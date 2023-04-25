Accessibility links
Hungary
Walking In The Footsteps Of Hungary's Revered Rabbi Steiner
April 25, 2023 10:11 GMT
By
AFP
Tens of thousands of orthodox Jews undertook the annual pilgrimage to the small Hungarian village of Bodrogkeresztur to visit the grave of revered Rabbi Yeshaya Steiner.
1
Arriving by bus, private plane, and helicopter, Hasidic Jewish pilgrims walk through the Hungarian village of Bodrogkeresztur on April 23 to worship at the tomb of the late Rabbi Yeshaya Steiner.
2
Born in 1851, Rabbi Steiner attracted a large following of Hasidic Jews seeking his spiritual guidance. Believers attribute miracles to the late rabbi, including curing sick children and saving marriages.
3
Believers consider images of Rabbi Steiner to be protective amulets. In Israel, shop owners display his image to deter mice from entering their establishments.
4
Jewish pilgrims walk to the grave of Rabbi Steiner. This year's pilgrimage marks the 98th anniversary of the death of Rabbi Steiner, revered for his knowledge of Jewish mysticism.
5
A Hasidic Jewish pilgrim praying at the cemetery near Rabbi Steiner's grave. Also known as Grand Rebbe Shayale Kerestir, Rabbi Steiner continues to inspire Hasidic Jews from around the world who still study his teachings.
6
After Rabbi Steiner's death in 1925, his followers continued to study his teachings, guided by his grandson who also became a rabbi.
7
Bodrogkeresztur had a sizable Jewish population until 1944, when many were murdered by the Nazis in the Holocaust. Today, the village has become a major pilgrimage site. Jewish religious tourism has been a boon, providing jobs and new development.
8
Hasidic Jewish pilgrims pray outside the home of Rabbi Yeshaya Steiner.
9
A Hasidic Jewish pilgrim prepares himself for prayer.
10
Hasidic Jewish pilgrims pray with the Torah at the home of Rabbi Yeshaya Steiner.
11
Chants of the Kaddish prayer are said in the ancient biblical language of Aramaic.
12
A pilgrim writes a "kvitel," or a prayer note, for the souls of the dead.
Walking In The Footsteps Of Hungary's Revered Rabbi Steiner
