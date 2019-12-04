Hundreds Cleared From Moscow Courts, Schools Amid Series Of Bomb Threats

Hundreds of people have been cleared from several courts and schools in Moscow after a series of bomb threats were received.

"The courts received e-mails containing bomb threats, following which the evacuation of visitors and staff began immediately," the Moscow City Court said.

Courts in the districts of Basmanny, Tverskoi, Timiryazevsky, Meshchansky, Perovsky, Kuzminsky, Chertanovsky, Khamovnichesky, and Kuntsevsky also reported clearing their buildings after receiving threats.

Interfax quoted a source as saying that two Moscow schools also received anonymous bomb threats and were also evacuated.

Based on reporting by Interfax and TASS