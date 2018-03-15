Accessibility links

logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Iraq

Halabja Gas-Attack Survivors Fight For Lives And Justice 30 Years On

Halabja Gas-Attack Survivors Fight For Lives And Justice 30 Years On
Embed

No media source currently available

0:00 0:05:53 0:00

Three decades after the deadly gas attack on the Iraqi Kurdish city of Halabja, thousands of survivors are still fighting for justice and for their lives. Health officials say the chemicals dropped on the city on March 16, 1988, have led to chronic respiratory problems, higher rates of cancer, and birth defects. With gas still being used on civilians in Syria, Halabja's struggle serves as a stark warning about the toxic legacy of chemical weapons. (Producers: Petr Kubalek, Stuart Greer. Camera: Roman Kupka)

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG