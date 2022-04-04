News
Opposition Concedes As Hungary's Orban Claims Landslide Victory
BUDAPEST -- The leader of Hungary’s united opposition, Peter Marki-Zay, has conceded defeat in his country’s April 3 parliamentary elections, a vote in which longtime nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban has claimed a landslide victory.
Marki-Zay, 49, charged that the win by Orban’s Fidesz party was due to its dominance of the country’s media space and its manipulation of state resources.
“I don’t want to hide my disappointment, my sadness…. We knew this would be an uneven playing field,” Marki-Zay told supporters after preliminary voting results were announced. “We admit that Fidesz got a huge majority of the votes. But we still dispute whether this election was democratic and free.”
Hungary’s central election committee said late on April 3 that with 98 percent of the votes counted, Orban’s Fidesz had 53.1 percent, followed by Marki-Zay’s six-party opposition alliance with 35 percent. Fidesz was also projected to win 88 of the 106 single-mandate constituencies.
In a late-night speech to supporters, Orban, 58, hailed his win, which he described as a “victory so big that it could be seen even from the moon.”
“We won the best when everyone came together against us,” Orban said. "Huge international power centers and organizations have moved against us, and they, too, have to say something: Every penny they gave to the Hungarian left was a waste of money."
Based on the preliminary results, Fidesz should have 135 seats, a two-thirds majority, in the next parliament, while the opposition alliance will have 56 seats. The far-right Our Homeland party also picked up seven seats.
The expected tight race had given rise to concerns that Orban would not play fair in the balloting.
In an unprecedented move for an EU member state, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) deployed a full monitoring mission for the vote amid concerns over potential election fraud and the use of state resources to give the ruling party an unfair advantage.
Meanwhile, domestic issues were pushed to the side for the most part in the campaign, which was instead dominated by the war in Ukraine, which borders Hungary.
Though Orban has supported Ukraine in general, he has also refused to allow NATO weapons to flow into its neighbor, saying Hungary should stay out of the war.
Orban has used the war to stir up the mix of conservatism and nationalism that has allowed him to govern for the past 12 years with a so-called supermajority of at least two-thirds of parliament, allowing Fidesz to enact deep changes while bypassing the opposition.
The election victory was the fourth consecutive landslide for Orban, who is the longest-serving head of government in the European Union.
Critics accuse him of cementing single-party rule by modifying the constitution, taking over many media outlets, and rewriting election rules to Fidesz’s advantage.
He has frequently been at odds with other members of the European Union, which have criticized his brand of “illiberal democracy,” his anti-immigration policies, and measures his government has adopted that target the LGBT community.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, and dpa
U.K. PM Accuses Putin, Russia Of 'War Crimes,' Vows To Increase Sanctions, Support For Ukraine
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his country would increase sanctions on Moscow and bolster military aid to Ukraine following "despicable attacks against civilians" by Russia in Bucha and Irpin near Kyiv.
"I will do everything in my power to starve [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's war machine," Johnson said in a statement on April 3.
"We are stepping up our sanctions and military support, as well as bolstering our humanitarian support package to help those in need on the ground," he said.
Johnson, who has taken a tough line against Moscow following its unprovoked attack on Ukraine, said the deadly attacks near Kyiv were evidence that Russia was committing war crimes in Ukraine.
"Russia's despicable attacks against innocent civilians in Irpin and Bucha are yet more evidence that Putin and his army are committing war crimes in Ukraine," he said.
Ukrainian Prosecutor-General Iryna Venedyktova said on April 3 that prosecutors investigating possible war crimes by Russia have found 410 bodies in towns near Kyiv and that 140 of them had been examined.
Russia denied allegations that its forces were involved in the killing of civilians in the town of Bucha near Ukrainian capital amid an international outcry accusing Moscow’s forces of atrocities in the Kyiv area and elsewhere in Ukraine.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP
Russia Accused Of Atrocities In Kyiv Suburb Of Bucha
NATO Chief Says Russian Forces Near Kyiv 'Repositioning,' Not Withdrawing
Russia is repositioning its forces around Kyiv and not conducting a real “withdrawal,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said, as he warned that new attacks could take place.
“What we see is not a withdrawal, but we see that Russia is repositioning its troops," the NATO chief told CNN in an interview on April 3.
"We should not in a way be too optimistic because the attacks will continue and we are also concerned about potential increased attacks," he said.
U.S. and Western officials have downplayed suggestions in recent days that Russian forces were withdrawing, saying instead that they were likely repositioning and resupplying — and possibly gearing up for a new offensive in the eastern Donbas region.
Meanwhile, Stoltenberg labeled the reported killings of civilians in the Ukrainian city of Bucha as "horrific."
"It is a brutality against civilians we haven't seen in Europe for decades, and it's horrific, and it's absolutely unacceptable," Stoltenberg said.
In a separate interview with CNN, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also expressed revulsion at the sight of civilian bodies strewn along Bucha’s streets.
"You can't help but see these images as a punch to the gut," Blinken said.
"This is the reality of what's going on every single day as long as Russia's brutality against Ukraine continues," he added.
Russia has faced mounting international condemnation amid reports of possible war crimes committed by its forces in Bucha, a Kyiv suburb, and in other parts of Ukraine.
Based on reporting by CNN and AFP
Pope Francis Calls For Prayers For 'Martyred Ukraine'
Pope Francis has called for prayers for Ukraine during an April 3 Mass during the second day of his visit to Malta.
“Let us pray for peace and remember the humanitarian tragedy of martyred Ukraine,” the pontiff said, calling Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a “sacrilegious war.”
The pope also visited the John XXIII Peace Lab, a nongovernmental center named after Pope John XXIII that is preparing to receive Ukrainian refugees.
A day earlier, Francis, 85, said he was considering an invitation to visit the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko earlier extended the invitation to the pope.
