitting a nuclear reactor or highly radioactive waste in storage.
The Zaporizhzhya region where the plant is located is largely under Russian control, and Moscow-backed separatists have said they are planning to stage a referendum on joining Russia later this year.
With reporting by AFP
Latest Round Of U.S. Sanctions Targets Metals Company, Former Olympic Gymnast Tied To Putin
A new round of U.S. sanctions announced on August 2 targets a major Russian metals company and a woman closely linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The sanctions target MMK Metalurji and two of its subsidiaries along with Alina Kabayeva, a former Olympic gymnast and former member of the State Duma, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a news release.
The Treasury Department said it has frozen the visa of Kabayeva, who it said has a “close relationship to Putin,” and imposed other property restrictions. The department said she is also head of the National Media Group, reportedly the largest private Russian media company.
Putin and Kabayeva have been pictured together on several occasions, but they have never publicly admitted to having a relationship.
Kremlin critics including Aleksei Navalny have been calling for sanctions against Kabayeva, saying her National Media Group took the lead in portraying Western commentary on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as disinformation.
Britain sanctioned Kabayeva in May and the EU imposed travel and asset restrictions on her in June.
Also named in the Treasury Department's latest sanctions package is Andrei Guryev, an oligarch and known close associate of Putin who previously served in the government. He owns the Witanhurst estate in London, a 25-bedroom mansion, which is the second-largest estate in the British capital after Buckingham Palace, according to the Treasury Department.
His $120 million yacht, the Alfa Nero, was also identified as blocked property. Alfa Nero has reportedly shut off its location tracking hardware in order to avoid seizure, the Treasury Department said.
“As innocent people suffer from Russia’s illegal war of aggression, Putin’s allies have enriched themselves and funded opulent lifestyles,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in the statement. “Together with our allies, the United States will also continue to choke off revenue and equipment underpinning Russia’s unprovoked war in Ukraine.”
Among the other individuals and entities designated in the sanctions announced on August 2 was Guryev's son, Andrei A. Guryev, and his son’s Russian investment firm Dzhi AI Invest OOO. Andrei A. Guryev has already been sanctioned by the European Union, Switzerland, and Britain.
The sanctions freeze any assets they may hold in the United States and generally bar people in the United States from dealing with them.
The new sanctions add to those already imposed by the United States on Putin, his daughters, members of the State Duma, the Russian economy, and many of the country's billionaires as the United States and its Western allies aim to punish Russia for invading Ukraine and pressure elites to use their influence on Putin to bring about an end to the war.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Iranian Activist Sentenced To More Than Three Years In Prison For Attending A Concert
Rights activist Maryam Karimbeigi has been sentenced to three years and seven months in prison for attending a concert by the popular Iranian singer Ebi in Turkey.
Amir Raisian, Karimbeigi's lawyer, told the Modara website on August 1 that the Islamic Revolutionary Court of Tehran recently handed down the sentence for the charge of "assembly and collusion with the intention of committing a crime against national security."
She also was sentenced to one year in prison for the "crime of propaganda against the system," and for a charge of "possessing alcoholic beverages" she was sentenced to one year in prison plus a fine and 74 lashes. Under Iranian law, only the most severe punishment is served.
Karimbeigi, whose brother, Mostafa Karimbeigi, was killed in the crackdown that followed mass street protests over the disputed June 2009 presidential vote, was arrested on June 14.
Karimbeigi once wrote on social media that it was her dream to attend an Ebi concert and was invited by the singer himself to an event in Turkey. A picture from backstage of that concert, which she posted on social media, was then used against her, with authorities saying she had acted against national security.
Karimbeigi and her mother, Shahnaz Akmali, have become outspoken defenders of rights for those killed during peaceful protests in Iran since Mostafa Karimbeigi was shot and killed by Iranian security forces during widespread protests following a disputed 2009 presidential election.
In April, Karimbeigi was summoned to the security office at the Islamic Azad University, Science and Research Branch, to receive an official explanation after she was allegedly expelled from the school while studying for her master's degree in sociology.
Shahnaz Akmali was also sentenced in October 2019 to one year in prison and barred from posting on social media and banned from leaving Iran.
With reporting and writing by Ardeshir Tayebi
Britain, U.S. Broaden Sanctions On Russian Oil Company, Airlines
Britain and the United States on August 2 further expanded their sanctions on Russian individuals and companies over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The British government said it reimposed sanctions on two former board members of oil company Rosneft, Didier Casimiro and Zeljko Runje, while the U.S. government said it would add 25 Airbus airplanes for alleged violations of export control rules.
Britain said Casimiro and Runje are subject to asset freezes and travel bans for "obtaining a benefit from or supporting the government of Russia by working as a manager of a government of Russia-affiliated entity."
The two had been included in an initial wave of sanctions announced in March under rules that allowed Britain to copy sanctions imposed by allies, but they were delisted in July for unknown reasons.
Casimiro was designated by the U.S. government in February 2020. The U.S. Treasury Department said at the time that he was chairman of the board of directors and president of Rosneft Trading, a subsidiary of Russian state-controlled energy giant Rosneft Oil Company created to assist the company in carrying out its foreign projects.
