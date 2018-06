The foreign ministers of Greece and Macedonia met on June 17 in the Greek village of Psarades to sign an agreement resolving the two countries' dispute over Macedonia's official name. The Macedonian delegation, led by Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, arrived from Macedonia by boat across Lake Prespa. The signing ceremony was attended by the UN secretary-general's personal envoy, Matthew Nimetz, and the EU's top diplomat, Federica Mogherini. (ERT via Reuters)