Gunmen Kill Two Revolutionary Guards In Southeastern Iran

Unidentified gunmen have killed two members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and wounded another two near the border with Pakistan, Iranian state television says.



Iran's southeastern Sistan and Baluchistan Province has been the scene of past clashes involving Sunni militants and drug smugglers. State television blamed the attack, which occurred late on July 20, on "terrorists" without elaborating.



In February, an Al-Qaeda-linked group carried out a suicide car bomb attack against a bus carrying members of the IRGC, killing at least 27 of them.



The IRGC is an elite paramilitary group that is larger than the regular armed forces and answers directly to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

With reporting by AP