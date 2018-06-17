Accessibility links

Macedonia

Macedonian Nationalists Protest Name Deal With Greece

Hundreds of Macedonians joined a June 17 rally in the city of Bitola -- near Macedonia's border with Greece -- to protest an agreement resolving the two countries' dispute over Macedonia's official name. The rally was organized by the right-wing opposition Internal Macedonian Revolutionary Organization-Democratic Party for Macedonian National Unity (VMRO-DPMNE). The agreement stipulates that Macedonia's full name should be the Republic of North Macedonia, so it can be distinguished from Greece's northern region called Macedonia.

