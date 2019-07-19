Kosovo's Prime Minister Resigns

Kosovo's prime minister, Ramush Haradinaj, has announced his resignation after his designation as a suspect by The Hague-based arm of Kosovo's judicial system that pursues serious crimes committed during and immediately after the 1998-99 Kosovo War.

"I am resigning from the position of the prime minister of the Republic of Kosovo. I want to thank you for your trust and support. The reason has to do with the invitation I have received from the Specialist Chambers in The Hague, as a suspect," Haradinaj said during a government meeting in Pristina.

The Kosovo Specialist Chambers and Specialist Prosecutor's Office, which was established under the constitution to try people suspected of serious violations of international law, allows prosecutors to relocate proceedings outside Kosovo.

This marks the second time Haradinaj has stepped down from the prime minister's seat as a result of accusations from The Hague.

His first resignation came in 2005, after the UN's International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) indicted him for alleged war crimes in connection with his wartime role as a top commander in the Kosovo Liberation Army (UCK).