Hungary's Orban Says EU's Strategy On Ukraine 'Has Failed'
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the only European Union leader to have met with Russian President Vladimir Putin since he launched his full-scale invasion of Ukraine, says the bloc’s strategy with regards to the war “has failed” and a plan B should be created as Kyiv will not win the frontline battle against Russia.
Speaking in Brussels on the sidelines of the EU summit where discussion was focused on support for Ukraine, Orban said there was a “big battle” over the matter and added that he saw no reason for Hungary to send its taxpayers’ money to support Kyiv, which has been battling to repel invading Russian troops sent by Putin since February 2022.
Orban’s comments came as the European Commission is seeking unanimous support from member states to increase the long-term EU budget before the end of the year, in particular to ensure the continued flow of financial aid to Ukraine.
The commission proposed a revision of the 2021-27 EU budget worth 1.1 trillion euros ($1.2 trillion) to provide 50 billion euros to Ukraine and spend another 15 billion euros on migration. But the budget top-up needs backing from all member states, who will be required to make additional contributions from their national budgets.
The EU leaders discussed the revision of the budget during the first day of their summit in Brussels, but they did not find an agreement and only decided to “take work forward, with a view to reaching an overall agreement by the end of the year.”
Orban, whose government continues to cultivate closer ties with Russia, unlike the other EU states, has been seen as a potential opponent of increased aid for Ukraine.
“We found this proposal had not been worked out properly and was not suitable to be a basis for serious negotiations, so we rejected it,” Orban told his country’s state radio on October 27.
“It was a big battle, especially on the Ukrainian issue.”
Orban said the biggest problem was that the Brussels strategy to send money and military aid to Ukraine to help its fight against Russia “has failed”.
“Today everybody knows but they do not dare to say it out loud, that this strategy has failed. It’s obvious that this will not work... the Ukrainians will not win on the front line,” he said, adding that a plan B was needed.
Orban’s comments came as Budapest is trying to unlock billions in aid envisaged for Hungary in the EU budget but blocked by the executive European Commission over rule-of-law concerns.
Orban’s position drew criticism from other EU leaders. Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said on October 27 that Hungary should not keep the EU “hostage” over Ukraine aid.
“You can’t say: if you want money for Ukraine, we want money for us. We shouldn’t be the hostage of Mr. Orban and I’m convinced we will find a positive solution,” he said.
Bettel was among several EU leaders who criticized Orban for having met Russian President Vladimir Putin in China this month as Moscow wages a war against Ukraine and the EU is shunning the Kremlin.
“It is really showing the middle finger to a country that suffers daily under Russian missiles and bombs,” Bettel said on October 26.
But Orban defended his decision to meet Putin, saying that he was “proud” to keep communications open with Moscow.
Orban was not the only EU leader who did not agree on the commission’s proposition for a revision of the budget.
Backing up Orban over his fears of what happens to funds headed to Ukraine was his northern neighbor, Slovakia.
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who was appointed on October 25, said aid to Ukraine should include guarantees that the funds would not be misappropriated.
"Ukraine is among the most corrupt countries in the world and we are conditioning what is excessive financial support on guarantees that European money (including Slovak) will not be embezzled," he said in a statement.
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said the proposed 50 billion euros for Ukraine was not enough, while Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said that - beyond supporting Ukraine -- joint expenditure should grow to improve EU defense capabilities.
Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo backed continued support for Ukraine but called on the commission to make better use of the cash in its own coffers instead of asking the EU members for bigger contributions.
A decision on the budget revision is expected at the next EU summit in December.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Lukashenka Asks Hungary's Orban To Visit, Seeks Dialogue With EU
Authoritarian Belarusian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka has invited Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to visit Belarus, which has faced increasing isolation over the government's crackdown on dissent and its support of Russia's war with Ukraine. Lukashenka extended the invitation during a meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, who arrived in Belarus earlier this week. Lukashenka expressed readiness “for a dialogue with European countries” and invited Orban “to discuss serious matters.” Orban’s press chief said the prime minister would consider the invitation once he returns from a European Union summit in Brussels.
Iranian Artists Slam Government For Banning Actresses Who Protested Hijab Law
Several high-profile Iranian artists have objected to a move by the Culture Ministry to ban some Iranian actresses who have publicly opposed the mandatory hijab law.
Veteran cinema and theater actor Reza Kianian on October 26 questioned the legality of the ban on his Instagram account, asking whether the constitution allows "anyone or any ministry to deprive someone of their right to work without a final judicial verdict?"
"As far as I know, only the judiciary can issue such a verdict," he said, adding that the "magnitude and value of an artist is determined by the people. Art and artists cannot be dictated to from above."
The dispute broke out after an official from the cinema organization affiliated with the ministry that oversees culture and Islamic guidance announced a ban on actresses opposing the mandatory hijab in cinematic films. The names of more than 10 actresses were released by state media as being on the list.
Then on October 25, Mohammad Mehdi Esmaeili, the culture and Islamic guidance minister, appeared to widen the ban, saying, "It is not possible to work with those" actresses who had previously protested the mandatory hijab by appearing without it in public places and events.
Among the banned artists whose names have been made public are Baran Kosari, Vishka Asayesh, Taraneh Alidoosti, and Katayoun Riahi.
Reacting to the minister's statements on her Instagram account, Riahi wrote: "My dignity does not allow me to work in today's cinema? Who the hell are you to say so?!"
Riahi, a veteran actress, made headlines when she removed her mandatory hijab in solidarity with nationwide protests against the Iranian government after the death in September 2022 of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody after allegedly breaking the hijab law.
Several Iranian actresses subsequently showed solidarity with the protesters by removing their hijabs.
The act met with a harsh response from the Islamic republic's security apparatus, leading to the arrest of several, including Alidoosti, Riahi, and Hengameh Ghaziani.
Mohammad Rezaei Rad, a playwright and theater director, also responded to the government's new order on his Instagram account, pledging his support for his colleagues while urging more men to join him in rejecting the policy.
Acts of civil disobedience have increased in Iran since the death of the 22-year-old Amini. Authorities have responded with a brutal crackdown on all forms of dissent, detaining thousands across the country.
Violators of the hijab requirement can face up to two years in prison, although proposed legislation would increase the maximum sentence to up to three years for repeat offenders.
While the protests appear to be waning, resistance to the hijab, or mandatory head scarf, remains high as it is seen now as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
Several prominent public figures have also been summoned by the police or arrested, including prominent rapper Toomaj Salehi.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Bulgaria Placed On International Money-Laundering Gray List
The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) said on October 27 that it added EU member Bulgaria to its gray list of countries subject to increased monitoring. Countries on the list have "strategic deficiencies" in their efforts to counter money laundering and terrorist financing but are cooperating with the watchdog to correct the problems. Bulgaria joined 22 other nations on the gray list, which is separate from its black list of nations considered high-risk. The FATF regularly reviews efforts to combat money laundering and the financing of terrorism among the 200 countries that have pledged to implement its recommendations.
Colonel General Afzalov Appointed As Chief Of Russian Aerospace Forces
The Russian Defense Ministry on October 27 announced the appointment of Colonel General Viktor Afzalov as commander of the Russian Aerospace Forces. Russian state-run RIA Novosti and TASS news agencies reported his appointment last week, citing sources. Afzalov served as acting air force chief after General Sergei Surovikin was removed from the role in August following Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin’s mutiny. Afzalov was previously deputy to Surovikin and has been chief of staff of the Aerospace Forces for at least four years, according to British military intelligence. Ukraine says he played a direct role in the planning and prosecution of Russia’s invasion.