The Treasury Department accused Casimiro of brokering the sale and transport of Venezuelan crude oil. Then-Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the United States was determined to prevent the “looting” of Venezuela’s oil assets by the “corrupt” regime of President Nicolas Maduro.
The British sanctions against Casimiro and Runje came as the U.S. Commerce Department said it would add 25 Airbus airplanes operated by Russian airlines believed to violate U.S. export controls as part of the Biden administration's sanctions over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The 25 Airbus airplanes are operated by Ural Airlines, S7 Airlines, Red Wings, Yamal Airlines, Nordwind, and I-Fly. The orders aim to deny the airlines access to refueling, spare parts, and maintenance services.
"Today's identification of 25 foreign-produced aircraft further degrades Russian airlines’ ability to operate their fleets of both U.S. and EU airplanes," said Commerce Department Export Enforcement chief Matthew Axelrod in a statement provided to Reuters.
The department has warned companies and other entities around the world that any refueling, maintenance, repair, or spare parts or services violate U.S. export controls and subject companies to U.S. enforcement actions.
With reporting by Reuters
Jailed Belarusian Businessman Reportedly Drinks Tea On 23rd Day Of Hunger Strike
HRODNA, Belarus -- Officials at a detention center in Belarus say jailed businessman and political activist Mikalay Autukhovich, who has been refusing food and water since July 11, has drunk some tea but remains on an IV drip.
The administration of Detention Center No. 1 in the western city of Hrodna said that the 59-year-old had been connected to an IV on August 1.
Autukhovich, whose trial started in May, has been unable to be present in the courtroom since last week due to his health condition, which significantly worsened after he launched the hunger strike.
Autukhovich’s relatives said earlier that he lost some 20 kilograms after he started the hunger strike to demand prison authorities allow him to receive newspapers and letters from his friends and relatives.
Autukhovich was charged with high treason, creating a criminal group and participating in its activities, attempting to seize power, inciting social hatred, and numerous other charges, including terrorism and weapons charges. If convicted, Autukhovich faces the death penalty or life in prison.
He and 11 co-defendants face the same charges, with the exception of high treason. Some were also charged with conspiracy and the preparation of actions to disrupt social order.
Autukhovich and the other defendants were arrested in December 2020 in the wake of a crackdown on activists, opposition politicians, independent journalists, and civil society following months-long rallies protesting the results of the August 2020 presidential poll that announced authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka, who has ruled the country since 1994, as the winner.
Opposition members, protesters, and the West have insisted that the election was rigged.
Investigators say Autukhovich and his group conducted several arson attacks against vehicles belonging to police officers and planned attacks on their property. Autukhovich has rejected all the charges. It is not known if any of his co-defendants pleaded guilty.
Autukhovich previously spent seven years and five months in prison on charges of illegal weapons possession, which he and his supporters rejected as politically motivated.
Self-Exiled Russian Writer Shenderovich Fined For Not Complying With Foreign-Agent Status
Well-known Russian writer Viktor Shenderovich, who is currently living outside of Russia, has been fined for "failing to comply with the status of a foreign agent."
Pavel Chikov, the chief of the legal defense organization Agora, wrote on his Telegram channel on August 2 that the Preobrazhensky district court in the Russian capital fined Shenderovich 10,000 rubles ($160) for not marking his online posts with a "foreign-agent" label.
"The decision will be appealed. That is what [Shenderovich's] lawyer Vladimir Voronin says from the courtroom," Chikov wrote.
Shenderovich, a columnist for The New Times, fled Russia for an unspecified country in January after a libel probe was launched against him at the request of businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close associate of President Vladimir Putin.
Shenderovich, 63, has criticized Prigozhin for allegedly leading the private Russian military contractor Vagner Group, a paramilitary force that Western governments say the Kremlin has been using in conflicts in Ukraine, Libya, Syria, Sudan, Mozambique, and the Central African Republic.
He was placed on the foreign-agent list by the Justice Ministry in December. Russia's foreign-agent laws require those designated to register with the authorities and label their content with an intrusive disclaimer or face administrative fines.
Kremlin critics say the foreign-agent designation brings up Soviet-era connotations that is intended to root out any independent civic activity in Russia.
Last month, Putin signed into law a bill expanding the definition of so-called "foreign agents" to include anyone who is "under foreign influence," a change that critics say will make it even easier for the state to target its domestic critics.
G7 Accuses Russia Of Weaponizing Energy, Pledges To Minimize Supply Disruptions
The Group of Seven (G7) wealthy Western nations has accused Russia of trying to "weaponize" its energy exports and pledged to work to ensure Moscow doesn't "exploit" its position as an energy producer "to profit from its aggression at the expense of vulnerable countries."
The G7 said in a statement released on August 2 that Russia has breached international law with its invasion of Ukraine and demanded that it "put an end to this war of choice, immediately, and unconditionally cease all hostilities."
"We further condemn Russian attempts to weaponize its energy exports and use energy as a tool of geopolitical coercion. Russia is therefore not a reliable energy supplier," the statement, released on the website of the U.K. government, said.
"We will act in solidarity and close coordination to mitigate the impact of supply disruptions on economies and citizens globally and in our countries, especially in order to protect vulnerable groups," it added.
In retaliation to Western sanctions, Russia has cut energy supplies to countries it has deemed "unfriendly," raising fears in many European nations that they will not have enough to get through the winter.
The statement said the G7 -- comprised of the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Canada, Germany, Japan, and Italy -- will continue to explore further measures to prevent Russia from profiting from its war of aggression and to "curtail" Russia's ability to wage war.
It also pledged to phase out Russian energy usage from local markets and seek "to develop solutions that reduce Russian revenues from hydrocarbons, support stability in global energy markets, and minimize negative economic impacts, especially on low- and middle-income countries."
Bulgaria's Caretaker Cabinet Sworn In After Government Collapse
A caretaker government was sworn in on August 2 in Bulgaria to run the EU member country until snap elections set for October 2 following the collapse of pro-Western Prime Minister Kiril Petkov's coalition government in late June.
The previous liberal-socialist coalition led by Petkov fell in a vote of no-confidence after just over half a year in power. The October polls will be the fourth parliamentary elections for the country since April 2021.
President Rumen Radev called on the caretaker government led by Prime Minister Galab Donev to focus on the priorities of securing the country's supply of energy and food, dealing with "skyrocketing inflation," and rooting out corruption.
Radev, who is regarded as Russia-friendly, told the freshly installed government that "your first priority should be to avoid the country getting caught up in the conflict."
Radev also disbanded parliament on August 2.
Bulgaria is heavily dependent on Russian energy imports, but Russia halted direct gas exports to the country after Petkov refused to pay in Russian rubles.
Relations between the two countries were further strained when Bulgaria expelled 70 diplomats and staff of the Russian Embassy on suspicion of espionage in late June.
With reporting by dpa
Twitter, VKontakte, WeChat Social Media Networks Unblocked In Uzbekistan
TASHKENT -- Uzbek authorities have allowed access to social media platforms Twitter, VKontakte, and WeChat more than a year after they were blocked in the Central Asian nation.
The presidential agency of information and mass communications said on August 1 that talks on possible unblocking another social media application, TikTok, are under way with the company's representatives.
Uzbek officials blocked the social networks along with Skype in July 2021, citing a law on personal data that requires the local storage of data from users in Uzbekistan.
In November Telegram, Facebook, YouTube, and Odnoklassniki were also blocked on the same grounds.
The move caused an international and domestic outcry.
President Shavkat Mirziyoev publicly criticized the move at the time and sacked Information Technologies and Communications Minister Shuhrat Sodiqov, adviser Olimjon Umarov, and chief of the Uzkomnazorat media regulator, Golibsher Ziyaev.
However, many social networks have remained blocked despite the president's criticism.
Tajik Biochemist In Australia Pleads Guilty To Charge Of Inciting Terrorism Abroad
A Tajikistan-born former researcher at the University of Western Australia has pleaded guilty to a charge of inciting terrorism abroad.
Australian news agencies reported on August 1 that Abdusalom Odinazoda, officially known in Australia as Abdussalam Adina-Zada and considered by the authorities in Western Australia to be one of the state’s most dangerous people, admitted at a hearing to inciting extremist attacks in Tajikistan.
The 54-year-old biological chemist was arrested in December 2020 and charged with advocating the commission of a terrorist act overseas, which carries a maximum six-year prison term.
Odinazoda was due to stand trial on three charges in 2023. However, prosecutors said at an August 1 hearing that they had dropped two of the charges after Odinazoda agreed to plead guilty to one count of inciting terrorism. The charge stems from his online activities between January and March 2019.
Odinazoda, who worked at the University of Western Australia from 2009 to 2012 as a research associate, has been in custody since his arrest.
He is expected to be sentenced later this month.
With reporting by Perthnow and The West Australian
Russian Supreme Court Labels Ukrainian Azov Military Regiment A 'Terrorist' Organization
The Supreme Court of Russia, acting on a request by the Prosecutor General's Office, has designated Ukraine's ultra-right Azov Regiment as a "terrorist" organization.
The court announced the decision on August 2 against the group, one of the most prominent Ukrainian military formations fighting against Russia in eastern Ukraine.
The court ruled to "recognize the Ukrainian paramilitary unit Azov a terrorist organization and to ban its activities on the territory of the Russian Federation," the judge was quoted by the state news agency TASS as saying.
The decision takes immediate effect.
The Azov Regiment is a far-right, volunteer group that is part of Ukraine's National Guard. Formerly known as the Azov Battalion, it espouses an ultranationalist ideology that U.S. law enforcement authorities have linked with neo-Nazi extremism. But supporters see it as a patriotic and effective part of the country’s defense forces.
Russia falsely claims that Ukraine is controlled by Nazis and used that charge as one of the justifications for its unprovoked invasion of the country.
Some relatives of Azov Regiment soldiers have worried that the court's designation could mean those who surrendered to Russia, or were captured by Russian forces, could be tried as terrorists.
The Azov Regiment fought Russian troops for months in the southern city of Mariupol before around 2,500 finally surrenderer in mid-May.
With reporting by TASS and Interfax
Griner Back In Court Near Moscow Against Backdrop Of Prisoner Swap Talks
U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner has appeared in a Russian court for another hearing in her slow-moving trial on drug charges as Washington presses Moscow for a prisoner swap that would prevent the two-time Olympic champion from facing a possible decade in prison.
The 31-year-old American made a brief court appearance at the Khimki court near Moscow on August 2 wearing a plain khaki T-shirt and round-rimmed glasses, holding up photographs as she entered the defendant's cage.
Griner has been detained in Russia since authorities said they found cannabis oil in vape cartridges in her luggage when she passed through Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport in February.
En route to join her Russian team, UMMC Ekaterinburg, for the playoffs after a brief trip home to the United States, Griner has pleaded guilty to the charge, saying she must have accidentally packed the vape cartridges while rushing to the airport for her flight to Russia.
The U.S. government is under pressure at home to do more to secure her freedom after deeming her as being "wrongfully detained."
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke by phone on July 29 to discuss a possible prisoner swap that could include Griner and Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout.
The call marked the highest-level known contact between Washington and Moscow since Russia sent troops into Ukraine on February 24.
Griner faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of the drugs-possession charges in a case that critics fear is an attempt by Moscow to extract concessions from Washington amid Russia's war on Ukraine and with relations at a low point.
Former Russian President's Controversial Online Post Attributed To 'Hackers'
A nationalist, pro-imperial post calling Georgia and Kazakhstan "artificial" creations briefly appeared on the VKontakte (VK) social network account of former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev before being taken down and attributed to hackers.
The post in question appeared on Medvedev's VK account, which has 2.3 million followers, on August 1 and was removed within about 10 minutes. Still, it was viewed about 2,000 times, according to multiple screenshots posted on social media, and also placed online by Russian TV personality Ksenia Sobchak. Her post quickly went viral with nearly 450,000 views in just a few hours.
Medvedev's aide, Oleg Osipov, on August 2 denied the ex-president had written the post, adding that it appeared on the account after it was hacked.
"VK's administration, and those who are supposed to do the job, will take care of those who hacked the account," Osipov wrote on Telegram.
Medvedev, who positioned himself as a liberal politician while he served as president from 2008 to 2012, has completely changed his image since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, publicly calling to fight against the West and what he called "nationalists" in Ukraine. He has also said Russia should seek to expand its borders.
The controversial text in the post on VK said that Georgia never existed as a country, while it calls Kazakhstan an artificial country and accuses the Central Asian nation's authorities of genocide against Russians. The territories of the two countries must be returned to Russia, it adds.
Moscow is "getting ready to undertake the next move to restore the borders of our homeland," it says, adding that the invasion of Ukraine in February will liberate the country and return "lands that were taken away from us."
First Ship Carrying Ukrainian Grain Arrives Off Turkey, Awaits Inspection
Turkey says the first ship carrying Ukrainian grain under a UN-brokered deal to resume grain exports from the war-torn country arrived off Turkey late on August 2.
The Sierra Leone-registered ship, Razoni, which set sail for the Lebanese port of Tripoli from Odesa early on August 1 carrying 26,000 tons of corn, had been originally expected to arrive in Istanbul on August 2 in the early afternoon.
The Razoni, now anchored off the mouth of the Bosphorus, will be inspected on August 3 by a delegation from a special joint coordination center set up last week in Istanbul under the grain export deal and staffed by civilian and military officials from Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, and the UN, Turkey's Defense Ministry said.
In line with agreed procedure, the inspections will not take place in Istanbul's port itself, but at sea, at the mouth of the Bosphorus. The Razoni reached the area at about 6 p.m. local time on August 2 about 36 hours after leaving Odesa.
Media have been warned to stay away from the vessel.
Kyiv says at least 16 more grain ships are waiting to depart from Ukraine.
Turkish Rear Admiral Ozcan Altunbulak, a coordinator at the joint center, said “preparations and planning” are continuing for other ships expected to leave Ukraine’s ports.
An unnamed senior Turkish official told Reuters earlier on August 2 that Ankara expects roughly one grain ship to leave Ukrainian ports daily as long as the UN-brokered agreement holds.
The halt of grain shipments from Ukraine, one of the world's biggest grain exporters, contributed to a spike in food prices and caused concern about countries in the Middle East and African receiving enough grain and other commodities to feed their populations.
Ukraine blamed a Russian blockade of its ports for the halt in grain shipments, while Russia blamed mines in the water placed by Ukraine as protection from a Russian amphibious assault.
The departure of the Razoni was hailed by the international community, with UN chief Antonio Guterres "warmly" welcoming the move and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg thanking alliance member Turkey for its "pivotal role."
However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said late on August 1 in his nightly address that it was too soon to celebrate.
"At this time, it is too early to draw any conclusions and make any forecasts," Zelenskiy said. "Let's wait and see how the agreement works and whether security will be really guaranteed."
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Russia Bars Entry To 39 Britons, Including Politicians, Journalists
Russia has announced sanctions against 39 British politicians, business leaders, and journalists, barring them from entering Russia.
The list includes opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer, former Prime Minister David Cameron, TV journalist Piers Morgan, and BBC News presenter Huw Edwards.
London has been one of Kyiv's most vocal supporters since Russia's full-scale unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Russia's Foreign Ministry said the Britons listed "contribute to the hostile course of London aimed at the demonization of our country and its international isolation."
The names will be added to a list of more than 200 other Britons whom Russia has already banned, including most of Britain's leading politicians.
The travel bans are largely symbolic given the poor state of relations, but Russia's Foreign Ministry said it would keep adding to the list.
"Given London's destructive drive to spin the sanctions flywheel on far-fetched and absurd pretexts, work on expanding the Russian stop-list will continue," it said in a statement.
Separately, the Russian Prosecutor-General's Office said it had declared the nonprofit Calvert 22 Foundation based in London an "undesirable organization."
"It has been established that its activity poses a threat to the foundations of the constitutional order and the security of the Russian Federation," the Prosecutor-General’s Office said in a statement.
The organization, which was founded in 2009 by Russian-born economist Nonna Materkova, focuses on arts and culture in Russia and Eastern Europe.
The "undesirable organization" tag allows Russian authorities to ban their work in the country. It also carries the risk of fines or prison time for Russians working with the organizations.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP
Fighting In Donbas 'Just Hell,' Zelenskiy Says, As Kyiv's Forces Still Feel Outnumbered
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the battlefield situation in the eastern Donbas region is “just hell,” and despite U.S. supplies of artillery, Kyiv's forces have not been able to overcome Russian advantages in heavy guns and manpower.
The imbalance is "very much felt in combat, especially in the Donbas,” he said on August 2 in his nightly address. “It is just hell there. It can't even be described in words."
He also said the word HIMARS -- short for high-mobility advanced rocket system -- has become "almost synonymous” with the word justice for Ukraine, “and the Ukrainian defense forces will do everything to ensure that the occupiers experience more and more painful losses every week thanks to these very effective systems."
The advanced and more precise HIMARS have been supplied by the United States, and on August 1 the White House said a new package of military aid would include additional ammunition for the systems, which it said "are making a difference on the battlefield."
There were reports earlier on August 2 of air strikes in southern Ukraine, where tens of thousands of Russian troops reportedly were preparing to advance on the cities of Kriviy Rih and Mykolayiv.
Presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych estimated that the Russian attack force numbered about 22,000 soldiers and said that a "sufficiently large" Ukrainian contingent lay in wait.
Mykolayiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkovych said that a fire started in one of the districts of the city due to explosions late on August 2.
"After powerful explosions around 9 in the evening, a fire started in one of the districts of the city. There are also power outages," he said on Telegram.
Powerful explosions rocked several districts of Mykolayiv early on August 2, injuring one person.
Some missiles fired later in the day were thwarted by Ukrainian defenses. The press service of the Southern Air Command said that at around 5:30 p.m. local time, four Russian X-type cruise missiles were detected and destroyed in the sky over the Mykolayiv region.
"Cruise missile launches were carried out from Russian Tu-95MS and Tu-160 strategic bomber missile carriers from the northern part of the Caspian Sea," the press service said.
In east-central Ukraine, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk region's military administration, Valentyn Reznichenko, reported that Russian troops fired rocket launchers and artillery at districts in the region.
In western Ukraine, Maksym Kozytskiy, head of the Lviv regional military administration, reported that there were no victims in a missile strike by the Russian military in the region on August 2.
The strike involved eight cruise missiles fired from the east, he said. Some of them were shot down by air-defense forces in other regions, and Kozytskiy thanked them for their work.
In total, the Ukrainian military said it shot down seven out of eight Russian cruise missiles fired in the direction of the central, southern, and western regions of Ukraine on the evening of August 2.
The air command previously said that a Russian rocket hit an anti-aircraft missile system in the Lviv region near the border with Poland. There was no immediate word on damage or casualties.
In the southern Kherson region, Ukraine has recaptured 53 settlements in the mostly Russian-occupied area since the start of Moscow's invasion, regional Governor Dmytro Butriy said on August 2.
The claims could not be independently verified.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Amid Rising Global Tensions, UN Chief Warns About Nuclear Annihilation
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on nations around the globe to "put humanity on a new path" that is free of nuclear weapons as rising geopolitical tensions have put the planet just "one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation."
"We have been extraordinarily lucky so far. But luck is not a strategy. Nor is it a shield from geopolitical tensions boiling over into nuclear conflict," Guterres said on August 1 at the start of the Tenth Review Conference of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) for nuclear weapons.
Signed in 1968 and in effect since 1970, the NPT is aimed at preventing the spread of nuclear weapons and weapons technology, to promote cooperation in the peaceful uses of nuclear energy, and to further the goal of achieving nuclear disarmament in general.
The treaty represents the only binding commitment in a multilateral treaty to the goal of disarmament by the nuclear-weapon states.
But Guterres warned the world currently faces "a nuclear danger not seen since the height of the Cold War," as the war between Russia and Ukraine threatens to boil over and engulf the West.
"Today, humanity is just one misunderstanding, one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation," he said.
The meeting, which is being held at the UN's headquarters in New York, has been postponed several times since 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Almost 13,000 nuclear weapons are now being held in arsenals around the world. All this at a time when the risks of proliferation are growing and guardrails to prevent escalation are weakening," Guterres said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the conference in a letter, saying there could be "no winners" in a nuclear war and it should "never be unleashed."
"We proceed from the fact that there can be no winners in a nuclear war and it should never be unleashed, and we stand for equal and indivisible security for all members of the world community," he said in the letter.
His words contrasted with earlier statements that have been interpreted in the West as implicit threats amid Russia's ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Russia of using its nuclear weapons to intimidate and threaten by engaging in "reckless, dangerous nuclear saber-rattling."
Blinken told the conference that there is no place in the world for "nuclear deterrence based on force and intimidation or blackmail."
"We have to stand together in rejecting this," Blinken added.
Speaking to reporters after addressing the conference, Blinken called Russia's actions around Ukraine's largest nuclear power plant "the height of irresponsibility."
Russia was previously accused of firing shells dangerously close to the Zaporizhzhya plant in March as its forces took it over in the first weeks of its invasion of Ukraine.
Washington is "deeply concerned" that Moscow has been using the plant as a military base and firing on Ukrainian forces from around it, Blinken said.
"Of course the Ukrainians cannot fire back lest there be a terrible accident involving the nuclear plant," he said.
The International Atomic Energy Agency, the UN's atomic watchdog, should be given access to the plant, Blinken said.
While Blinken represented the United States at the conference, President Joe Biden issued a statement about nonproliferation before the meeting got under way.
Biden said the United States is ready to outline a new nuclear arms deal with Russia and called on Moscow to demonstrate its ability to negotiate in good faith. Biden also called on China "to engage in talks that will reduce the risk of miscalculation and address destabilizing military dynamics."
Moscow and Washington in February extended their New START treaty, which caps the number of strategic nuclear warheads they can deploy and limits the land- and submarine-based missiles and bombers to deliver them.
"Today, my Administration is ready to expeditiously negotiate a new arms control framework to replace New START when it expires in 2026," Biden said in the statement.
"But negotiation requires a willing partner operating in good faith. And Russia’s brutal and unprovoked aggression in Ukraine has shattered peace in Europe and constitutes an attack on fundamental tenets of international order," Biden said. "Russia should demonstrate that it is ready to resume work on nuclear arms control with the United States."
Biden said China also had a responsibility to play a leading role in nonproliferation.
"There is no benefit to any of our nations, or for the world, to resist substantive engagement on arms control and nuclear nonproliferation," Biden said, citing the current "moment of uncertainty and upheaval on the global stage."
With reporting by AP and AFP
Nagorno-Karabakh Military Accuses Azerbaijan Of Attacks; Baku Denies Cease-Fire Violations
Nagorno-Karabakh's military on August 1 accused Azerbaijani forces of launching attacks on its positions in the territory’s north and northwest.
The Karabakh Defense Army said that throughout the day its troops thwarted Azerbaijani "attempts to cross the line of contact."
"The Armenian side suffered no casualties," it said in a statement issued in the evening. "The situation remains tense."
The statement added that Russian peacekeeping forces stationed in Karabakh received "detailed information" about the situation on the front line.
A Karabakh lawmaker, Artur Harutiunian, told RFE/RL’s Armenian Service shortly afterward that the fighting had stopped. He also said that the Azerbaijani Army did not capture any Karabakh Armenian positions.
"Everything is under the control of our armed forces," Davit Babayan, the Karabakh foreign minister said.
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry categorically denied any cease-fire violations in or around Karabakh.
The situation along the Karabakh line of contact had been relatively calm since March.
Earlier in the evening, Arayik Harutiunian, the Karabakh president, held what appeared to be an emergency meeting with Defense Army commander Kamo Vartanian and other security officials.
Meanwhile, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held a phone call with U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Karen Donfried. An Armenian readout of the call made no explicit mention on the reported escalation in Karabakh.
Donfried spoke last month with Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov the day after their direct talks held in Tbilisi. A week later, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken phoned the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan. Blinken tweeted afterward that he saw a "historic opportunity to achieve peace in the region."
The Armenian side said last week that Azerbaijani forces opened fire at two villages in Nagorno-Karabakh and on Armenian Army positions on Armenia’s border with Azerbaijan. Baku denied the accusations.
Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov on July 30 ordered his troops to be ready to "prevent provocation attempts by the enemy with decisive measures." Some commentators in Yerevan suggested that Baku is preparing the ground for another escalation in the conflict zone.
Kosovo Pauses Issuing Documents To Serbs As Barricades Come Down
PRISTINA -- Kosovar authorities have paused issuing documents to Serbs entering the country after agreeing to delay implementation of two regulations regarding automobile license plates and travel papers for visitors from Serbia after consultations with U.S. and European Union representatives.
The pause came after local Serbs in northern Kosovo agreed to remove all the barricades that were put on the roads leading to two border crossing points with Serbia.
Barricades set up at border crossings by ethnic Serbs in Kosovo were being removed on August 1 as the first documents of the Internal Affairs Ministry of Kosovo for entry and exit for citizens of Serbia were issued at the border crossings with Serbia that had opened.
Under the agreement, reached in the early hours of August 1, there will be a delay of 30 days in the new regulations.
"As we promised last night, as the Government of the Republic of Kosovo, by removing barricades and ensuring freedom of movement for our citizens, we moved the implementation of the decisions to September 1, 2022, in order to maintain stability in the country and the region", Kosovar Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla confirmed on Facebook.
Svecla also confirmed that two border crossings in the northern part of Kosovo opened for traffic after all road blockages were removed.
Prime Minister Albin Kurti said earlier that he expected that barricades at the two border crossings, Jarinje and Brnjak, would be removed during the day on August 1.
RFE/RL journalists confirmed that in Rudare, a town near the Jarinje border crossing, the removal of vehicles that had been placed as barricades on the roads in the north of Kosovo has begun.
However, two border crossings in the north, Jarinje and Brnjak, remain closed for traffic because, according to Prime Minister Albin Kurti, "the roads leading there are still blocked." He added that there had been a total of nine barricades erected and clearing them will take time.
"We expect that during today they will all be removed," Kurti said.
Late on July 31, U.S. Ambassador to Pristina Jeffrey Hovenier had urged Kosovo to postpone implementation of the regulations for 30 days "because there seems to be disinformation and misunderstanding of these decisions."
The Kosovar government had said that starting on August 1 travelers arriving from Serbia would have their Serbia-issued documents exchanged for new entry-exit identification documents issued by Pristina, valid for three months.
The policy matches a long-standing practice in place by Belgrade for Kosovo citizens visiting Serbia.
The move triggered riots by minority Serbs who put up roadblocks, sounded air raid sirens and fired their guns into the air.
The Kosovo government had accused neighboring Serbia of instigating the riots in order to destabilize the country that declared independence in 2008 after a NATO intervention that stopped Serbia’s bloody crackdown against ethnic Albanian separatists in 1999.
"We hope that we will work with this government and colleagues from the European Union to ensure that these agreements are better understood and thus lower tensions," Hovenier added.
The NATO-led mission in Kosovo also said on July 31 that it was monitoring the "tense" situation in the northern municipalities and that it was "prepared to intervene if stability is jeopardized."
Ethnic Serbs in the north of Kosovo have been using car plates issued by Serbian institutions since the war in 1999 with acronyms of Kosovo cities, such as KM (Kosovska Mitrovica), PR (Pristina), or UR (Urosevac).
The government in Kosovo regards the plates as illegal but has tolerated them in four northern municipalities with Serb majorities.
Serbia does not recognize Kosovo’s independence nor its right to impose rules and regulations such as registering cars and trucks. Most EU countries recognize Kosovo, though Russia and China, allies of Serbia, do not.
The EU has tried to broker a dialogue between the two Balkans neighbors for over a decade, but so far the efforts have failed to achieve a normalization of ties.
Kurti has said Kosovo will formally apply to become a member of the European Union by the end of 2022 despite concerns over tensions with Serbia, also an EU aspirant.
U.S. Imposes Sanctions On Companies Accused Of Dealing With Iranian Oil Broker
The United States has imposed sanctions on several companies in China, the United Arab Emirates, and Singapore that it says were used by an Iranian petrochemical broker to sell Iranian products to East Asia.
The move is the latest in a stepped-up effort to enforce U.S. sanctions on Iran designed to slash its revenues from oil and petrochemicals to pressure Iran amid negotiations to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.
The U.S. Treasury Department on August 1 accused the designated companies of being used by Iran’s Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industry Commercial Company to facilitate the sale of petroleum and petrochemical products from Iran to East Asia.
The sanctions were imposed on four Hong Kong-based companies, one based in the United Arab Emirates, and one in Singapore, according to a Treasury Department statement.
The action freezes any U.S.-based assets and generally bars Americans from dealing with them. Those that engage in certain transactions with the firms also risk being hit by sanctions.
U.S. President Joe Biden has refrained from imposing sanctions on Chinese entities engaged in the oil and petrochemical trade with Iran as his administration pursues a revival of the nuclear deal.
Efforts to resurrect the deal have so far failed, leading the U.S. administration to look for other ways to increase pressure on Iran.
"The United States continues to pursue the path of diplomacy to achieve a mutual return to full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action," said Brian Nelson, undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, referring to the 2015 deal by its formal name.
"Until such time as Iran is ready to return to full implementation of its commitments, we will continue to enforce sanctions on the illicit sale of Iranian petroleum and petrochemicals," Nelson said in the statement.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken echoed Nelson's statement and said that the six designated entities had facilitated "illicit transactions related to Iranian petroleum as well as petroleum and petrochemical products, key sources of revenue for the Iranian government."
The nuclear deal gave Iran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its atomic program, which Iran has said is strictly for peaceful purposes.
The U.S. withdrew from the accord in 2018 unilaterally under then-President Donald Trump and began reimposing economic sanctions, prompting Iran to begin rolling back on its own commitments under the deal.
