High-Profile Mourners Pay Their Respects To Serbian Patriarch

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Milorad Dodik, a member of Bosnia-Herzegovina’s presidency, and other high-ranking officials attended the November 22 funeral liturgy for Patriarch Irinej, the head of the Serbian Orthodox Church, who died on November 20. Media outlets other than Serbia's state news agency and public TV were not allowed to cover the ceremony inside the Church of St. Sava in Belgrade. The chief cleric died aged 90 after testing positive for the coronavirus.