Russian Court Jails Physicist For 12 Years In Treason Case
The Moscow City Court on October 27 sentenced Russian physicist Anatoly Gubanov to 12 years in a maximum-security penal colony for treason. The 66-year-old scientist, who worked at a Moscow institute, was arrested in December 2020 and accused of betraying classified information about Russia’s aviation industry. Gubanov was the latest Russian scientist to be charged with treason on suspicion of passing sensitive material to foreigners. His colleague, Valery Golubkin, also received a 12-year jail sentence for treason in June after being found guilty of handing over state secrets to “representatives of foreign organizations." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
U.S. Sanctions Members Of Iran's IRGC In Effort To Dismantle Hamas's Funding Network
The United States has announced sanctions on members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) as part of an effort to dismantle “Hamas’s funding networks” following the militant group’s “barbaric” attack on Israel earlier this month.
The U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement on October 27 that it was also designating a Hamas official in Iran and a Gaza-based entity that “has served as a conduit for illicit Iranian funds” to Hamas and other militant groups.
“Today’s action underscores the United States’ commitment to dismantling Hamas’s funding,” said Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo in the statement.
“We will not hesitate to take action to further degrade Hamas’s ability to commit horrific terrorist attacks by relentlessly targeting its financial activities and streams of funding,” he added.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a separate statement said the individuals designated supported Hamas and were involved in financing and training Hamas militants.
"A number of the individuals and entities designated today have played key roles in facilitating sanctions evasion by Hamas-affiliated companies," Blinken said.
The State Department is offering millions of dollars in rewards for information on certain activities by Hamas and its leaders, Blinken added.
This is the second round of sanctions that Washington has imposed on Hamas-linked officials and financial networks since the group’s surprise attack on October 7 that Israeli officials say killed some 1,400 people, the worst Jewish massacre since the Holocaust.
Hamas, designated a terrorist organization by the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union along with some other Western countries, also took more than 200 hostages, some of them infants, during the assault.
U.S. officials have said they do not have evidence tying Iran to ordering or planning the attack, but they have said Tehran is complicit because of its long-term support for Hamas.
Israel has responded to the attack with air strikes, which the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry in Gaza said have killed at least 7,000 people, while also cutting off supplies of water and power to the Gaza Strip.
Iranian leaders have called for a halt to Israel’s retaliatory strikes and warned “other fronts will open up” in the conflict.
The new U.S. sanctions “underscore the critical role Iran plays in providing financial, logistical, and operational support to Hamas,” the Treasury Department said on October 27.
Among those targeted are Khaled Qaddoumi, described as a liaison between Hamas and the Iranian government, and Ali Morshed Shirazi and Mostafa Mohammad Khani, officials in the IRGC’s Quds Force who are accused of training and assisting Hamas fighters.
The United States also sanctioned a number of organizations, including the Iranian Bonyad Shahid, also known as the Martyrs Foundation, which according to Washington funnels millions of dollars through the Gaza-based Al-Ansar Charity Association for the families of militants -- a practice that “ultimately serves as a recruiting tool for terrorist activities,” the Treasury Department said.
Companies based in Sudan and Spain were also targeted, as were Turkey-based shareholders of a company previously designated as part of the Hamas investment portfolio.
The targeted individuals and entities “play a key role in operating companies in Hamas’s investment portfolio in circumvention of the sanctions” imposed by the United States, the Treasury Department said.
The sanctions freeze any U.S.-based assets owned or controlled by the individuals and organizations. They also block financial transactions with those designated and prohibit the contribution of funds, goods, and services to them.
Earlier this week, the U.S. military carried out strikes against two facilities in eastern Syria used by the IRGC and groups it backs following a spate of attacks against U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Rights Groups, Officials Urge Taliban To Continue Releasing Activists After Wesa Freed
Leading rights campaigners and Western officials have welcomed the release of Afghan education activist Matiullah Wesa after over seven months in Taliban custody, using the occasion to call for the release of the rest of the human rights defenders the militants have detained.
Wesa, who has campaigned for the education of girls and repeatedly called on the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan to reverse its bans on female education, was released earlier this week after spending 215 days in Taliban custody on charges he and his family had denied.
“I welcome the release of Matiullah Wesa and call for the immediate & unconditional release of all #Afghanistan human rights defenders who are arbitrarily detained for standing up for their own rights & the human rights of others,” Richard Bennett, the UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
He included links to detained activists Neda Parwani and Zholya Parsi.
The 30-year-old Wesa has campaigned for access to education for girls in Afghanistan through the independent volunteer education advocacy group PenPath, which he launched 14 years ago.
But since the Islamist Taliban regained power in August 2021 after a two-decade insurgency against the Western-backed government, it has deeply restricted the rights and freedoms of women and girls.
Wesa’s organization frequently held events in remote rural areas that called on the Taliban to reopen schools for teenage girls, which were closed soon after the hard-line Islamist group seized power.
Rina Amiri, the U.S. special envoy for Afghan women, girls, and human rights, said that Wesa “should never have been detained for standing up for the rights of Afghan girls to an education.”
The UN declared such arrests “deeply troubling and contrary to Afghanistan's international human rights obligations.”
Writing on X, Thomas West, the U.S. special representative for Afghanistan, said he echoed comments by his colleagues welcoming Wesa’s release.
Wesa was detained in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on March 28 and charged with “inciting enmity against the regime.” His brother Attaullah Wesa told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi on October 26 that the activist had been sentenced to seven months imprisonment “because of false claims.”
The South Asia office of the global rights watchdog Amnesty International (AI) said Wesa should “never have been jailed for promoting girls' right to education.”
Samira Hamidi, a South Asia campaigner for AI, said Wesa’s release was “truly good news,” but she also called for the release of other Afghan activists detained by the Taliban.
Earlier this week, a women’s rights group in Kabul said that one of its members, Munizha Siddiqi, had spent a month in the Taliban detention on unknown charges.
Parwani and Parsi, meanwhile, have been in Taliban custody since September 19, and Rasul Abdi Parsi, a former Herat University professor who had written Facebook posts critical of authorities, was detained around the same time as Wesa.
Upon seizing power, the Taliban gave assurances that it would not return to the infamously brutal rule it employed while first in power from 1996 to 2001.
Since the takeover, the group has banned women from education, employment, and public life with few exceptions. Women are also required to observe a strict Islamic dress code and are required to travel with male guardians. They have been deprived of leisure and banned from parks and public baths in policies rooted in the Taliban's strict interpretation of Islamic law.
Most EU Leaders Back New Ukraine Aid; Hungary, Slovakia Voice Doubts
Most European Union leaders meeting for an EU summit in Brussels on October 27 backed granting more financial support to Ukraine as it fights a Russian invasion, but Hungary and Slovakia voiced reservations ahead of a decision the bloc needs to make unanimously in December.
The EU executive has proposed that the bloc's 27 countries chip in more funds in a revision to its shared budget to finance additional shared spending through 2027, including extending $52.8 billion in new aid to Kyiv.
Overall EU support for Ukraine has totaled almost 83 billion euros since Russia invaded in February 2022, the European Commission said this week.
New Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico emphasized in a debate with other EU leaders that he wanted guarantees that EU money given to Ukraine would not be misappropriated, his office said on October 27.
"Ukraine is among the most corrupt countries in the world and we are conditioning what is excessive financial support on guarantees that European money (including Slovak) will not be embezzled," Fico said in a statement.
He said part of the money should go to renewing Slovakia's infrastructure along its eastern border with Ukraine.
Meanwhile, the European Commission is working on a proposal to pool some of the profits derived from frozen Russian state assets to help Ukraine and its postwar reconstruction, the EU executive's president, Ursula von der Leyen, said on October 27.
Von der Leyen told a news conference after an EU leaders summit that the value of frozen Russian sovereign assets was 211 billion euros ($223.15 billion) today and recalled that the bloc had decided that Russia must pay for Ukraine's reconstruction.
The European Union froze Russian sovereign assets in March 2022, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in the previous month.
Hearing In Trial Of Bosnian Serb Leader Dodik Set For November 22
The Court of Bosnia-Herzegovina set November 22 as the date for a hearing into the case of Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik, who faces charges related to his efforts to ignore decisions by an international envoy. The date was announced on October 27 on the court's website. Dodik refused to enter a plea at an initial hearing on October 16, calling the proceedings "a circus." Dodik, along with the the head of Republika Srpska’s official legal gazette, Milos Lukic, is charged with criminal offenses in connection with efforts to ignore decisions by Bosnia's Constitutional Court and by the international High Representative Christian Schmidt. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
Pro-Russian Ukrainian Politician Reported In Intensive Care After Being Shot
Former Ukrainian lawmaker Oleh Tsaryov, a pro-Russian figure who was reported to have been lined up by Moscow to lead a puppet administration in Kyiv after Russia's invasion, is in intensive care after being shot, a Russian-installed official said on October 27. The attack took place in Yalta on the southern tip of the Crimean Peninsula. A post on Tsaryov's Telegram page attributed to his family said he was “shot twice on the premises of the sanatorium where he lives," adding that he was unconscious when the ambulance arrived. Russia's top investigative body said it opened a criminal inquiry.
Shooting Between Migrants Near Serbia-Hungary Border Leaves 3 Dead, 1 Wounded
Three people were killed and another seriously wounded in a shooting between migrants near Serbia's border with Hungary early on October 27, Serbian police told RFE/RL’s Balkan Service. The shooting happened at a collection of abandoned farming warehouses near the village of Horgos. A large number of police officers were sent to the scene and an investigation is ongoing. Serbia lies on the so-called Balkans route used by migrants seeking to enter Western Europe. Reports of violence and gunbattles have become common near the border between Serbia and European Union member Hungary. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, click here.
Pakistani Court Declines Bail To Imran Khan In State Secret Case
A Pakistani court declined bail to detained former Prime Minister Imran Khan on October 27 in a case in which he has been indicted on charges of leaking state secrets, his lawyer said. The charge is related to a classified cable sent to Islamabad by Pakistan's ambassador in the United States last year, which Khan is accused of making public. Former cricket star Khan denies the accusation and said the contents of the cable appeared in the media from other sources.
Iran Ground Forces Launch Two-Day Drill In Central Region
Iran’s ground forces launched two days of exercises on October 27 to test the flight readiness of more than 200 helicopters, state television reported. The drills, which had been planned earlier, are aimed at “confronting possible threats” facing the Islamic republic, spokesperson Amir Cheshak said. He did not elaborate. He said troops and military equipment had been transferred from seven of Iran’s provinces for the drills in Nasr Abad in the central Isfahan Province.
- By dpa
EU Organizes Film Festival In Moscow Despite War In Ukraine
The EU is bringing back the European Film Festival to Russia this November despite Russia's war against Ukraine. The festival, which did not run in 2022 due to the conflict, will showcase 21 films from EU countries -- including Germany, France, Spain, Italy, the Czech Republic, and Luxembourg. It will be held online from November 1 to November 15, mostly free of charge, according to the EU delegation in Russia. Even in the difficult context of the Russian war against Ukraine, the European Union wants to show that relations between Europeans and Russians can continue, EU Ambassador to Russia Roland Galharague said in Moscow.
Ukraine Says Russian Missile Strikes Injure Eight People In Kharkiv Region
A Russian missile struck a fire station in the Ukrainian town of Izyum in the northern Kharkiv region overnight, injuring at least eight rescue workers and damaging the facility, Ukrainian officials said on October 27.
“The building itself and 13 pieces of equipment were also damaged,” the State Emergency Service said in a statement, adding that four of the wounded rescuers were receiving medical treatment in hospital.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The agency shared several images on social media that showed a wrecked building and fire engines.