Based on reports by AFP, AP, and dpa
Horror, Outrage Grow As Scenes Of Carnage Emerge In Ukraine's Bucha
KYIV -- Ukrainian and world leaders expressed horror and outrage after scenes of civilian deaths and mass executions emerged from the once-quiet town of Bucha following its occupation by Russian forces, raising accusations of atrocities and war crimes committed by Kremlin troops.
An angry Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy lashed out on April 3, accusing Russian forces of committing “genocide” in the town and told Kremlin leaders they should come to Bucha to see what their military had done.
"I want all the leaders of the Russian Federation to see how their orders are being fulfilled," Zelenskiy said in a video address, switching from Ukrainian to Russian.
"These kinds of orders. This kind of fulfillment. And there is a common responsibility. For these killings, for this torture, for arms blown off by blasts...for the shots in the back of the head," he said.
He said that Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russian military must be held responsible for the actions of the country's troops in Ukraine.
"When we find people with their hands tied behind their backs and beheaded, I don't understand," he said of the scenes of victims strewn on the streets of Bucha.
More videos and photographs emerged of the deadly aftermath of the Russian occupation of the town, about 35 kilometers northwest of the capital, Kyiv.
A correspondent for RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service saw the bodies of what appeared to be civilians spread out on the streets of the small city. In one location alone, the correspondent saw up to 10 bodies on the street.
AP journalists saw the bodies of at least 21 people in various spots around Bucha. The bodies of one group of nine people -- all in civilian clothes -- were scattered on the ground near a site that local residents said Russian forces had used as a base. The victims appeared to have been killed at close range.
At least two of them had their hands tied behind their backs and one was shot in the head, AP said.
AFP and Reuters were among Western news agencies that reported seeing people dead and bound on the streets of Bucha and nearby.
Ukraine's prosecutor-general, Iryna Venedyktova, said on April 3 that the bodies of 410 civilians had been removed from towns in the Kyiv area after Ukrainian troops retook them from Russian forces.
Venedyktova said the cases would be used as part of an investigation into alleged war crimes after prosecutors were able to enter the area for the first time on April 3 following the Russian retreat.
The mayor of Bucha said 300 residents had been killed in the town by Russian forces while Chechen fighters controlled the area.
Zelenskiy said he had created a “special mechanism” to investigate alleged Russian crimes in Ukraine.
The Russian Defense Ministry issued a statement on April 3 denying that its forces were involved in civilian killings in Bucha and claimed without evidence that the scenes had been “staged” by Kyiv for the media.
Western leaders expressed horror as they condemned the images coming out of Bucha, near Irpin, and elsewhere in Ukraine since the unprovoked invasion by Russian forces that started on February 24.
On Twitter, the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine wrote: "The images coming out of Bucha and other areas abandoned by Putin’s forces are horrific. The U.S. government is committed to pursuing accountability using every tool available. We cannot stand quiet, the world needs to know what happened, and we all must act."
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that "Russia's despicable attacks against innocent civilians in Irpin and Bucha are yet more evidence that Putin and his army are committing war crimes in Ukraine."
"I will do everything in my power to starve Putin’s war machine,” Johnson said, adding that Britain will step up its sanctions against Moscow and its military support for Kyiv.
Condemnations also came from leaders in the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, and Poland.
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki wrote on Facebook that the European Union must impose stronger sanctions on Moscow and supply Kyiv with more arms. He called on an international panel to investigate the killings in Bucha.
"The crimes Russia has committed on close to 300 inhabitants of Bucha and other towns outside Kyiv must be called acts of genocide and be dealt with as such," Morawiecki said.
United Nations chief Antonio Guterres said he was "deeply shocked by the images of civilians killed in Bucha."
"It is essential that an independent investigation leads to effective accountability," he added in a statement.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said his country will draw up new sanctions with allies against Moscow over the "war crimes" committed by Russian troops in Bucha.
"The murder of civilians is a war crime, and we must relentlessly investigate these crimes committed by the Russian armed forces," he said. "In the coming days, we will decide with our circle of allies on further measures. President Putin and his supporters will feel the consequences."
Russia forces, having faced tougher-than-expected Ukrainian resistance near Kyiv, have retreated to areas to the north and east of the capital.
Some experts doubt that the troops have withdrawn but suspect they are repositioning to focus their attacks on the east of Ukraine, where separatists have held territory since 2014.
Elsewhere on April 3, while Kyiv was relatively quiet, Ukrainian authorities reported a Russian attack on a hospital in the eastern town of Rubizhne, killing one person and injuring three.
In the south, one person was killed and 14 were injured after a Russian strike on the city of Mykolayiv, Governor Vitaliy Kim said on Telegram.
The reports could not immediately be independently confirmed.
With reporting by AFP, Reuters, AP, and dpa
Russian Space Chief Warns That Sanctions Threaten Space Station Cooperation
The head of Russia's space program has said that the future of the International Space Station (ISS) is at risk if punitive sanctions imposed by the West against Moscow are not lifted.
“The restoration of normal relations between partners in the ISS and other joint (space) projects is possible only with the complete and unconditional lifting” of sanctions, Roskosmos head Dmitry Rogozin said on April 2.
Rogozin said that the Western sanctions, some of which predate Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine, could disrupt Russia's provision of cargo and manned flights to the ISS.
He added that "no one but us can deliver fuel to the station" and said that only the Russian engines powering the cargo craft "are able to correct the ISS’s orbit."
Space is one of the last remaining areas of cooperation between Moscow and Western countries, including the United States, the EU, and Canadian space agencies.
Last week, a NASA astronaut returned to Earth from the ISS along with two Russian astronauts aboard a Russian space craft.
Based on reporting by dpa and AP
Greek Foreign Minister Arrives On Aid Mission As Ukraine's Odesa Hit By Air Strikes
KIYV -- Amid air strikes and explosions in the Black Sea port of Odesa, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias arrived on April 3 to deliver badly needed aid to the strategic city of 1 million people as the head of a humanitarian mission.
Dendias handed aid to city authorities and began plans to establish a regular flow of aid from Greece to Odesa after hopes of setting up a distribution base in Mariupol were derailed by the intense Russian bombardment that has reduced that port city to rubble.
