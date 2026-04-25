'I Came Back': Former Pripyat Resident Returns Home 40 Years After Chernobyl Disaster
Forty years after the disaster at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, former residents are still living with its consequences. Klavdia Omelchenko was among those evacuated from Pripyat after the world's worst civilian nuclear accident on April 26, 1986. She returned to the abandoned apartment she once called home, and shared personal memories with RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service of her life before and after the disaster.