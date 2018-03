Zmnako Muhammad Ahmad was among dozens of children adopted in Iran after losing family in the deadly chemical-gas attack on the Iraqi Kurdish city of Halabja on March 16, 1988. Zmnako has returned to the country of his birth, where he has found his biological roots and has become a passionate campaigner against the use of chemical weapons. (Producers: Petr Kubalek, Stuart Greer; Camera: Roman Kupka)