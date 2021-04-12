Accessibility links

Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia
Podcast: The Week Ahead In Russia

High Tension, Murky Intentions

Kremlin opponent Aleksei Navalny is on a hunger strike in prison, his condition said to be worsening. Tensions rise as the motives behind Russia's military moves in Crimea and close to the Ukrainian border near the Donbas remain murky. Plus, will the Hermitage have to put all its artworks depicting nudes in an adults-only area? Irina Lagunina, director of special projects at RFE/RL's Russian Service, joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss.

Listen to the podcast here or subscribe to The Week Ahead In Russia on iTunes or on Google Podcasts.

