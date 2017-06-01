Clinton Says Trump Campaign Gave 'Guidance' To Russian Election Hackers

Hillary Clinton said on May 31 that she believes U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign gave guidance to the Russian government in its efforts to influence last year's election.

The former Democratic presidential candidate said that the Russian government wanted to spread disinformation about her, but it "could not have known how best to weaponize that information unless they had been guided...by Americans and guided by people who have polling and data."

"We're getting more information about all of the contacts between Trump campaign officials and Trump associates with Russians before, during, and after the election," she said, and may soon find out who gave Russia the guidance.

Her comments came a day after Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin both said Democrats who lost the election were responsible for inventing allegations about collusion between Russia and Trump's campaign.

Trump responded to Clinton's remarks on Twitter, saying"Crooked Hillary Clinton now blames everybody but herself, refuses to say she was a terrible candidate."

Clinton said that during the campaign, there was a "marriage" between people who spread false stories on the Internet , particularly on Facebook, and Republicans who had polling data breaking down the characteristics and leanings of U.S. voters.

Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters

