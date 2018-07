Elmar Valiyev, the administrative head of Azerbaijan's second largest city of Ganja, was seriously injured in an armed attack late on July 3, authorities said.

One of his bodyguards was killed during the attack, according to the Interior Ministry, which said a suspect has been arrested but provided no futher details.

Ganja is located in the center of the country. Valiyev is the head of the Executive Power in the city, which is like being a mayor or a governor who is appointed by the president.