Azerbaijan

'I Felt I Was Dying': Azerbaijani Activist Blames Police For Violent Beating

Azerbaijani opposition activist and vocal government critic Tofiq Yaqublu says he was severely beaten in police custody after being detained at a protest rally on December 1. Appearing in a video after his release, he was badly bruised and said he was nearly suffocated by officers. The Azerbaijani government, which has been widely accused of human rights abuses, including torture and arbitrary detention, called his allegations "groundless."

