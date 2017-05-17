European Parliament Urges Action Against Hungary Over Rights Violations

BRUSSELS -- The European Parliament says "serious deterioration" of the rule of law, democracy, and fundamental rights in Hungary justifies the triggering of a procedure that may result in sanctions.

In a resolution voted on May 17, the lawmakers called on the European Council to launch Article 7(1) of the Treaty on European Union that gives a formal warning to a member state accused of violating rights.

The next phase is launching Article 7(2) which would entail sanctions such as suspended voting rights.

The procedure has never been triggered against any EU member state.

Members of the council have so far been keen to avoid punishing fellow members.

The parliament's resolution also calls on the Hungarian government led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban to repeal laws tightening rules against asylum-seekers and nongovernmental organizations, and to make it possible for a top university founded by financier George Soros to remain in Budapest as "a free institution."

"Hungary is a test for the European Union to prove its capacity and willingness to react to threats and breaches of its own founding values by a member state," the text read.

It also noted "with concern that developments in some other member states show worrying signs of similar undermining of the rule of law as in Hungary."