Negotiations to restore the deal have been stalled since March amid differences between Tehran and Washington on several issues.
Iran said on August 1 it remains "optimistic" about a possible revival of the deal after the European Union put forth a proposal aiming for a compromise.
"The Iranian side has carefully reviewed the text and presented its views," Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said at a news conference. "It is possible that in the near future we can reach a conclusion regarding the timetable for the negotiations."
He added that there would probably be a new round of negotiations depending on “the willingness of the other side, especially the American side."
The comments came after EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell submitted a new draft text and urged the negotiators to accept it or "risk a dangerous nuclear crisis."
Borrell said the draft text includes "hard-won compromises by all sides" and "addresses, in precise detail, the sanctions lifting as well as the nuclear steps needed to restore" the 2015 pact.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP
Two Russian Citizens Of Tajik Origin Forcibly Taken From Moscow To Tajikistan, Relatives Say
Relatives of two Tajik activists who have resided in Russia for years and are Russian citizens say they were forcibly taken to Tajikistan, where they may face illegal incarceration and arbitrary trials amid an ongoing crackdown on activists from the remote Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region (GBAO).
Oraz Vazirbekov and Ramzi Vazirbekov, who are not related, went missing in Moscow on July 29. A day later, the Bekhdosht TV YouTube channel showed the two GBAO natives saying they had decided to go to Tajikistan of their own free will.
On August 1, the men's relatives told RFE/RL that the video was most likely made under duress as the men had warned earlier that if they turned up in Tajikistan it would mean they had been kidnapped and brought to their former homeland under duress.
Deep tensions between the Tajik government and residents of the volatile GBAO have simmered since a five-year civil war broke out shortly after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.
Protests are rare in the tightly controlled nation of 9.5 million where President Emomali Rahmon has ruled with an iron fist for nearly three decades.
The latest crackdown on activists in GBAO followed protests initially sparked in mid-May by anger over the lack of an investigation into the 2021 death of an activist while in police custody and the refusal by regional authorities to consider the resignation of regional Governor Alisher Mirzonabot and Khorugh Mayor Rizo Nazarzoda.
The rallies intensified after one of the protesters, 29-year-old Zamir Nazrishoev, was killed by police on May 16, prompting the authorities to launch what they called an counterterrorist operation.
The escalating violence in the region has sparked a call for restraint from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Western diplomatic missions in Tajikistan, and human rights groups.
Gordo-Badakhshan, a linguistically and ethnically distinct region, has been home to rebels who opposed government forces during the conflict in the 1990s.
While it occupies almost half of the country's territory, its population is a mere 250,000. The region's mountainous terrain makes travel difficult while its economy suffers from unemployment, difficult living conditions, and high food prices.
Iranian Broadcast Of Woman's 'Confession' Sparks Outrage On Social Media
The broadcast of a woman's apparent forced confession on Iranian state TV has sparked a wave of anger from activists.
Sepideh Rashno, a 28-year-old writer and artist, was arrested on June 15 after a video of her arguing with another woman who was enforcing rules on wearing a head scarf on a bus in Tehran went viral.
The other woman threatened to send the video -- which showed Rashno riding the bus without the mandatory hijab -- to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) .
Weeks after widespread concern grew over Rashno's whereabouts, a Twitter storm started with the hashtag "Where is Sepideh?"
Iran's state television subsequently showed her in a video report on July 30.
During a one-sided narrative over the confrontation, a pale-faced Rashno was shown for a few seconds in what looked like a studio setting saying lines that appeared to have been written by authorities.
The broadcast of Rashno's words caused an immediate reaction on social media.
Atena Daemi, a human rights defender and former political prisoner, compared the video to the "forced confession" given by 25 Kurdish prisoners who were identified as "ISIS members."
"The creation of scenarios against Sepideh Rashno and the broadcast of her forced confession film, citing the literature of the reformists, reminded me of the execution of those dear ones," Daemi said in a tweet.
The confession aired amid recent reports that authorities in Iran are increasingly cracking down on women deemed to be in violation of wearing the hijab, which is mandatory in public in Iran.
Iran's notorious Guidance Patrols, or morality police, have become increasingly active and violent. Videos have emerged on social media appearing to show officers detaining women, forcing them into vans, and whisking them away.
Mehdi Yerahi, a famous Iranian singer, wrote in a tweet that he was "extremely disgusted" with the broadcaster and said he would no longer allow this anti-human organization" to use and broadcast "any of my works under any circumstances."
A July 5 order by President Ebrahim Raisi to enforce the hijab law has resulted in a new list of restrictions on how women can dress.
Following the order, women judged not to be in compliance have been barred from government offices, banks, and public transportation.
In response, activists have launched a social-media campaign under the hashtag #no2hijab to urge people to boycott companies enforcing the tougher restrictions.
On July 12, women's rights activists posted videos of themselves publicly removing their veils to coincide with the government’s National Day of Hijab and Chastity.
The hijab first became compulsory in public for Iranian women and girls over the age of 9 after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Many Iranian women have flouted the rule over the years in protest and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
With writing and reporting by Ardeshir Tayebi
