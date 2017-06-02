Merkel Says U.S. Withdrawal From Paris Climate Deal 'Very Regrettable'

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said that President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate deal is "very regrettable."

In a short statement to the parliament in Berlin on June 2, Merkel pledged her country's continued commitment to the 2015 accord, calling it a "cornerstone" of attempts to protect international efforts to fight global warming.

"The decision of the U.S. president to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement is very regrettable, and I'm expressing myself in a very reserved way when I say that," she said a day after Trump announced his decision to pull out.

Merkel said there was no turning back from the path that began with the 1997 Kyoto climate protocol and continued with 2015's "historic" Paris deal.

The U.S. withdrawal from the accord "can't and won't stop all those of us who feel obliged to protect the planet," Merkel said, calling for the world to continue working together.

"To everyone for whom the future of our planet is important, I say let's continue going down this path so we're successful for our Mother Earth," she said to applause from lawmakers.

With reporting by Reuters, dpa, and BBC