Thousands of ethnic Greeks live in Mariupol, and at least 10 have been killed there since Russia began its attacks late last month. More than 150 Greek citizens and ship crews have been evacuated, Greek officials said.
In Odesa, Dendias met on April 3 with Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov, the Greek Foreign Ministry said on Twitter.
The “discussion focused on the strong presence of [a] Greek Diaspora in Odesa, in light of the long-standing ties of Greece with the city, and the challenges it faces,” it said.
“The reopening of [Greece's] consulate will help distribute humanitarian aid and set up corridors for the Greek ethnic community to leave from any areas of Ukraine, if needed, via Odesa," Dendias said upon arrival, according to a Greek Foreign Ministry statement.
Odesa was targeted by air strikes early on April 3, Interior Ministry official Anton Herashchenko wrote in a post on Telegram.
“Fires were reported in some areas,” he wrote. “Some of the missiles were shot down by air defense.”
The Telegram channel of the Odesa city council confirmed the attacks.
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Meanwhile, Vladimir Medinsky, the head of Russia’s negotiating team in talks with Ukraine, posted on Telegram that the discussions had not made sufficient progress to merit a summit between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Medinsky also emphasized that “Russia’s position on Crimea and Donbas remains UNCHANGED,” referring to the Black Sea peninsula that Moscow annexed in 2014 and the eastern Ukrainian regions that Moscow recognized as independent in the run-up to Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine.
A journalist with the French AFP news agency in Odesa reported hearing explosions at around 6 a.m. and seeing at least three columns of black smoke rising above an industrial part of the city.
Odesa, with a population of about 1 million, is the largest Black Sea port still under Ukrainian control.
The Russian Defense Ministry said on April 3 that it had struck on oil refinery and oil storage facilities near the city. The ministry said its forces had targeted 28 Ukrainian military facilities across the country.
On April 2, Zelenskiy warned that Russia was preparing “powerful strikes” in the south of the country as it withdrew forces from areas around Kyiv and Chernihiv in the north.
In an April 3 bulletin, Britain’s Defense Ministry said Russia continues to blockade access to Ukraine through the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.
Russia “retains the capability to attempt an amphibious landing” along Ukraine’s southern coast, “but such an operation is likely to be increasingly high risk due to the time Ukrainian forces have had to prepare,” the ministry posted on Twitter.
The ministry added that “mines within the Black Sea pose a serious risk to maritime activity,” saying the origin of the mines remained unknown.
In the embattled city of Mariupol on the Sea of Azov, some 100,000 civilians remain trapped and surrounded by Russian forces. Analysts believe Russia is intent on capturing the strategic port to create a land corridor from the Donbas region, which is partially controlled by Moscow-backed separatist formations supported by Russian troops, and the Ukrainian Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, which Moscow annexed in 2014.
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on April 3 that seven buses would attempt to reach the city during the day, accompanied by representatives of the International Red Cross. In all, she said, 17 buses were attempting to evacuate civilians from Mariupol and the nearby port city of Berdyansk.
The attempt to reach Mariupol comes one day after the International Red Cross abandoned an attempt to send a convoy there because of the volatile military situation in the area.
Zelenskiy said Mariupol’s resistance had given Ukraine “invaluable time” to retake territory in the north, “time that is allowing us to foil the enemy’s tactics and weaken its capabilities.”
“Peace will not be the result of any decisions the enemy makes somewhere in Moscow,” Zelenskiy added. “There is no need to entertain empty hopes that they will simply leave our land. We can only have peace by fighting.”
Zelenskiy accused retreating Russian forces of creating a “disaster” outside of Kyiv and of planting mines and booby traps across the country.
The mayor of the newly liberated Kyiv suburb of Bucha said on April 2 that some 300 local residents had been killed during the month that Russian forces held the town.
Mayor Anatoliy Fedoruk told AFP that all of the victims had been “shot dead in the back of the head” and many of the bodies were buried in a mass grave.
Moscow, which launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, denied its forces were involved in the Bucha killings.
With reporting by AFP, AP, and Reuters
Projections Give Vucic And His SNS Party Big Victories In Serbian Elections
BELGRADE -- Incumbent Aleksandar Vucic is set to win Serbia’s presidential vote and his ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) appears in line to win the most votes in parliamentary elections, according to post-vote projections.
The National Electoral Commission said it will not announce preliminary results or hold a news conference on election night, April 3. This is the first time that the highest electoral body has not announced the results on the evening of an election day.
The deadline for announcing the final results is April 7.
Pollsters Ipsos and CeSID said late on April 3 that, based on a sample of the partial polling station count, Vucic would gain 59.8 percent in the presidential vote, with opposition candidate Zdravko Ponos set to get 17.1 percent.
The pollsters projected that the SNS would receive 43.6 percent of votes, while the United for Victory opposition alliance is set to finish second with 12.9 percent in the vote for parliament.
SNS's coalition partner, the Socialist Party of Serbia, took 11.6 percent of the votes.
The NADA coalition was projected to have 5.4 percent, while the We Must! coalition has 4.3 percent, Dveri has 4 percent, and Zavetnici has 3.9 percent.
Vucic declared victory in a televised speech, saying he had won 60 percent of the vote, or more than 2.2 million votes out of Serbia’s 6.5 million registered voters.
Earlier in the day, the country’s election commission estimated a turnout of 58-60 percent, substantially higher than the 48.8 percent reported in the 2020 parliamentary vote. Officials said long lines remained at some polling stations as of 8 p.m. and that those people would be allowed to vote.
At a news briefing, election officials said the process had been carried out “without major problems” and in a “democratic manner.”
They added, though, that there had been clashes between "different party activists" at some polling stations and urged all political parties to remain "calm" and conduct any activities peacefully."
The nongovernmental Center for Research, Transparency, and Accountability (CRTA) said its observers submitted five criminal complaints to authorities over “irregularities.”
The issues included the buying of votes at the polling stations, keeping parallel voter lists, violating the secrecy of the ballot, recording events at polling stations, as well as the presence of unauthorized persons at polling stations.
The elections were monitored by more than 4,000 observers from the CRTA and CeSID nongovernmental organizations, as well as delegations from the European Parliament, the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, and the European Network of Election Observation Organizations.
Five years after winning his first term as president, Vucic remains the dominant force in Serbia, preaching peace and stability at a time when Europe is being rocked by its biggest conflict since the end of World War II with Russia's war against Ukraine.
But his critics complain he has tightened his grip on power through his control of the media and government to a point where a survey last month by the pollster Demostat showed 43 percent of the country doesn't believe the elections will be free or fair.
"In recent years, the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) has steadily eroded political rights and civil liberties, putting pressure on independent media, the political opposition, and civil society organizations," Freedom House said in its latest assessment of Serbia, which it ranked 62nd out of 100 nations in its freedom index for 2021.
Vucic's main opponent was Ponos -- a retired general who emerged as a surprise candidate fielded by the country's pro-European Union opposition camp.
The 60-year-old Ponos "is a candidate of the center-right and it seems that the opposition wanted to find an individual that can be a good candidate for what's considered the political mainstream in Serbia, which leans more to the right," said Bojan Klacar, the managing director of the Belgrade-based Center For Free Elections and Democracy polling agency.
That mainstream, however, appears to have not have voted for a change in leadership at the presidential level, or in the national legislature even with the government on the back foot after a number of controversies in recent months.
Prior to the vote, a poll from the Belgrade-based Institute for European Affairs predicted that Vucic would win in the first round by taking 60 percent of the vote, with Ponos a distant second with 18 percent.
A poll by the Institute for European Affairs, had indicated the new parliament -- comprised of 250 seats -- would likely comprise four or potentially five parties: the ruling SNS with 57 percent; United for Victory with 19 percent; the Socialist Party of Serbia with 6.6 percent; We Must! (Moramo!) with 5.7 percent. The national-conservative NADA coalition is hovering around the 3 percent threshold, so the party could just scrape through.
Such a result would be massive for SNS, as it would be the first time the party had crossed the 50 percent threshold.
Preliminary Results Give Orban's Fidesz Party Victory In Hungary
BUDAPEST -- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban thanked supporters late on April 3 after his ruling Fidesz party appeared set for a convincing victory over a six-party opposition grouping in what had been billed as a major challenge to the autocratic leader’s 12-year rule in the country.
The country’s election committee said that, based on preliminary results, Fidesz held 55 percent of votes in the national party list, while the United for Hungary coalition was second with 33 percent, and Our Home came third with 6.45 percent.
According to the election committee, parliamentary seat allocations were estimated at Fidesz-KDNP, 134 seats; United for Hungary, 58 seats; and Our Home, seven seats.
“We won the best when everyone came together against us,” Orban told supporters after the vote.
"Huge international power centers and organizations have moved against us, and they too have to say something: Every penny they gave to the Hungarian left was a waste of money," Orban said.
Opinion polls had given Fidesz and its partners only a narrow lead over the six-party opposition grouping ahead of voting by Hungary's 8 million registered voters. But a significant segment of the electorate was said to be undecided in the final days of campaigning.
The expected tight race had given rise to concerns that Orban would not play fair in the balloting.
In an unprecedented move for an EU member state, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) has deployed a full monitoring mission for the vote amid concerns over potential election fraud and the use of state resources to give the ruling party an unfair advantage.
Meanwhile, domestic issues have been pushed to the side for the most part in the campaign, which has instead been dominated by the war in Ukraine, which borders Hungary.
'Putin Or Europe?'
Though Orban has supported Ukraine in general, he has also refused to allow NATO weapons to flow into its neighbor, saying Hungary should stay out of the war.
That message, according to opposition leader Peter Marki-Zay, had made the vote a simple one: “The question is clear: Putin or Europe?”
Marki-Zay, 49, went even further in an interview with RFE/RL’s Hungarian Service this week, calling Orban a “traitor” who is putting Hungarians at risk.
"I continue to say that we have to stop Putin, not Brussels. Let's for once be on the right side of history, for once on the winning side," Marki-Zay said.
For his part, Orban has used the war to stir up the mix of conservatism and nationalism that has allowed him to govern for the past 12 years with a so-called supermajority of at least two-thirds of parliament, allowing Fidesz to enact deep changes while bypassing the opposition.
At a rally on April 1, Orban warned an opposition victory at the polls would see weapons flow into Ukraine “the next day,” while energy imports from Russia would be cut off, harming Hungarians and the country’s economy.
He has also hit out at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s criticism of the Hungarian government for its ties to Moscow.
“Elections have always been important, but with the war and the possibility of an economic crisis in Europe, the stakes are higher than ever,” Orban said in an interview on April 1 with Kossuth Radio.
When the campaign has strayed away from the war in Ukraine and toward domestic issues, Orban has trumpeted the country’s economic performance while glossing over issues such as the authoritarian tendencies of his government, which have raised the ire of the European Union and prompted the bloc to withhold billions of euros in pandemic relief funds.
Marki-Zay has chipped away at Fidesz’s power base, center-right voters, with his own blend of Catholic faith and conservatism.
Orban has long been accused by critics both in the EU and in Hungary of overseeing the dismantling of democratic institutions, exerting undue control over the media and judiciary, and facilitating corruption.
Marki-Zay has attacked Orban, who is looking to win a fourth consecutive term, for his policies at home and his close relationships with Moscow and Beijing, saying they have not only hurt Hungary’s international standing, but have had an economic impact as well.
"Even if it would mean a huge market and strategic opportunity, over the past 12 years Orban has failed to show that he has secured any sort of market, whether in China or in Russia," he said.
"It is not at all visible that Orban has developed the Hungarian economy,” he concluded.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, and AFP
Former Ukrainian PM Yulia Tymoshenko: Putin On 'Historic Mission' To Recreate The Soviet Union
Russian President Vladimir Putin is seeking to recreate the Soviet Union, an aspiration that also threatens Central and Eastern Europe, Ukraine’s former prime minister said.
Yulia Tymoshenko's remarks, made in an interview with Current Time, were some of the most extensive comments she’s made since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24..
“Vladimir Putin deeply believes that he has a historic mission to recreate the Soviet Union,” she said in the interview published on April 1. “To return European countries to some past century with all those aspects of prison that were part of the Soviet Union.”
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
“And his sense of his ‘historic mission’ is so deep that he is ready to achieve this not only politically, but also economically, using the energy tools that he has,” she said.
Now a lawmaker in parliament and the head of an opposition political party, Tymoshenko is a fiery and sometimes divisive figure in Ukrainian politics. She served as prime minister twice, under President Viktor Yushchenko, before challenging Viktor Yanukovych for the presidency in 2010.
She was jailed during the Yanukovych presidency for nearly 2 1/2 years until the February 2014 Maidan revolution, which culminated in violent street clashes and in Yanukovych fleeing Ukraine for Russia.
She finished a distant second to Petro Poroshenko in the 2014 presidential election, and finished third in the 2019 presidential election, trailing both Poroshenko and Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who won the vote.
In the 2019 parliamentary vote, her political bloc -- called Fatherland – announced that its position would be in opposition to Zelenskiy’s Servant of the People bloc, which held a majority in the Ukrainian parliament.
Among other things, the party opposed legislation backed by Zelenskiy to allow the sale of farmland -- a controversial move in Ukraine, where agriculture plays a traditional and important role in the country’s economy.
Tymoshenko was also a key player in Ukraine’s oil and gas industry, and negotiated directly with Putin and top Russian industry officials in the 2000s amid a series of crises over Russian gas supplies to Ukraine.
“We must understand that this mistaken idea of Putin's mission in the world could disfigure the lives of not only those in Ukraine, Georgia, and Moldova, but it could affect every European country where he sees his interest in one way or another,” she said. “You can read this, among other things, in the ultimatum that he delivered to the Western world, the United States, and NATO.”
“This is madness, this is some incredibly perverted perception of reality. Does this mean that the countries of Central and Eastern Europe, the Baltic countries should be thrown out of the Western world, from the NATO system, collective security?”
She said the Russian invasion had only bolstered her support for Ukraine joining NATO eventually. The Kremlin vehemently opposes Ukrainian membership, and has demanded that the Zelenskiy government foreswear it for the future.
“No one can tell us from the outside, especially the aggressor country, how we should build our lives, how we should form our constitution, how we should build the government of our country and the management of our army,” she told Current Time, a Russian-language network led by RFE/RL in cooperation with VOA.
“No one has the right today to set conditions for Ukraine, that we ought to surrender part of our territory in exchange for the withdrawal from our country of someone carrying around dirty weapons.”
“Ukraine's membership in NATO is the most powerful guarantee, second only to having a strong army, which can once and for all stop any attempts by the Russian Federation to seize Ukraine,” she said.
“And such attempts will not stop. We should not be in any way naive, thinking that today's events, that peace talks will stop the aggressor's plans to seize Ukraine.”
Dutch Government Calls On Citizens To Turn Down Heating To Reduce Gas Dependence On Russia
The Dutch government has launched a campaign urging people to turn down their central heating and take shorter showers to save power in order to reduce the country’s dependence on Russian fuel imports amid spiraling energy costs.
"Our energy bills are rising, we need to become less dependent on gas from Russia, and we want to fight climate change," the government said in a national appeal.
The government took the lead, announcing on April 2 that it will turn down the temperature in 200 of its office blocks from 21 to 19 degrees Celsius in the winter and use less air conditioning in the summer.
In newspaper advertisements and via an online campaign, citizens were being called upon to set the heating in their homes to no more than 19 degrees.
"Put on a warm jacket or jumper, socks and slippers," the campaign advises. "If you are staying at home, perhaps the thermostat can be turned down one degree."
Based on reporting by AP and dpa
Missing Ukrainian Photojournalist Levin Found Dead Near Kyiv
The Ukrainian photographer and documentary maker Maks Levin has been found dead near the capital, Kyiv, after going missing more more than two weeks ago, presidential aide Andriy Yermak said on April 2.
"He went missing in the conflict area on March 13 in the Kyiv region. His body was found near the village of Huta Mezhyhirska on April 1," he said in a post on Telegram.
Reporters Without Borders said in an April 2 tweet that Levin was unarmed and wearing a press jacket, and that he was the sixth journalist to be killed since Russia launched its war against Ukraine on February 24.*
“Targeting journalists is a war crime,” the Paris-based media watchdog said.
Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office said that according to preliminary findings, Levin “was fatally shot twice with small-arms fire, by servicemen" of the Russian military.
Levin, 40, a father of four, had been working with many Ukrainian and international media, including Reuters, the BBC, and the Associated Press.
John Pullman, Reuters' global managing editor for visuals, said: "We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of Maksim Levin, a longtime contributor to Reuters, in Ukraine."
"Maks has provided compelling photos and video from Ukraine to Reuters since 2013. His death is a huge loss to the world of journalism. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time."
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
*NOTE: This article has been amended to correct the number of journalists that Reporters Without Borders said had been killed since Russia invaded Ukraine. It had been incorrectly cited in our original report.
Iran Coach Says World Cup Match Against U.S. About Soccer, Not Politics
Iran coach Dragan Skocic has played down the political aspects of another World Cup group stage meeting with the United States, saying he and the team would only be focusing on soccer.
The two teams will meet on November 29 at the Qatar tournament in Group B which also features England and possibly Ukraine as well.
Washington broke diplomatic ties with Iran following the 1979 revolution and the takeover of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran.
The United States and Iran met for the first time at a World Cup in 1998, with Iran winning 2-1.
Skocic admitted to the political undertones but insisted "I am not political. I am focusing on football.”
"My team and I will therefore only concentrate on sporting matters and prepare for the games in the best possible way," Skocic said.
