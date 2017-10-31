German Police Arrest Syrian Suspected Of Planning Terrorist Attack
German police have arrested a 19-year-old Syrian man suspected of preparing an "Islamist-motivated" bomb attack, prosecutors say.
The man, identified as Yamen A., was arrested early on October 31 in the northeastern town of Schwerin, the federal prosecutor's office said in a statement.
Police searched his home and several other apartments in the region.
The man is suspected of having "planned and already concretely prepared an Islamist-motivated attack in Germany using very powerful explosives," the statement said.
His intention was "to kill and injure as many people as possible," it said.
"As a result, he began to procure components and chemicals needed to make an explosive device," it said, adding that it was unclear whether he had chosen a specific target.
There were no indications that he was a member of a terrorist organization, it said. Authorities did not say when the suspect arrived in Germany.
German police have been on high alert to the threat of Islamist attacks.
A truck attack at Christmas market in Berlin that was claimed by the extremist group Islamic State killed 12 people in December 2016.
Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters
