Haradinaj: I Resigned To Protect Kosovo's Sovereignty

Outgoing Kosovar Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj says he is resigning from office to avoid any damage to Kosovo's statehood in the wake of his designation as a suspect by a court based in The Hague. "I could not take the entire state in front of the investigation," Haradinaj told RFE/RL in Pristina on July 22, three days after he announced his resignation. Haradinaj has been summoned by the Kosovo Specialist Chambers and Specialist Prosecutor's Office, The Hague-based court pursuing crimes committed during the 1998-99 Kosovo War. The Kosovar Albanian leader was already acquitted of war-related charges in 2008 and again in 2012.