“It's 24 years later from 1998 and further removed from the '70s and both nations have evolved tremendously since then,” U.S coach Gregg Berhalter said. “For us, it's a soccer game.”
Based on reporting by dpa and AP
Pope Says He Is Considering A Trip To Ukraine
Pope Francis say he is considering a trip to Ukraine.
While on a flight to Malta on April 2, a journalist traveling with him asked Francis whether he was considering an invitation to visit the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.
"Yes, it is on the table," the 85-year-old pontiff replied. He did not elaborate.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has invited the pope to come to the war-torn country.
Pope Francis has called for an end to the war in Ukraine and said there was no justification for the “senseless massacre” that is occurring in the besieged country.
Based on reporting by Reuters and dpa
UNESCO Says At Least 53 Cultural Sites In Ukraine Damaged In War
The United Nations' cultural agency, UNESCO, says at least 53 culturally important sites have been damaged since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began.
The damaged sites include 29 churches, 16 historical buildings, four museums and four monuments, UNESCO Deputy Director-General for Culture Ernesto Ottone Ramirez said in Paris on April 1.
"This is the latest list, but it is not exhaustive, as our experts are continuing to verify a number of reports," a spokesperson was quoted as telling AFP.
UNESCO says it is using satellite images and witness reports to verify the damage.
The sites that UNESCO says have been damaged include over a dozen in the eastern Kharkiv region, which has been intensely hit by Russian fire.
Five are in the capital Kyiv while another five are in the Chernihiv region.
UNESCO chief Audrey Azoulay wrote to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the beginning of March to remind him that Russia is a signatory to the convention for the protection of cultural heritage at the time of war, the agency said.
Having initially said Moscow had not responded, UNESCO later said it had received an answer, in which Russia said it was aware of its obligations and was "committed" to them.
Based on reporting by AFP, Reuters and dpa
Pentagon To Give Ukraine $300 Million In Security Assistance
The U.S. Defense Department has announced it is allotting $300 million in "security assistance" for Ukraine to bolster the country's defense capabilities.
Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said in a statement on April 1 that the gear in the new package includes laser-guided rocket systems, unmanned aircraft, armored vehicles, night-vision devices, ammunition, and medical supplies.
"This decision underscores the United States' unwavering commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in support of its heroic efforts to repel Russia's war of choice," Kirby said.
Kirby added that the U.S. "also continues to work with its allies and partners to identify and provide to the Ukrainians additional capabilities."
The United States has provided more than $1.6 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since Russia launched its unprovoked war against its neighbor.
Based on reporting by AP and dpa
China Tells EU It Will Pursue Ukraine Peace In Its Own Way
China has offered the European Union assurances that it would seek peace in Ukraine on its own terms, deflecting pressure for a tougher stance on Russia over its unprovoked war on Ukraine.
Premier Li Keqiang told EU leaders on April 1 that Beijing would push for peace in "its own way", while President Xi Jinping said he hoped the EU would treat China "independently," in a nod to Europe's close ties with the United States.
The EU told Beijing during the virtual summit with Li and Xi not to allow Moscow to circumvent Western sanctions imposed over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"We called on China to help end the war in Ukraine. China cannot turn a blind eye to Russia's violation of international law," European Council President Charles Michel told a news briefing with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
"Any attempts to circumvent sanctions or provide aid to Russia would prolong the war," he said.
Li told the EU leaders that China has always sought peace and promoted negotiations and is willing to continue to play a constructive role with the international community, state broadcaster CCTV reported.
Michel said the two sides agreed that the war was threatening global security and the global economy
Von der Leyen said leaders from both sides “exchanged very clearly opposing views" on many topics but expressed hopes that China would use its influence as a major power and permanent member of the UN Security Council to convince Russia it should put an end to the war.
Von der Leyen insisted that any support given to Russia's ability to wage its war would lead to “major reputational damage for China" in Europe.
China has refused to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine, criticizing punishing economic sanctions brought by the West against Moscow while parroting Russian disinformation about the war.
China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian earlier warned at a daily briefing that his country “disapproves of solving problems through sanctions, and we are even more opposed to unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction that have no basis in international law."
A Chinese Foreign Ministry official said on April 2 that China would continue to support talks on a cease-fire, but noted that China’s role should “not be overestimated.”
China has come under increasing international criticism over abuses committed against Uyghurs and other mainly Muslim groups in northwestern Xinjiang Province through mass internment, forced labor, population control, and the elimination of the minorities’ religious beliefs and culture.
Beijing denies abuses, saying it "reeducating" Uyghurs to prevent radical Islam and terrorism.
The United States and many rights groups have alleged that Beijing is carrying out genocide.
Almost 14 percent of China’s total trade is done with the EU, and 12 percent with the United States, compared to just 2.4 percent with Russia.
With reporting by Reuters , AP and dpa
Entire Kyiv Region Retaken By Ukraine; Russia Accused Of Mining Retreat
Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar has said that the Kyiv region has been retaken from Russian troops.
"Irpin, Bucha, Hostomel, and the entire Kyiv region have been liberated from the invader," Malyar wrote on Facebook on April 2, naming suburbs of the capital hard hit since Russia's war against Ukraine began in late February.
The news came after Ukraine said earlier in the day that Russian forces were making a "rapid retreat" from areas around Kyiv and the northern city of Chernihiv, near Ukraine's border with southeast Belarus.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that much of the Russian military equipment being moved into Belarus was damaged, and that Russian military personnel were taking stolen items, including civilian vehicles, into Belarus in order to ship them to Russia.
Retreating Russian forces have also been accused by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of creating a complete “disaster” outside the capital and of planting mines across the country as they move toward Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.
In his nightly video address to the nation, Zelenskiy said on April 1 that Russian forces were leaving mines, trip wires, and other obstacles in their wake. "They are mining homes, mining equipment, even the bodies of people who were killed,” he said.
In Bucha, a correspondent for AFP reported seeing the bodies of at least 20 people on a single street, including one with bound hands.
The French news agency quoted Bucha Mayor Anatoliy Fedoruk as saying that all of the victims had been "shot dead in the back of the head," and that 280 more bodies had been buried in a mass grave.
Many of the bodies, he said, "had white bandages on them "to show that they were unarmed."
Presidential aide Andriy Yermak said on April 2 that Ukrainian photographer and documentary maker Maks Levin had been found dead near Kyiv following his disappearance more than two weeks ago.
"He went missing in the conflict area on March 13 in the Kyiv region. His body was found near the village of Huta Mezhyhirska on April 1," he said in a post on Telegram.
Reporters Without Borders said in an April 2 tweet that Levin was unarmed and wearing a press jacket, and that he was the sixth journalist to be killed in the course of the war that began February 24.
Zelenskiy warned during his address of difficult battles ahead as Russia redeploys troops. “We are preparing for an even more active defense,” he said, adding that he expected violent Russian attacks in the east of his country.
"The Russian forces are accumulating in the Donbas, in the Kharkiv direction," he said. "They are preparing for powerful new blows."
On April 2, the International Red Cross made its second attempt in two days to evacuate civilians from the southeastern city of Mariupol, a strategic port on the Sea of Azov that has been devastated by some of the heaviest urban fighting of the war.
The humanitarian organization, which had to abandon an attempt to send a convoy to escort civilians out of the city the previous day, said late in the evening of April 2 that the effort was ongoing, but the situation on the ground was volatile.
Russia's Defense Ministry blamed the Red Cross for any failure to evacuate civilians from Mariupol on April 2, saying its team had left too late to reach Mariupol in time, according to Russia's state-run RIA news agency.
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk announced on Telegram, however, that 765 civilians had managed to flee the city in their own vehicles. A further 500 civilians fled the nearby city of Berdyansk, and evacuations were expected to continue on April 3, Vereshchuk said.
Roughly 3,000 people reportedly managed to escape Mariupol on April 1, and 3,000 had been evacuated from other cities, according to Ukrainian officials.
In his April 1 address, Zelenskiy did not mention the latest round of talks with Russian negotiators that took place earlier that day by video. However, a Ukrainian negotiator was quoted as saying on April 2 that Russia had indicated that negotiations had advanced enough for direct consultations between the countries' presidents.
Interfax Ukraine quoted David Arakhamia as telling Ukrainian television that Russia had accepted Ukraine's overall position with the exception of its stance on Crimea.
The Ukrainian peninsula was annexed by Russia after its 2014 invasion of Ukraine, and Moscow has insisted that it be recognized as Russian territory. Ukraine has said it will not accept the loss of any of its sovereign territory.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted by Russia's RIA news agency on April 2 as saying that it was important for talks to continue, but that Kyiv had rejected Moscow's desire to hold more talks in Belarus.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Russian Service, Reuters, AP, and AFP
Poll Shows Putin Ratings Climb Among Russians Since Ukraine Invasion
A new Russian opinion poll shows that President Vladimir Putin has gotten a boost in ratings since the start of the war in Ukraine.
The Levada Center said in a survey released on March 30 that more than 80 percent of Russian respondents support his actions.
The poll was the first Levada has conducted since the conflict began on February 24.
The survey also showed 83 percent of Russians backing Putin, up from 71 percent in early February.
The survey was conducted on March 24-30 in face-to-face interviews with 1,632 Russians across the country. The margin of error was 3.4 percentage points.
The findings match up with those of Kremlin-backed, state-funded pollsters, which also showed Putin's approval ratings at above 80 percent.
Levada is one of Russia's most reputable and longest-operating independent polling agencies.
In 2016, the organization was labeled a "foreign agent" under Russia's draconian "foreign agent" law -- a label that carries Cold War-connotations of espionage or treason.
The law has also been used as a cudgel against civil society groups, nongovernmental organizations, and independent media organizations, including RFE/RL.
That's led to an exodus of reporters, who have fled the country since the February 24 invasion of Ukraine.
Since the invasion, Russian state media have trumpeted Kremlin messaging on the Ukraine war, including promoting falsehoods and outright lies about battlefield successes and about justification for the war.
Top Official Says Kazakhstan Won't Help Russia Evade Western Sanctions
Kazakhstan will not help Russia to evade Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over its ongoing invasion of Ukraine, a top Kazakh official has said.
In an interview with Euractiv news, however, Timur Suleimenov, the deputy chief of the Kazakh presidential office, said Kazakhstan will continue its economic ties with Russia within the Eurasian Economic Union.
Kazakhstan "will continue to invest in Russia and attract investment for Russia: there is no way for our economy to do it differently," he said. "But we will do our best to control the sanctioned goods.
"We will do our best to control any investment from a sanctioned person or entity in Kazakhstan, and this is something we wanted to convey to Europeans openly," Suleimenov said in the March 29 interview.
He said Kazakh authorities were working to change laws to make it possible to cooperate with Russia without violating sanctions.
Kazakhstan is one of Russia's largest trading partners, and the two countries share a 7,600-kilometer border.
Kazakhstan's government watched warily as Russia first annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, and fomented a war in the eastern Donbas. And the government has reportedly been even more concerned about the new invasion of Ukraine, though Kazakh officials have voiced little public criticism.
"Kazakhstan respects the territorial integrity of Ukraine," Suleimenov was quoted as saying, adding that Astana "did not recognize and will not recognize" the Crimean annexation, nor the independence of the two separatist-controlled territories in eastern Ukraine.
"Kazakhstan is not part of this conflict. Yes, we are part of the Eurasian Economic Union but we are an independent state with our own system, and we will abide by the restrictions imposed on Russia and Belarus. We don't want and will not risk being placed in the same basket," Suleimenov said.
The Eurasian Economic Union is a trading bloc dominated by Russia, and includes Belarus, Armenia, and Kyrgyzstan, as well as Kazakhstan. The grouping was conceived by Moscow as a counterweight to the European Union, though experts view it as being mainly a way for Moscow to exert economic leverage over the other countries.
With reporting Euractiv and KazTAG
- By Current Time
Moscow Prosecutor Seeks Correctional Labor For Video Questioning Teachers
MOSCOW --- Prosecutors are seeking correctional labor sentences for four former editors of the Doxa student magazine in Moscow for allegedly engaging minors in activities that might be "dangerous" because of a video they posted online questioning whether it was right for teachers to discourage students from attending rallies for opposition leader Aleksei Navalny.
The request was made on April 1 at the trial in Moscow of Armen Aramyan, Natalya Tyshkevich, Alla Gutnikova, and Vladimir Metyolkin.
The prosecutor wants the four to be handed two years of correctional labor each, while also barring them from being administrators of websites over the same period.
According to Russian legislation, those handed correctional labor sentences must pay the State Treasury a portion of their wages if they are already employed. If they are unemployed, they must work at jobs assigned by the Federal Penitentiary Service during the term of their sentence.
The four journalists were detained in mid-April 2021 for questioning at the Investigation Committee after their homes and the magazine's offices were searched over the video, which the publication posted online in January 2021.
The video questioned teachers' motives as to why they warned students about repercussions they could face for participating in unsanctioned rallies on January 23 and January 31, 2021, in protest at Navalny's arrest.
Doxa editors say the video was deleted from the magazine's website following a demand from Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor to remove it.
More than 10,000 supporters of Navalny were detained across Russia during and after the January rallies. Many of those detained were either fined or handed several-day jail terms. At least 90 were charged with criminal offenses and several have been fired by their employers.
Human rights groups have called on Moscow repeatedly to stop targeting journalists because they are covering the protests or express solidarity with protesters, since both are protected under the right to freedom of expression.
Navalny was detained at a Moscow airport on January 17, 2021, upon his arrival from Germany, where he was recovering from a poisoning in Siberia in August 2020 that several European laboratories concluded was from a military-grade chemical nerve agent.
Navalny has insisted that his poisoning was ordered directly by President Vladimir Putin, which the Kremlin has denied.
In February, a Moscow court ruled that while in Germany, Navalny had violated the terms of parole from an old embezzlement case that is widely regarded as politically motivated.
Navalny's 3 1/2-year suspended sentence from the case was converted to a jail term, though the court said he will serve 2 1/2 years in prison given the amount of time he had been held in detention.
Last week, a court sentenced Navalny to nine years in prison after finding him guilty of embezzlement and contempt charges in a separate case that Navalny and his supporters also rejected as politically motivated.
French Actor Depardieu, Who Received Russian Citizenship From Putin, Criticizes Him For Ukraine War
Gerard Depardieu, the French actor who sought Russian citizenship nearly a decade ago to escape French taxes, has strongly criticized Russian leader Vladimir Putin for his decision to invade Ukraine.
"The Russian people are not responsible for the crazy, unacceptable excesses of their leaders like Vladimir Putin," Depardieu, who has praised Putin in the past, told AFP on March 31
Depardieu, who gained international fame in films like Cyrano De Bergerac, Hamlet, and The Life Of Pi, obtained Russian citizenship in 2013 Putin after criticizing France high taxes. Putin himself an executive order expediting the citizenship process.
In comments made not long after gaining citizenship, Depardieu dismissed his critics, which included Russians: "The Russian opposition has no program; it has nothing."
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to Depardieu's criticism of Putin, saying he "most likely does not fully understand what is happening."
"If necessary, we will be ready to tell and explain him everything so that he understands. If he wants to," Peskov said.
Days after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, the 72-year-old actor called for negotiations to stop the war.
In 2015, Ukraine blacklisted Depardieu and barred him from entering the country for five years for his public statements about Ukraine and Russia.
Media reports at the time quoted Depardieu as saying, "I love Russia and I love Ukraine, which is part of Russia."
With reporting by La Figaro, Reuters, and AFP
HRW Calls On Kyrgyz Authorities To Stop 'Harassing' Independent Media
Human Rights Watch (HRW) has called on Kyrgyz authorities to stop "harassing" independent media after a spate of criminal cases against journalists.
"The Kyrgyz authorities say they protect freedom of expression, yet try to silence critical voices and clamp down on independent media through criminal investigations and bogus charges. The authorities should release Taalaibek Duishenbiev and drop all unfounded charges against him and other media targets that violate the right to freedom of expression," HRW Central Asia researcher Syinat Sultanalieva said in a statement on April 1.
The statement noted the arrest of Duishenbiev, the director of the private Next television channel, for rebroadcasting a report by a Ukrainian television channel in which a fugitive former top Kazakh security official suggested the country would send troops to Ukraine to support Russia's military was an exampled of the stepped-up harassment of the media.
In late March, a court in Bishkek labeled Next TV "extremist" following a request by the Prosecutor-General's Office.
"The authorities should release Taalaibek Duishembiev, and drop all unfounded charges against him and other media targets that violate the right to freedom of expression," Sultanalieva said.
HRW said the media crackdown was taking place against the backdrop of other efforts to censor freedom of speech.
Most notably, HRW said a draft decree on false information, signed by President Sadyr Japarov, "paves the way for state-managed censorship and runs counter to Kyrgyzstan's national and international human rights obligations."
The draft decree allows a person alleging that an outlet has published false information to ask the owners of the website or the social-media page to take down the information. If they refuse, the person would be able to ask a yet-to-be-established Communications Regulation and Supervision Service under the Ministry of Digital Development to suspend the website or page for up to two months.
It also says Internet providers must register their clients in a unified identification system and provide officials with full information related to users if a court or a state organ requests such data, and owners of websites and social-network accounts must have their personal data and e-mail addresses open and accessible to everyone.
"Investigative journalism is an important cornerstone of a free and democratic society, and Kyrgyz authorities should immediately stop trying to stifle it, whether through bogus criminal investigations or oppressive laws. They cannot just pay lip service to the importance of freedom of expression but need to demonstrate they are upholding their international human rights obligations," Sultanalieva said.
