Hungary's President Novak Traveling To Ukraine To Meet With Zelenskiy
Hungarian President Katalin Novak is making her country's highest-level official visit to Ukraine since the Russian invasion began nine months ago, according to the local index.hu website.
There was no official confirmation.
The website said Novak was invited by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who has repeatedly expressed exasperation at the response to the war by NATO- and EU-member Hungary's leadership and especially its entrenched Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
The outlet did not say when Novak was traveling but said she would be making the trip to neighboring Ukraine by train.
Budapest has publicly refused to join fellow NATO states in supplying weapons directly to Ukraine and has staunchly resisted Brussels' pressure to cut off its imports of Russian gas, although it has acknowledged Russian responsibility for the conflict.
Novak is a steadfast Orban ally and former lawmaker and minister of family affairs who took over as president in May.
Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said amid quarrels over a possible EU price cap on Russian oil on November 24 that Budapest had negotiated itself an exemption within the EU's current proposal, meaning such a cap among other members would not affect Hungary if it were adopted.
Orban, who has ruled for 12 years and won a new four-year term in April, and his ruling Fidesz government have attacked Western sanctions as akin to the EU "shooting itself in the lung."
He and Szijjarto are almost alone among senior Western officials in having made official trips to Russia since President Vladimir Putin launched the all-out invasion of Ukraine in February.
Under Orban, Hungary has spurned Western warnings to court Moscow in energy and diplomatic areas as Budapest increasingly challenges EU policy including on free media, democracy, LGBT rights, immigration, and rule of law.
Novak has joined other Hungarian officials including Orban in keeping the fate of Transcarpathian Hungarians high on her list of priorities in relations with Kyiv.
Iran Sends More Troops To Kurdish Region As New Protest Flares
Iran's Revolutionary Guards have built up their presence in restive Kurdish regions, state media reported on November 25 amid a crackdown on mass protests, as video showed demonstrations in minority Baluch areas of the southeast. Activist website 1500Tavsir posted footage it said was from protests in Zahedan, the capital of Sistan-Baluchistan Province, with the sound of gunshots and, in one video, demonstrators running for cover. Reuters could not independently verify their authenticity. To see the original Reuters story, click here.
Half Of Kyiv Still Without Electricity After Russian Strikes
Nearly half of Kyiv residents were still without electricity on November 25 as engineers battled to restore services two days after Russian strikes hammered the country's energy grid. Utility workers were still working to reconnect the heating and water as temperatures in Kyiv approached freezing. The systematic attacks in recent weeks have wreaked havoc on Ukraine's energy infrastructure as winter approaches, spurring fears of a health crisis and a further exodus. To see the original AFP story, click here.
Days After Acquittal Confirmed In Nudes Case, LGBT Artist Flees Russia
An LGBT activist and artist acquitted recently in a high-profile pornography case over nude drawings and other artwork she posted online has left Russia days after an unsuccessful appeal by prosecutors, her mother mother said on November 25.
Yulia Tsvetkova, 29, was found not guilty in mid-July before prosecutors under pressure from anti-LGBT activists appealed the ruling.
That appeal was rejected by an appeals court in the Siberian city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur on November 22, according to Tsvetkova's mother, who lives in France.
"Why they left, I think it's obvious," her mother, Anna Khodyreva, said. "Yulia is [regarded as] a 'foreign agent,' with a new law [criminalizing "LGBT propaganda"] -- it's easier to die than to live in Russia."
She said that two new criminal cases have been opened against her daughter, so "it's impossible [for her] to stay in Russia."
Tsvetkova draws women's bodies and is widely known for her advocacy of LGBT issues.
Tsvetkova's administration of a social-media page dubbed "The Vagina Monologues" and with drawings and other images that resembled female genitalia had attracted the ire of authorities.
She was charged with producing and distributing pornographic material and prosecutors said at the time that they sought a 38-month prison sentence in the case.
Tsvetkova's trial began in April 2021 after a nearly 1 1/2-year investigation during which she was fined for spreading LGBT "propaganda" and put under house arrest.
The trial was held behind closed doors because prosecutors said they needed to show the images as evidence.
In June, the Justice Ministry added Tsvetkova to its list of "foreign agents."
Amnesty International has said the case against Tsvetkova amounts to political repression and "Kafkaesque absurdity."
An exhibition of Tsvetkova's paintings opened this week at the Le Pangolin space in Marseille, France, and included a roundtable on the history of art and censorship of the female body.
Kherson Governor Says Hospitals Evacuated 'Due To Constant Shelling' Amid Rising Death Toll In City
The governor of the embattled Kherson region of southeastern Ukraine said on November 25 that "due to constant shelling" officials have evacuated hospital patients from several facilities, while another official there blamed dozens of deaths on Russian shelling the same day.
Galina Lugova, head of the Kherson city military administration, said 15 Kherson city residents had been killed by Russian shelling during the day and 35 more injured, including a child.
Lugova said via social media that multiple private homes and high-rise buildings had been damaged in the Russian bombing.
Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said via the regional administration's Telegram channel earlier in the day that children from a Kherson regional facility had been transported to Mykolayiv, about 60 kilometers away.
He said other transferees included psychiatric patients, with around 100 people expected to get treatment in the Black Sea port city farther west, Odesa.
He said some of the transfers would last "as long as enemy strikes are being repeated in Kherson."
IN PHOTOS: As Russian forces continue to shell the recently liberated city of Kherson, doctors have been struggling to work with little water, electricity, and poor equipment.
Yanusevich also said residents in the city -- which was recaptured by Ukrainian forces earlier this month after months of occupation and has been targeted by long-range aerial attacks on infrastructure and civilian targets -- could contact authorities to request evacuation "to safer regions of Ukraine."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy this week cited constant reports of shelling of Kherson, the only regional hub that Russian forces had managed to overrun since the start of the nine-month full-scale invasion.
Much of the country remains without power, water, and fuel following massive bombardments by Russian missile attacks in recent weeks.
Yanusevich also notified residents on November 25 that two mobile-phone operators, Kyivstar and Vodafone, had managed to restore the functioning of two base stations in the Kherson region, allowing for voice and Internet services.
With reporting by AFP
Serb Police Say Man Shot In Border Town Clash Between Migrants
One man was shot and wounded and a number of others were detained following reports of a clash between migrants in a northern Serbian town on the border with Hungary, police said on November 25. Police said they found a 20-year-old man shot twice in the chest after responding late on November 24 to calls from Horgos residents that groups of migrants were shooting at each other in the town. Six others were also found at the scene. To see the original AP story, click here.
EU Poised To Resume Talks On Russian Oil-Price Cap
European government representatives will resume talks over the level of a price cap on Russian oil in the evening on November 25, a diplomat told Reuters. The unnamed diplomat said it was not clear at present how much positions have converged. A day earlier, EU governments remained split over the level at which to cap Russian oil prices to curb Moscow's ability to pay for its war in Ukraine without causing a global oil supply shock. To see the original Reuters story, click here.
Belarusian Nobel Peace Laureate Byalyatski's Wife To Accept Award For Him
The wife of jailed Belarusian activist Ales Byalyatski will accept the Nobel Peace Prize on her husband's behalf at the ceremony planned for Oslo City Hall on December 9, according to the organizers' official website. The 60-year-old Byalyatski was awarded the prize in October along with the persecuted Russian rights group Memorial and the Ukrainian Center for Civil Liberties, which documents alleged war crimes amid Russia's invasion. He has been in pretrial custody for 16 months, and has survived beatings and multiple imprisonments. To see the announcement on the Nobel Peace Prize website, click here.
Rights Groups Say Iran Forcing Families To Bury Dead At Night
Human rights groups say Iranian authorities have forced the family of one of the victims killed by security forces during protests in the Kurdish city of Mahabad to bury their son's body in the middle of the night under strict security measures.