Regional authorities said the attack was launched at around midnight, but didn’t say what types of missiles had been used.
Russian troops also launched two waves of Shahed drone attacks on the southern regions of Mykolayiv and Kherson overnight, the Ukrainian military said.
Ukraine's air forces destroyed five of the six Russian drones launched in that attack, according to Natalya Humenyuk, a spokesperson for the southern military command.
"Unfortunately, there was a hit on an infrastructure object, a fire broke out, but it is not critical, it was localized,” Humenyuk told Ukrainian media. She said that there were no casualties.
The reports could not be independently verified.
Russia, meanwhile, said it had thwarted a Ukrainian drone attack near the Kursk nuclear plant in Russia's south, amid reports of an explosion damaging a warehouse storing nuclear waste.
Russia's Defense Ministry said there were no casualties or damage in the blast, which has not been independently verified, and that radiation levels were normal. Officials said the plant was operating as usual.
Nearly 70 combat clashes took places over the past day, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in its regular updates early on October 27.
"In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five enemy attacks in the Bohdanivka and Khromovo areas of the Donetsk region,” the bulletin said.
The General Staff also claimed that Ukrainian forces repelled 10 attacks by Russian troops that were “trying to recapture lost positions near Klishchiyivka and Andriyivka” in the east, where Russia has launched offensives in several places. Avdiyivka -- which has largely been turned to rubble by Russian bombing -- has been the site of Moscow’s largest offensive in recent months.
Ukrainian forces “continue their assault operations south of Bakhmut in Donetsk region, inflicting losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment” it added.
U.S. Strikes Two Syrian Facilities After Attacks By Iran-Backed Militia
U.S. President Joe Biden ordered strikes on two facilities in Syria following attacks on U.S. troops in the past week, the Pentagon said, warning that the United States will take additional measures if attacks by Iran's proxies continue. U.S. forces have been hit more than a dozen times in Iraq and Syria in the past week by what Washington suspects are Iran-backed groups. Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and Lebanon's Hezbollah are all backed by Tehran.
U.S. Announces Additional $150 Million Security Assistance For Ukraine
The United States announced additional security assistance for Ukraine on October 26 valued at $150 million, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said. The package provides arms and equipment authorized under previously directed drawdowns, Blinken said in a statement. The Pentagon said the assistance includes additional munitions for national advanced surface-to-air missile systems, Stinger antiaircraft missiles, and additional ammunition for high mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS). The package also included Javelin anti-armor systems, more than 2 million rounds of small arms ammunition, and cold weather gear.
White House: Russia Is Executing Soldiers Who Refuse To Follow Orders
The White House said on October 26 that Russia is executing soldiers who fail to follow orders and threatening entire units with death if they retreat from Ukrainian artillery fire. It's a development that U.S. national-security officials believe reflects Russia's morale problems 20 months into its invasion of Ukraine, said White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby, calling the practice “reprehensible” and “barbaric." He added that he believes it is “a symptom of how poorly Russia’s military leaders know they’re doing and how bad they have handled this from a military perspective.”
Hamas Delegation Discusses Release Of Hostages, Cease-Fire With Russian Officials In Moscow
The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed on October 26 that a delegation from the militant group Hamas visited Moscow to discuss the situation in the Gaza Strip, prompting a rebuke from Israel.
“I can say and confirm that representatives of the Palestinian movement are visiting Moscow,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.
The deputy foreign minister of Iran, Ali Bagheri Kani, also visited Moscow on October 26, Zakharova added.
The visit of the Hamas delegation was reported earlier on October 26 by RIA Novosti, quoting a source in the Palestinian delegation. The delegation is headed by Hamas political leader Abu Marzuk, according to RIA Novosti and TASS.
The Foreign Ministry said later in a statement that it discussed the release of hostages in the Gaza Strip and the evacuation of foreigners, including Russian nationals, with a Hamas representative.
The statement said the talks emphasized “the need for a cessation of hostilities in and around the Gaza Strip and the prompt provision of humanitarian assistance to the affected Palestinian population.”
The diplomats also reaffirmed a shared commitment by Moscow and Tehran to “continue close coordination of efforts in the interests of stabilizing the situation in the Middle East.”
Hamas praised the efforts of Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Ministry to end what it called "the crimes of Israel that are supported by the West," according to a statement quoted by RIA Novosti.
The Israeli Foreign Ministry Israel reacted angrily to the visit, calling Russia’s invitation to the Hamas delegation "deplorable" and saying the organization is worse than Islamic State.
“The hands of senior Hamas figures are covered with the blood of more than 1,400 Israelis who were slaughtered, murdered, executed and burned, and they are responsible for the abduction of more than 220 Israelis, including babies, children, women and the elderly," the Israeli Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Concern for the hostages has been growing and only increased after a spokesman for Hamas's armed wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, said about 50 captives had been killed in Gaza due to Israeli strikes, which the militant organization says have killed 7,000 Palestinians. The spokesman gave no further details.
The U.S. State Department said Washington knows a significant number of people have died in Gaza but does not have independent confirmation of numbers, adding that it does not trust the figures released by Hamas.
Spokesman Matthew Miller also commented on the Hamas delegation’s visit to Moscow, saying that the United States has seen Russia play no productive role in the Middle East crisis.
White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby, asked about the delegation visiting Moscow, said this is not a time to be supporting Hamas.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
At UN, Iran Warns U.S. Will 'Not Be Spared' If War In Gaza Continues
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian warned at the United Nations on October 26 that, if Israel's retaliation against Palestinian militants Hamas in the Gaza Strip doesn't end, then the United States will "not be spared from this fire." Amir-Abdollahian made the comment in a speech to a meeting of the 193-member UN General Assembly on the Middle East. He said Iran does not welcome an expansion of the war in the region and stands ready to “play its part” in the humanitarian efforts.
Russian Authorities Formally Charge RFE/RL Journalist With Violating 'Foreign Agent' Law
Russia's Investigative Committee on October 26 specified the charge against RFE/RL journalist Alsu Kurmasheva, who is being held in pretrial detention after her arrest on suspicion of failing to register as a foreign agent.
The Investigative Committee announced that Kurmasheva has been charged under a section of the Criminal Code that refers to the registration of foreign agents who carry out “purposeful collection of information in the field of military, military-technical activities of Russia,” which, if received by foreign sources, “can be used against the security of the country,” RFE/RL's Russian Service reported.
The Investigative Committee said its investigation found that the Russian Justice Ministry did not add her to the list of foreign agents and that she failed to provide documents to be included on the registry.
Kurmasheva denies the charge.
Kurmasheva, a Prague-based journalist with RFE/RL's Tatar-Bashkir Service who holds dual U.S. and Russian citizenship, traveled to Russia for a family emergency in May.
She was temporarily detained on June 2 while waiting for her return flight at Kazan airport, where both of her passports were confiscated.
Authorities on October 11 fined Kurmasheva 10,000 rubles ($103) for failing to register her U.S. passport with Russian authorities, according to local media reports based on court documents.
Kurmasheva was detained again on October 18 on suspicion of failing to register as a foreign agent, a crime that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison. A Russian court on October 23 ordered her held in pretrial detention until December 5.
Russia's detention of Kurmasheva triggered a wave of criticism from rights groups and politicians who said the move signals a new level of war-time censorship.
RFE/RL acting President Jeffrey Gedmin responded to the outcome of the October 23 hearing by saying he was “deeply disappointed” and called for Kurmasheva’s immediate release.
The U.S. State Department has also expressed concern about the journalist and her detention and requested consular access.
Russia has been accused of detaining Americans to use as bargaining chips to exchange for Russians jailed in the United States. Another U.S. journalist, Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, has been jailed since March for allegedly spying -- a charge he and the newspaper vehemently deny.
