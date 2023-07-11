Hungary Says Ratifying Sweden NATO Bid Now A 'Technicality'

The White House has announced that U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at a two-day NATO summit in Lithuania as Russia launched a fresh wave of kamikaze drones on Kyiv and Odesa just hours before the start of the crucial gathering.

Speaking in Vilnius ahead of the summit, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on July 11 that Biden and Zelenskiy will meet the following day to explore "how the U.S. alongside our...partners are prepared to make long-term commitments to help Ukraine defend itself now and to deter future aggression."

The summit will discuss further NATO military support for Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression and its future ties with the alliance, including membership prospects.

Presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak told RFE/RL on July 11 that Zelenskiy and Biden will talk about "how the United States, together with our partners, is ready to make long-term commitments to help Ukraine defend itself now and deter future aggression."

Podolyak said the two leaders will also discuss ways to speed up military assistance to Ukraine.

Sullivan added that NATO will present a path of reforms for Ukraine to eventually join the alliance, but without giving a "timetable."

Speaking in Vilnius on July 11, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Ukraine would get a "positive message on the path to membership," along with bilateral security assurances.

Stoltenberg also said the allies should agree to remove the requirement for a Membership Action Plan (MAP) -- a list of political, economic, and military goals that other eastern European nations had to meet before joining the alliance.

"Ukraine has come a long way since we made the decision in 2008 that the next step would be a Membership Action Plan. Ukraine is much closer to NATO, so I think the time has come to reflect that in NATO decisions", Stoltenberg said.

Zelenskiy on July 10 again asked Western allies for a "clear signal" on his country's NATO membership prospects.

"Ukraine deserves to be in the alliance. Not now, because now there's war, but we need a clear signal and this signal is needed right now," Zelenskiy said in a video message posted on Twitter.

In the early hours of July 11, a drone attack on Kyiv -- the second this month -- was largely repelled by the Ukrainian air defenses, causing only minor damage, according to initial assessments.

"All detected air targets that were moving in the direction of Kyiv were destroyed by our air-defense forces," the head of the Ukrainian capital's military administration, Serhiy Popko, said on Telegram.

In the Black Sea city of Odesa, two drones hit an administration building in the port and a grain terminal caught fire, which was quickly extinguished causing no "critical damage" or injuries, regional Governor Oleh Kiper said on Telegram.

The Ukrainian air defense said separately that it had destroyed 26 out of the 28 Iranian-made Shahed drones launched by Russia.

The Ukrainian Interior Ministry said wreckage from the destroyed drones caused minor damage such as broken windows in the area around Kyiv.

On the battlefield, Ukrainian forces have continued to make gains in the south, with the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) saying that in the five weeks of its counteroffensive, the Ukrainian military liberated almost as much territory as the Russian troops captured in six months.

"Since the start of Ukraine's counteroffensive on June 4, as calculated by ISW based on its own data, Ukrainian forces have recaptured approximately 253 square kilometers of territory. (Ukrainian official reports of liberated territory differ from ISW, almost certainly because Ukraine calculated its initial control of the area differently. ISW provides its own liberated territory figure to compare Russian and Ukrainian gains.) Russian forces captured a total of 282 square kilometers in the entire theater of operations from January 1," the ISW said.

On July 10, the General Staff of Ukraine's military assessed that its forces liberated an area roughly the size of the city of Odesa since the start of their counteroffensive.

With reporting by Reuters and AFP