Hungarian Foreign Minister Visits Minsk Ahead Of EU Consideration Of Further Sanctions

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto on February 13 became the first senior official from a European Union country to visit Belarus since the beginning of a crackdown on the opposition in 2020.

Szijjarto made the visit to keep communication channels open, according to official statements. He met with Belarusian Foreign Minister Syarhey Aleynyk.

Several experts contacted by RFE/RL's Hungarian Service said the visit was a demonstration of support for the authorities of Belarus and indirectly for Russia.

The Crisis In Belarus Read our ongoing coverage as Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues his brutal crackdown on NGOs, activists, and independent media following the August 2020 presidential election, widely seen as fraudulent.

Ryhor Nizhnikov of the Finnish Institute of International Relations said Szijjarto was not representing the European Union on the visit.

"This is a visit that goes against the policy of the European Union both in relation to Belarus and in relation to Russia and the Russian-Ukrainian war," Nizhnikov told RFE/RL.

"Hungary is testing the limits of what is allowed. It will be watching to see now Brussels will react to the visit," he added.

He noted that the European Union once had intentions to normalize relations with Belarus, but the war canceled everything.

Szijjarto's trip comes as the EU is expected to consider a new package of sanctions against Belarus.

The EU has already slapped sanctions on the country for the crackdown, which followed mass protests against the August 2020 presidential election, and for allowing Russian troops to traverse Belarusian territory in support of the war in Ukraine.

Belarusian authorities have moved to shut down critical and nonstate media outlets and human rights bodies in the wake of mass protests that erupted after the 2020 presidential election that the opposition said was rigged. The United States, the European Union, and several other countries did not recognize the election.

Authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka unleashed the crackdown, detaining thousands, and there have been credible reports of the torture and ill-treatment of detainees by security forces. Several people have died during the crackdown.

Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the opposition leader that the Belarusian opposition and Western countries say was the actual winner of the election, condemned Szijjarto's vist.

"The illegitimate regime in Minsk is guilty of terrible crimes against Belarusians & complicity in Russia's war. How can the Hungarian FM possibly be friends with the usurper in Minsk? This may lead to more crimes & impunity. The EU must stay united & keep the regime isolated," she said on Twitter.

With reporting by AP