Iranian Judiciary Summons Newspaper Chief Over Survey On Head Scarf Law
The head of a newspaper in Tehran has been summoned to appear in court following the publication of a poll on the "Hijab and Chastity" bill currently being debated by lawmakers, Mizan, the news agency of Iran's judiciary, said.
Mizan did not specify the newspaper's name, but on October 24, the Shargh newspaper reported on a survey suggesting that the "Hijab and Chastity" bill would not have a great impact on attitudes toward with mandatory head scarf, with 84 percent of participants saying it would not influence observance of the rule.
Shargh has since removed the article on the survey from its website.
The bill, which proposes extensive penalties for those opposing wearing the mandatory hijab, is aimed at confronting, detaining, and penalizing women who fail to observe the compulsory dress code amid a fierce debate over the rules.
Earlier this week, Iran's Guardians Council said it had returned the "Hijab and Chastity" bill to parliament due to "ambiguities" in the legislation.
Mizan said in its report that, if the newspaper does not provide the "necessary documents and evidence" sought by the court on the survey and its publication, the Tehran prosecutor will file charges against the media outlet.
The lack of women's rights in Iran has come under intense scrutiny since the September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody for a head-scarf violation.
Since then, thousands have poured onto the streets across the country to protest the treatment of women and a general lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
In response, the authorities have launched a brutal crackdown on dissent, detaining thousands and handing down stiff sentences to protesters, including the death penalty.
While the protests have shown some signs of waning, resistance to the hijab is likely to increase, analysts say, as it is seen now as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Family Says Imprisoned Iranian Activist Fatemeh Sepehri Again Taken To Hospital
Iranian activist Fatemeh Sepehri, an outspoken critic of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has again been transferred to Qaem Hospital in the northeastern city of Mashhad and admitted to the "critical care unit."
In a video released on Instagram, the mother of the imprisoned dissident stated that her daughter's condition in the hospital was "worse" than after her previous heart surgery, and that she was experiencing pain in her "head, hands, feet, back, and chest."
Fatemeh's mother recounted that, during their last in-person prison visit, her daughter's physical condition was "very poor," to the extent that she had to be "assisted by fellow inmates" to stand up.
Sepehri has been hospitalized several times this month due to issues with her heart.
Earlier this week, Sepehri, who was on medical leave from prison, was rearrested at her residence and taken back to prison.
Prior to Sepehri’s rearrest, her brother noted that officials from the Islamic Revolutionary Court had informed her that her medical leave had concluded and she was to present herself back at the prison to continue serving her 18-year sentence for propaganda activities against the Islamic republic, cooperation with hostile governments, insulting the late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini as well as Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and gathering and conspiring against national security.
Her two brothers, Mohammad Hossein and Hassan Sepehri, were arrested by security forces on September 28, coinciding with a heart angiography procedure Fatemeh Sepehri underwent.
Sepehri is among those who have publicly called for the resignation of the Islamic republic's leader. Her activism led to her arrest last year during nationwide protests.
She and the other activists have also called for a new political system within the framework of a new constitution that would secure dignity and equal rights for women.
Criticism of Khamenei, who has the last say on almost every decision in Iran, is considered a red line in Iran, and his critics often land in prison, where political prisoners are routinely held in solitary confinement and subjected to various forms of torture.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.K. Court Dismisses Challenge By Sanctioned Russian Oligarch Fridman
Britain's High Court has dismissed a legal challenge by sanctioned Russian oligarch Mikhail Fridman, who wanted funds to pay for his driver and the upkeep of his London mansion. The 59-year-old Russian-Israeli billionaire, who lives in London, took legal action after the authorities refused to allow the monthly payments of £30,000 ($37,000). The U.K.'s Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (Ofsi) had refused the request made to cover the costs of maintaining Fridman's Athlone House property. And in a 31-page ruling High Court issued on October 26 Judge Pushpinder Saini rejected his legal bid.
