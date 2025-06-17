Trump To Leave G7 Summit Early After Issuing Warning To Residents Of Tehran

US President Donald Trump will return to Washington from the Group of Seven summit in Canada on June 16 night to attend to many "important matters," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

The announcement came shortly after Trump on social media urged residents of Tehran to leave the city immediately.

"Iran should have signed the 'deal.' I told them to sign. What a shame, and wast of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCEAR WEAPON," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "I said it over and over again. Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!"

The warning comes as Israel ramps up attacks in Iran, which it says are aimed at destroying the country’s nuclear facilities.

Trump earlier told reporters that as soon as he leaves the summit in Canada ”we're going to be doing something. But I have to leave here."

Trump did not elaborate, but White House spokesman Alex Pfeiffer said later on X that US forces in the Middle East remain in a "defensive posture, and that has not changed."

Questions have been raised about possible US involvement in the attacks on Iran since Israel launched the first wave of bombardments on June 13. The US president has repeatedly said the United States was not involved in initial strikes and declined to say if the United States would participate.

The Israeli military earlier issued a notice urging residents of one district of Tehran to evacuate.

Trump’s early departure from the summit, which is scheduled to conclude on June 17, means he will miss a scheduled meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

That meeting might have been another contentious one between the two men after Trump on June 16 said the former Group of Eight had been wrong to kick out Russia in 2014 after it annexed Crimea.

Speaking alongside Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Trump called that move a “big mistake," adding he believes Russia would not have invaded Ukraine in 2022 had Putin not been ejected.

"Putin speaks to me. He doesn't speak to anybody else.... He's not a happy person about it. I can tell you that he basically doesn't even speak to the people that threw him out, and I agree with him," Trump said.

Though Trump stopped short of saying Russia should be reinstated in the group, his comments raised doubts about how much Zelenskyy might have achieved at the meeting.

The leaders of European nations in the G7 had said before the summit began that they wanted to persuade Trump to back tougher sanctions on Moscow.

France's Emmanuel Macron said given the objective to get a cease-fire in Middle East Trump's departure from G7 is positive, noting that the Americans have made offer to meet with Iranians.

"If the United States can achieve a ceasefire, that's a very good thing," Macron told reporters.

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said Trump is still hoping for a resolution amid speculation that the reason Trump is returning is related to US military involvement.

“We’re strong. We’re prepared. We’re defensive, and President Trump hopes there can be peace,” Hegseth said on Fox News.

He described the US military posture in the region as defensive and vigilant.

“We’ve messaged consistently from the beginning that we are in the region to defend our people and our assets,” he said.

Macron also called for an end to strikes against civilians in Iran and Israel and warned against forcing regime change in Tehran.

"All who have thought that by bombing from the outside you can save a country in spite of itself have always been mistaken," he said.

With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP