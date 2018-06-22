Hunger-Striking Sentsov's Health Deteriorating, Lawyer Says

The health of jailed Ukrainian film director Oleh Sentsov, who has been on hunger strike for almost 40 days in a Russian penal colony, is deteriorating, his lawyer says.

Dmitry Dinze told RFE/RL on June 22 that Sentsov had lost almost 15 kilograms since he started the hunger strike on May 14, and was experiencing problems with his heart and kidneys.

According to Dinze, Sentsov's condition abruptly deteriorated on the 26th day of his hunger strike, and the administration of the penal colony in far-northern Yamalo-Nenets region had rushed him to a local hospital.

Dinze said one of the hospital's doctors initially recommended treatment for the patient, including feeding him through an IV drip.

"But after he realized who had been brought [in], he...retracted his recommendations...and Sentsov was returned to the penal colony," Dinze said.

The 41-year-old Sentsov, a vocal opponent of Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea, was sentenced in 2015 to 20 years for conspiracy to commit terror acts.

A native of Crimea, Sentsov and human rights groups say the charges were politically motivated. On May 14, he began a hunger strike, demanding the release of 64 Ukrainian citizens he considers political prisoners.

Western governments and rights organizations have called for Sentsov to be released, and the Russian human rights group Memorial considers him to be a political prisoner.