The France-based Kurdistan Human Rights Network claimed in a report on November 25 that forces from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targeted 32-year-old Shamal Khediri with direct fire last week during the bloody suppression of protests in the northwestern Iranian city of Mahabad. He died after being transferred to hospital on November 24.
The Norway-based Hengaw rights group said that after handing over Khediri's body to his family, several security forces escorted them to Mahabad and forced them to bury his body "in the middle of the night."
Activists say the increasingly violent suppression of protesters in western Iran is an attempt by authorities to create fear among protesters and quell the nationwide protests that have rocked the country since 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died on September 16 while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
They added that forcing families to bury those killed by security forces is an attempt to cover up the incidents and limit the chances of funerals turning into massive demonstrations.
The Kurdistan Human Rights Network and Hengaw, two groups that monitor the human rights situation in Kurdistan Province, reported on November 25 that Heman Aman, a man from the Iranian-Kurdish city of Bukan, was tortured to death after being shot and kidnapped by government forces.
According to the reports, the 26-year-old Aman died on November 23 "as a result of severe torture by agents of the Urmia Intelligence Department" at a detention center.
The report added that Aman's body was also buried at the middle of the night under the pressure of security forces after being handed over to his family.
The IRGC has accused Kurdish groups of "attacking and infiltrating Iran to sow insecurity and riots and spread unrest" amid protests that erupted over Amini's death.
Anger over Amini's death has prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets to demand more freedoms and women's rights. The widespread demonstrations represent the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The activist HRANA news agency said that as of November 23, at least 445 protesters had been killed during the unrest, including 61 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Germany In Talks With Allies Over Polish Push For Patriot Delivery To Ukraine
Germany said on November 25 it was discussing with allies Poland's demand that German Patriot air-defense units be sent to Ukraine, after NATO's chief suggested the military alliance might not oppose such a move. Berlin offered Warsaw the Patriot system to help secure its airspace after a stray missile crashed and killed two people in Poland last week. Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak later asked Germany to send the fire units to Ukraine instead. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Europe Pledges More Aid For Ukrainians Enduring 'Horrific Start' To Winter
Russian missile attacks on civilian infrastructure are leaving Ukrainians without heat, light, and food in a "horrific start" to the winter, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said on November 25, as European officials pledged more support to help Ukraine stay warm and keep functioning through the bitter cold season.
Speaking in Brussels, Stoltenberg said Russian President Vladimir Putin "is failing in Ukraine, and he is responding with more brutality."
Stoltenberg said NATO will continue to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes. He said the members of the alliance have been "providing unprecedented military support" and other aid for Ukraine.
NATO countries have also been delivering fuel, generators, medical supplies, winter equipment and drone-jamming devices, he said, but added that more will be needed as winter closes in, particularly as Russia continues to target Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.
Russian forces have zeroed in on Ukraine’s power grid and other critical civilian infrastructure in a bid to tighten the screw on the Ukrainian government.
Efforts were still under way in the capital, Kyiv, and other parts of Ukraine to restore electricity and water supplies on November 25, two days after Russian forces unleashed yet another devastating missile barrage, causing Kyiv’s biggest outages since the brutal invasion began nine months ago.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said nearly half of Kyiv residents were still without electricity on November 25.
"A third of houses in Kyiv already have heating, and specialists continue to restore it,” Klitschko said on Telegram.
Ukrainian officials estimate that around 50 percent of the country's energy facilities have been damaged in the recent strikes.
WATCH: Over 2,000 people still live in the frontline city of Hulyaipole in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya region despite constant Russian shelling and a lack of electricity, gas, and water.
Ukraine's Western allies have denounced the Russian attacks on energy as a "war crime" but Moscow insists it targets only military-linked infrastructure and has blamed Kyiv for the blackouts.
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly announced a new aid package for Ukraine during his visit to Kyiv on November 25.
The package -- worth about $60 million, according to Britain -- includes radar and other technology to counter the Iran-supplied exploding drones that Russia has used against Ukrainian targets, especially the power grid. The aid comes on top of a delivery of more than 1,000 anti-air missiles that Britain announced earlier in November.
