Halabja Gas-Attack Survivors Fight For Lives And Justice 30 Years On

Three decades after the deadly gas attack on the Iraqi Kurdish city of Halabja, thousands of survivors are still fighting for justice and for their lives. Health officials say the chemicals dropped on the city on March 16, 1988, have led to chronic respiratory problems, higher rates of cancer, and birth defects. With gas still being used on civilians in Syria, Halabja's struggle serves as a stark warning about the toxic legacy of chemical weapons. (Producers: Petr Kubalek, Stuart Greer. Camera: Roman Kupka)