Human Rights Watch Says Russian Workers Building Soccer Venues Abused

Human Rights Watch on June 14 said it had documented cases where workers building venues for Russia's 2018 soccer World Cup were not paid, worked in dangerously cold conditions, and suffered reprisals for raising concerns.

The group said at least 17 workers have died on World Cup construction sites.

"Construction workers on World Cup stadiums face exploitation and abuse, and [soccer's world governing body] FIFA has not yet shown that it can effectively monitor, prevent, and remedy these issues," Jane Buchanan, a director of the New York-based group, said.

FIFA disagreed, however, while acknowledging some "incompliances with relevant labor standards" at Russian construction sites.

FIFA said that Russian authorities "ultimately have the responsibility to protect human and labor rights on their territory and ensure that construction companies are held accountable."

Russia is set to host the World Cup next summer in 12 stadiums spread across 11 cities, including Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, and Sochi.

Russia's World Cup organizing committee was not immediately available for comment. In May, Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko told TASS that construction works at the stadium in St. Petersburg were in compliance with FIFA requirements and that workers' rights were not being violated.