"Words are not enough. Words won't keep the lights on this winter. Words won't defend against Russian missiles," Cleverly said in a tweet about the military aid.
He added that "as winter sets in, Russia is continuing to try and break Ukrainian resolve through its brutal attacks on civilians, hospitals, and energy infrastructure."
France will send 100 high-powered generators to Ukraine to help people get through the winter, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna announced on November 25. She said Russia is "weaponizing" winter and plunging Ukraine's civilian population into hardship.
The UN humanitarian office said the global body and its partners were sending hundreds of generators to Ukraine to help Kyiv in its efforts to keep people warm and maintain essential services, such as health care. The World Health Organization said it is sending generators to hospitals in Ukraine.
With reporting by AP, AFP, dpa, and Reuters
Iran Rejects UN Probe Into Deadly Crackdown On Protests
Iran has rejected a decision by the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to form a fact-finding committee to investigate human rights violations amid a violent crackdown on anti-government protests that erupted over the death of Mahsa Amini.
At a special session initiated by Germany on November 24 at the Geneva-based UNHRC, which has 47 members, the resolution was approved in a 25-6 vote, with 15 members abstaining.
The resolution provides for an independent investigative mission to document human rights violations in Iran in the context of the protests, which erupted in mid-September after the death of a young woman being held by police for allegedly improperly wearing a head scarf.
Tehran has blamed several Western countries of fomenting the protests even though it has not provided any evidence to back up its claim.
Following that narrative, the Foreign Ministry on November 25 rejected the probe as "an anti-Iran move by a small group of Western countries to impose a resolution on the Human Rights Council against Iran."
It added that it would not recognize the mission.
The death of 22-year-old Amini in Tehran on September 16 sparked the wave of unrest now sweeping across the country.
Officials said she died of natural causes, but eyewitnesses and Amini's family say she was beaten after being taken into custody by Iran's notorious morality police.
The government has since launched a brutal crackdown on protesters, especially in the western regions of Iran, where Amini was from.
At least 416 people, including 51 children, have been killed by security forces across the country, according to the Oslo-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) group. At least 83 people have been killed in Kurdistan, Kermanshah, and West Azerbaijan, three provinces with significant Kurdish populations, IHR said.
Despite Tehran's reaction, many countries and human rights groups welcomed the investigation, saying it will facilitate the gathering of evidence of human rights violations that could lead to the prosecution of criminals in international courts.
Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said the United States continues to support the people of Iran "in the face of this brutal repression and work to see to it that those engaged in the ongoing violent suppression are held accountable.”
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock wrote on Twitter immediately after the UNHRC meeting that "the result is clear: unity for justice, for the people of Iran."
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
German MPs To Recognize Stalin Famine In Ukraine As 'Genocide'
German MPs are set to approve a resolution declaring as "genocide" the 1930s starvation of millions in Ukraine under Joseph Stalin, adopting language used by Kyiv, according to a draft text seen by AFP on November 25. The joint text is intended as a "warning" to Russia as Ukraine faces a potential hunger crisis this winter due to Moscow's invasion. Lawmakers plan to vote on the resolution next week, following Ukraine's memorial day for the famine, which falls each year on the last Saturday in November. To read the original story from AFP, click here.
IAEA Ready To Inspect Ukrainian Nuclear Plants After Russian Strikes
Ukraine's nuclear power plants are all due for inspections by international monitors, says the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), as worries grow about accidents amid Russian air strikes targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure. IAEA Director Rafael Grossi said his agency's staff will visit facilities in Khmelnytskiy and Rivne, as well as at the abandoned Chernobyl plant. Fears about nuclear safety have been on the rise after recent Russian assaults targeted the power lines and generators needed to fuel spent power rods and to keep the power plants connected to the power grid, which is necessary to keep safety systems operational.
Iran Regime Supporters Confront Protesters At World Cup Game
Iran's political turmoil cast a shadow over Iran's second match in the World Cup on November 25, with pro-government fans harassing anti-government fans outside the stadium in Qatar. Unlike in their first match against England, the Iran players sang along to their national anthem before the match against Wales as some fans in the stadium wept. Some Iran fans confiscated Persian pre-revolutionary Iranian flags from supporters entering the stadium and shouted insults at those wearing shirts with the slogan of Iranian protest movement, Women, Life, Freedom. To read the original story from AP, click here.
NATO Sends Jammers For Drone Defense To Ukraine
NATO has supplied Ukraine with jammers to defend against Russian drone attacks, the alliance's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in Brussels on November 25. "Allies are providing unprecedented military support," Stoltenberg said, listing deliveries of fuel, medical supplies, wind equipment, and the drone jammers. Jammers are designed to help Ukraine fend off attacks from drones targeting the country. The drone defense is part of wider air-defense systems NATO has provided to defend against Russian aggression.
Azerbaijan Says No Armenia Peace Talks If Macron Attends
Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev on November 25 canceled a planned meeting with arch-foe Armenia's prime minister, whom he said had demanded the mediation of French President Emmanuel Macron. Azerbaijan accuses France of backing Armenia in its decades-long conflict over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Aliyev said he would not be meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian in Brussels on December 7 because the Armenian leader demanded Macron attend the talks. There was no immediate reaction from Armenia. To read the original story from AFP, click here.
Britain Pledges More Ambulances For Ukraine During Minister's Visit
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has announced a package of "hands on" support to help Ukraine through the winter while on a visit to the war-torn nation. Cleverly was due to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during his trip, which comes days after British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak traveled to Kyiv. Cleverly announced the practical support as Ukraine's power grid and other critical infrastructure has been pounded by Russian strikes, causing blackouts and leaving millions without heat, power, or water as temperatures plummet. To read the original story from dpa, click here.
Lawyers For Kyrgyz Investigative Journalist To Appeal Court Decision To Deport Him To Russia
Lawyers for prominent Kyrgyz investigative journalist Bolot Temirov said they will the appeal to the Supreme Court a lower court's decision to deport the reporter to Russia after finding him guilty of illegally obtaining a Kyrgyz passport.
"We will file an appeal to the Supreme Court next week and ask it to overturn the wrongful ruling by the Bishkek City Court," defense lawyer Bakytbek Avtandil-uulu told RFE/RL on November 25.
"The case against Temirov is clearly politically motivated," he added.
Temirov, who has extensively reported about corruption among government officials in Kyrgyzstan, was deported to Moscow within hours of the ruling on November 23. His lawyers said that immediately after the decision was pronounced, Temirov was detained by men in civilian clothes and forcibly escorted from the courtroom.
Speaking to RFE/RL by telephone from Moscow on November 24, Temirov, 43, said he was treated as a "criminal" by officers who took him to Bishkek's Manas International Airport. He described being hurriedly flown to Moscow without any documents.
The journalist said he was staying with his mother and relatives in Moscow and needed time to familiarize himself with Russian law following his arrival in a country he hadn't been in for seven years.
The court's decision to deport Temirov has been condemned by a UN rights envoy, press freedom defenders, and Western governments.
The U.S. Embassy in Bishkek tweeted that the ruling "disregards democratic principles."
"Journalists should be allowed to work without fear of retaliation," it said. "Freedom of expression is protected under the Kyrgyz Constitution -- these rights must be upheld."
U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said he was "dismayed" by the decision and urged Kyrgyzstan to maintain its "vibrant civil society" and avoid "staining" its reputation with "attempts to stifle freedom of expression."
The EU's office said it was "deeply concerned" by the verdict and Temirov's "harsh immediate detention."
"This action goes counter to Kyrgyzstan's international commitments on independent media, freedom of speech and guaranteeing the personal safety of investigative journalists," it said.
Temirov maintains his innocence and says criminal charges were brought against him after he published the results of his investigation suggesting corruption among top officials of the Central Asian nation.
Kyrgyz authorities have denied that probes against Temirov are politically motivated.
Earlier this month, Temirov was shortlisted for the Reporters Without Borders Press Freedom Awards 2022.
Temirov was among 12 people recognized by the U.S. State Department last year as anticorruption champions.
Orban Says Hungary To Approve Finland And Sweden's NATO Accession Next Year
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on November 24 that parliament would approve Finland and Sweden's accession to NATO next year, with only Budapest and Ankara left to green-light their application. "As we have already informed Sweden and Finland, Hungary supports the NATO membership of these two countries. It will be on the agenda of the first session of parliament" next year, Orban told reporters after meeting regional counterparts in Slovakia. To see the original dpa story, click here.
Tajikistan Hands Down Five Life Sentences Amid Badakhshan Clampdown
Dushanbe -- A well-known activist and an ex-commander were among five defendants given life sentences by the Tajik Supreme Court on November 23 amid a crackdown by authorities following unrest in the volatile Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region (GBAO).
Authorities did not provide details of the trials or life sentences for activist Munavvar Shanbiev, former commander Talib Ayyombekov, and three others.
Eight other defendants received prison sentences of 10 to 30 years.
Relatives of some of the convicts reported the trial was held behind closed doors and little was known about the proceedings.
Tajik officials have been cracking down on activists in GBAO since mass protests in the volatile region in May were violently dispersed by police and security forces.
Tajik authorities have said 10 people were killed and 27 injured during the clashes between protesters and police.
Residents of the remote region's Rushon district, however, have told RFE/RL that 21 bodies were found at the sites of the clashes.
Deep tensions between the government and residents of the restive region have simmered ever since a five-year civil war broke out shortly after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. Still, protests are rare in the tightly controlled nation of 9.5 million where President Emomali Rahmon has ruled with an iron fist for nearly three decades.
At Nine-Month Mark Of Invasion, Zelenskiy Says Russia Won't 'Break Us' As Ukraine's Defenders Hold 'Key Lines'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on November 24 in his nightly address nine months to the day into Russia's full-scale invasion that the enemy has failed to find a way to "break us, and will not find one," adding the Ukrainian military was holding "key lines" in all directions.
He added that Ukrainian advances were planned in some unnamed areas.
The grim nine-month milestone came with much of Ukraine still plunged in darkness and without reliable water supplies as a result of a furious series of Russian missile attacks on civilian infrastructure that cut off power all over the country on November 23.
"Together we have endured nine months of full-scale war and Russia has not found any way to break us, and it will not find one,"Zelenskiy said.
He said Russian forces were heavily bombing the city of Kherson, which occupying forces abandoned earlier this month. It was the only regional capital they have captured so far in the full-scale invasion.
Zelenskiy said "almost every hour" brings reports of new Russian air strikes on the city, and seven people had been killed and 21 more wounded there on November 24 according to local officials.
"Such terror began immediately after the Russian Army was forced to flee from the Kherson region. This is the revenge of the losers," Zelenskiy said. "They do not know how to fight. The only thing they can do for now is terrorize. Either energy terror, or artillery, or missile terror -- that's all that Russia has degraded to under its current leaders."
Zelenskiy said Ukrainian troops "are holding key milestones in all directions...and there are directions in which we are preparing to move forward."
WATCH: Over 2,000 people still live in the frontline city of Hulyaipole in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya region despite constant Russian shelling and a lack of electricity, gas, and water.
He said the Russian side appeared to be transferring additional forces to certain areas.
RFE/RL is unable to confirm battlefield claims and casualty reports on either side in areas of heavy fighting.
The Ukrainian Army's General Staff reported that the Russians have "intensified counter-sabotage and policing measures" in the occupied area of Skadovskiy in the Kherson region.
It said Russian troops were also strengthening fortification equipment and logistical support of advanced units in the Kherson, Kryviy Rih, and Kryvorizka areas.
It said Russians were concentrating their main efforts on offensives in the areas of Bakhmut and Avdiyivka.
With reporting by Reuters
Journalist In Moscow After UN Envoy, Rights Groups, Embassies Decry Kyrgyz Deportation Order
A UN rights envoy, international rights groups, and Western governments have condemned a Kyrgyz court's decision to deport anti-corruption journalist Bolot Temirov to Russia after convicting him of illegally obtaining a Kyrgyz passport.
Temirov then spoke to RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service by telephone from Moscow on November 24, after he was handed over and transported within hours of the ruling.
He described being hurriedly flown to Moscow and being allowed to see his mother and said he needed time to rest and familiarize himself with Russian law following his arrival in a country he hadn't been in for seven years.
"I can't say anything about security yet," he said. "I will look at everything one by one and then evaluate."
The U.S. and British embassies joined a chorus of outrage led by UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders Mary Lawlor urging Kyrgyz authorities to halt efforts to expel Temirov.
"Expulsion puts him at risk which I'm concerned is retaliation for his #anticorruption work," Lawlor said.
After the Bishkek City Court's decision was pronounced on November 23, Temirov was immediately detained by men in civilian clothes and forcibly escorted from the courtroom.
His lawyer has said he doesn't know where Temirov was taken.
The U.S. Embassy in Bishkek tweeted that the ruling "disregards democratic principles."
"Journalists should be allowed to work without fear of retaliation," it said. "Freedom of expression is protected under the Kyrgyz Constitution -- these rights must be upheld."
U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said he was "dismayed" by the decision and urged Kyrgyzstan to maintain its "vibrant civil society" and avoid "staining" its reputation with "attempts to stifle freedom of expression."
The British Embassy in Bishkek expressed disappointment and said "journalism might sometimes be uncomfortable but media freedom must be protected."
The EU's office said it was "deeply concerned" by the verdict and Temirov's "harsh immediate detention."
"This action goes counter to Kyrgyzstan’s international commitments on independent media, freedom of speech and guaranteeing the personal safety of investigative journalists," it said.
Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and the Committee To Protect Journalists also both condemned the expulsion order.
Temirov and traditional bard singer Bolot Nazarov, who performed his anticorruption songs on the YouTube channel Temirov LIVE, were arrested in January for allegedly possessing illegal drugs, which the two men say were planted by police.
In April, Bishkek city police filed additional charges against Temirov, accusing him of forgery and illegally crossing the border with Russia.
In late September, the court of first instance in Bishkek found the 43-year-old investigative journalist not guilty on charges of illegal drugs possession and illegal border crossing. But it concluded that his Kyrgyz passport was obtained with legal violations that would not lead to criminal prosecution due to the statute of limitations.
Prosecutors then appealed the court's ruling, questioning the statute of limitations and demanding that the investigative journalist, who also holds a Russian passport, be deported.
Police said Temirov, who was born in Kyrgyzstan but raised in Russia, used forged documents to obtain a Kyrgyz passport in 2008, which he then used to illegally exit and enter Kyrgyzstan.
Temirov rejected all of the charges, saying they were brought against him after he published the results of his investigation suggesting corruption among top officials of the Central Asian nation.
Temirov was recently shortlisted for the RSF Press Freedom Awards 2022.
Temirov was among 12 people recognized by the U.S. State Department last year as anti-corruption champions.
Temirov's parents are naturalized Russian citizens and reside in Moscow.
Russian Court Upholds $33 Million Fine Against Google
An arbitration court in Moscow has upheld a 2 billion ruble ($33 million) fine against Google issued by Russia's federal anti-monopoly service over the company's decision to block some YouTube channels, the RIA Novosti news agency reported, citing a court decision. To see the original Reuters story, click here.
EU Fails To Agree On Gas Price Cap Amid Deep Divisions
EU energy ministers failed on November 24 to agree on a cap on gas prices to mitigate the energy crunch in Europe, amid deep divisions over an initial proposal slammed by many as a "joke." The ministers will now meet in the first half of December to try to bridge differences, said Czech Industry and Trade Minister Jozef Sikela, whose country currently holds the rotating presidency of the EU. For the original AFP story, click here.
